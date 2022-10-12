Should Jason Beck have been in the running for the offensive coordinator job at UVA? His mentor, Robert Anae, was, from what I understand, among those who thought so. Beck, a former BYU QB who served as quarterbacks coach under Anae on Bronco Mendenhall’s staffs at BYU and at Virginia, ended up following Anae to Syracuse, where the two have flipped the script for what had been a floundering offense under Dino Babers, who entered the season on the hottest of hot seats, and now has ‘Cuse unbeaten and in the Top 25.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO