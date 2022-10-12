ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Match 4” game were:

06-09-21-22

(six, nine, twenty-one, twenty-two)

