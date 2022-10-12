Read full article on original website
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox's Jonathan Pennix announces Virginia Tech as his college football choice
Appomattox Raiders senior football player Jonathan Pennix will be the wearing the Burnt Orange and Chicago Maroon uniform colors of the Virginia Tech Hokies beginning in the fall of 2023. Pennix made the announcement tonight at the Appomattox County High School gymnasium at the conclusion of the Raiders' Senior Night...
cbs19news
Cavaliers staying 'ahead of the curve' after busy offseason
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner spent part of the day at ACC Tipoff stumping for Virginia as always, saying the Cavaliers should be the preseason No. 1 in the conference. Pastner followed up by saying North Carolina should be the preseason No. 1 in the...
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA basketball recruiting update: who’s in, who’s out, who’s on the board
Looks like Virginia’s plan to add a future point guard will be extended to the recruiting class of 2024. Tony Bennett’s top target for ‘23 point guards, Elmarko Jackson, eliminated UVA from his final list of five schools on Tuesday and will announce his commitment on Thursday to either Villanova, Kansas, Texas, Notre Dame or Miami. Jackson is an elite prospect and one of the top point guards in the country, whose game exploded over his last basketball season and summer ball.
cbs19news
The Lede-In | ACC Tipoff
CBS19's Preston Willett is joined by Mike Barber from the Richmond Times-Dispatch to talk UVA basketball in Charlotte. Barber breaks down a deep, experienced Virginia roster and how it mixes with an intriguing group of newcomers.
cbs19news
Student Athlete of the Week: Caroline Perkins
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) --There's a lot of pressure stepping into the goal cage on the Albemarle field hockey field, but under her helmet and pads Caroline Perkins is all smiles. "So Caroline is our energy and the positive comedy relief of all times," said Albemarle field hockey coach Brittany...
Augusta Free Press
Jason Beck as the OC at UVA: One person was surprised there wasn’t interest
Should Jason Beck have been in the running for the offensive coordinator job at UVA? His mentor, Robert Anae, was, from what I understand, among those who thought so. Beck, a former BYU QB who served as quarterbacks coach under Anae on Bronco Mendenhall’s staffs at BYU and at Virginia, ended up following Anae to Syracuse, where the two have flipped the script for what had been a floundering offense under Dino Babers, who entered the season on the hottest of hot seats, and now has ‘Cuse unbeaten and in the Top 25.
cbs19news
CHS senior wins state gold tournament
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Preston Burton, a Charlottesville High School senior, brought home the school's first-ever state title in golf. He won the Virginia High School League Class 3 golf tournament in Richmond. The CHS Golf Team finished fourth overall. Burton and Coach Joshua O’Grady agreed that he got...
cbs19news
NCV Church FNE Game of the Week Preview: Western Albemarle at Louisa County
MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Even with seasons going in different directions, when Louisa County and Western Albemarle meet up the Jefferson District clash is typically entertaining. "It doesn't matter what records are, it doesn't matter who's supposed to win who's not supposed to win," Louisa head coach Will Patrick...
WSLS
LCA holds off Heritage, remains undefeated
Lynchburg, Va. – The Liberty Christian Academy Bulldogs rallied from 6-0 down for a 14-6 win to remain undefeated on the season at 7-0. The Pioneers jumped out in the Seminole District battle when Jaicere Batemen hit Terrell Washington for the first quarter touchdown. The Bulldogs rallied with a long touchdown run by Gideon Davidson in the third quarter, and added a Joe Borchers TD pass to Carson Meadows to seal the win. LCA moves to 7-0 while Heritage falls to 5-2.
Yardbarker
James Madison: biggest surprise in college football
Growing pains are expected out of college football programs making the move to the FBS level. James Madison is bucking historical trends as well as being the one delivering the pain. James Madison (5-0, 3-0) announced the move to the Sun Belt Conference in Nov. 2021. From 1979-2021, the Dukes...
wina.com
Albemarle cancels JV football game and practices due to Tuesday incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle High School’s junior varsity football game against Charlottesville High School Wednesday night was cancelled due to an incident that involved “a few members” of the Patriots’ team. A letter sent to parents by Principal Darah Bonham says “we are still learning all of the details, and we engaged the services of the police department to assist us in our investigation”.
WHSV
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
cbs19news
Albemarle County JV football game canceled due to investigation
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County High School’s JV football team has canceled Wednesday night’s game due to an incident that occurred on Tuesday. Principal Darah Bonham sent a letter to the parents of the players on the team about the cancellation. The Albemarle County Police...
cbs19news
Familiar restaurant named on national list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
cbs19news
C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
cbs19news
City to install bleacher pads next to park basketball court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People visiting Tonsler Park will see construction work taking place for about two weeks. The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation says it will be installing two concrete bleacher pads next to one of the basketball courts. The work is scheduled to begin on Oct....
cbs19news
Josh Throneburg speaks to residents in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Democrat Congressional nominee Josh Throneburg campaigned in Charlottesville on Wednesday as part of his bid to represent the Fifth Congressional District of Virginia. Throneburg, while speaking at a Senior Statesmen of Virginia event, referred to his background as a small business owner, father and minister.
cbs19news
Local school divisions exceed state on-time graduation rate
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The school divisions in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are both reporting graduation rates above the state average. For Albemarle County Public Schools, the on-time graduation rate for the Class of 2022 was 94.3 percent. Charlottesville City Schools says 93 percent of its Class of 2022...
theflucobeat.com
The New Law at FCHS
Fluvanna County High School has a new school resource officer (SRO), Carter Henley. If you are interested in law enforcement, she is someone you can definitely talk to. Henley was an eighth grade English teacher last year. This is her second year at Fluvanna, and her first year being an SRO at Fluvanna County High School.
chathamstartribune.com
Local 4-H youth thrive at State Fair of Virginia Livestock Show
More than 20 Pittsylvania County youth competed in the State Fair of Virginia Livestock Show in Doswell Sept. 28 through Oct. 2. Participants exhibited sheep, goats, hogs and cattle, and put their knowledge to the test on species-specific skill-a-thon contests. Showing livestock is a positive, educational and fun experience, but...
