Matt Gaetz says Biden admin wants European Union-like deal with Canada and Mexico: 'Globalist order'
Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz said the Biden administration is working on a plan to unite the U.S., Canada and Mexico under an international coalition much like the European Union.
Irate Passenger Booted From Flight To NY After Tirade Over Lap Dog (VIDEO)
An altercation over a passenger’s furry flight companion on a plane to New York led to an epic meltdown that was all caught on video and has since gone viral online. The incident occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, on a Delta flight from Atlanta to JFK, according to a Reddit user who posted a video of the outburst.
The top 5 safest, healthiest countries for female digital nomads
More women are becoming digital nomads. Picking the right destination can be overwhelming. When it comes to health and safety, here's what to know.
Mystery protester hailed as ‘new tank man’ mounts bridge in Beijing to drape large anti-Xi banners
In a rare show of political protest in China, a mysterious person hung banners from a bridge in Beijing, calling for freedom and an end to the country’s zero-Covid policy.In the large banners mounted on the Sitong bridge in the Haidian district of Beijing, the protester called for an end to lockdowns and for worker and student strikes to force Chinese president Xi Jinping out, Associated Press reported.The handwritten banners were removed quickly and any mention of the protest is being erased from the internet as the ruling Communist Party bolsters security in the lead-up to its historic political...
