ucf.edu
Developing and Sustaining Healthy Relationships Through Education
For 18 years, UCF has been helping families stay together by teaching couples research-supported techniques focused on effective communication and listening. More than 7,000 couples have benefited from the Marriage and Family Research Institute (MFRI), led by Sejal Barden and Dalena Dillman Taylor, professor and associate professor of counselor education, respectively. According to Barden, 99% of couples indicated being highly satisfied with the services they received.
UCF Recognized Nationally for Efforts to Support Hispanic Students’ Education and Excellence
Since UCF was designated a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) in 2019, the university has strived to elevate how it serves and supports its Hispanic/Latino/a/x students, which currently accounts for about 28% of the student body. Today, the university is being recognized nationally by an educational publication and a federal education bureau, validating the university’s intentional efforts to support Hispanic student success.
UCF Student Receives Women in Aerospace Awards Scholarship
UCF mechanical engineering student Lauren Bansberg ’20 is one of four student from across the U.S. who have been selected for a Women in Aerospace (WIA) scholarship — making her the first student to be honored by organization. WIA is a Washington, D.C.-based organization dedicated to increasing the leadership capabilities and visibility of women in the aerospace community around the world.
UCF Athletics Reveals 2022 Space Game Uniforms, Theme
It’s Oct. 4 — less than 10 days away from the UCF football team’s Space Game, and although the order was placed back in March, the Knights’ uniforms have yet to arrive. “Every day I wake up with anxiety,” says Brad Anderson, director of equipment operations....
