The certification by Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar opens the door for the 49 migrants to get special visa. San Antonio (WBAP/KLIF) – The Bexar County sheriff has certified that 49 migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron Desantis last month were victims of a crime; that certification makes them eligible for a special visa.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO