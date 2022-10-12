Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two inmates killed a third inmate at a Northern California prison on Friday, authorities said, the third such slaying in two weeks at three separate prisons. Inmates William Lutts, 39, and Timothy Smith, 40, attacked fellow inmate Terence Coleman, 51, at High Desert State Prison, officials said. He died and officials are investigating the death as a homicide. Lutts also was seriously injured and taken to an outside hospital, while Smith was moved to an isolation unit while the case is investigated. Coleman had been serving a sentence of life with the possibility of parole from Yolo County assault and robbery charges after two previous burglary convictions. While in prison he was sentenced to an additional 12 years for voluntary manslaughter.
