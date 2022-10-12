Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Hit 5” game were:
02-11-18-23-34
(two, eleven, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Hit 5” game were:
02-11-18-23-34
(two, eleven, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0