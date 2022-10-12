Houston Astros Release Playoff Roster for ALDS vs. Seattle Mariners
The Houston Astros announced their postseason roster for the American League Division Series Tuesday morning for their series against the Seattle Mariners, beginning Tuesday afternoon. The Astros will only have one left-handed pitcher, Framber Valdez, on their 26-man ALDS roster.
View the original article to see embedded media.
The Houston Astros released their 26-man roster for the American League Division Series Tuesday morning, for their ALDS series against the Seattle Mariners beginning Tuesday afternoon.
The Astros' ALDS roster only features one left-handed pitcher, Framber Valdez, who will likely start game two. Therefore, the Astros will not have a lefty available out of the bullpen, unless manager Dusty Baker chooses to use Valdez on short-rest.
Relief pitcher Phil Maton will not be available for the series or the rest of the postseason, as he broke a finger, punching a locker after pitching on Wednesday. Maton gave up two earned runs in the Astros' season finale, recording just one out. He also gave up a hit to his brother, Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Nick Maton, in that same outing. Phil Maton will not pitch again until next season.
The Astros will carry 14 position players and 12 pitchers for their series against the Mariners.
Catchers (2)
Martin Maldonado
Christian Vazquez
Infielders (7)
Jose Altuve
Alex Bregman
Aledmys Diaz
Mauricio Dubon
Yuli Gurriel
David Hensley
Jeremy Pena
Outfielders (5)
Yordan Alvarez
Trey Mancini
Chas McCormick
Jake Meyers
Kyle Tucker
Right-Handed Pitchers (11)
Bryan Abreu
Hunter Brown
Luis Garcia
Cristian Javier
Lance McCullers Jr.
Rafael Montero
Hector Neris
Ryan Pressly
Ryne Stanek
Jose Urquidy
Justin Verlander
Left-Handed Pitchers (1)
Framber Valdez
With the American League's best regular season record, the Astros received a bye from the American League Wild Card Series.
The Astros open the ALDS Tuesday afternoon at 3:37 p.m. ET against the Mariners at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Check out our full ALDS and NLDS preview !
Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.
Comments / 0