Brentwood, TN

vucommodores.com

Commodore Coach Announces Retirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ian Duvenhage, the winningest coach in Vanderbilt men’s tennis history, announced Thursday that he will retire at the conclusion of the 2022–23 season. Duvenhage enters his final spring the Commodores’ all-time leader with 217 victories in dual match competition, 63 wins in Southeastern Conference...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Former Tennessee coach Lane Kiffin is trolling Vols fans again

It’s been over 12 years since Lane Kiffin was the head coach of the Tennessee Vols, but it feels like Rocky Top is still on his mind every day. Kiffin loves to poke and prod at Vols fans on social media. Rarely does a week go by that he doesn’t send a tweet directed at Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

James Earle “Jimmy” Felker

James Earle “Jimmy” Felker, 74, died on Monday, October 10, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Affectionately known as “Big Daddy” to his five grandchildren, Mr. Felker was born in Minneapolis, Minn., and spent the majority of his life in Middle Tennessee. He was a graduate of Hillwood High School in Nashville and went on to play collegiate golf at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Fla. He spent more than 40 years as a residential builder as the owner of Felker Construction.
FRANKLIN, TN
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Smyrna, TN

Smyrna is one of the most memorable and famous suburbs of the Nashville Hub. All the tourist destinations and accessibility make it a popular pass-through point, but the food is what keeps people coming back for more. In honor of Smyrna’s commitment to excellent cuisine, strong community, and traditional recipes,...
SMYRNA, TN
QSR magazine

Taziki's Plans Growth in Tennessee

The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting in Nolensville, located...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Tennessee Craft Fair brings art lovers together

Over a hundred vendors showcased their handmade crafts in a square bordering Centennial Park at the 44th Annual Tennessee Craft Fair. As he weaved together the colorful shaft of a broom connected to a silver flute used as its handle, Shannon Lewis shared the story of his business, Bluegrass Brooms.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Carolyn Anderson Porter

Carolyn Anderson Porter went to her eternal home in heaven on October 10, 2022. She was born on April 2, 1940, in Nashville, TN to parents Carolyn (Jennings) and Thomas J. Anderson. Carol attended Parmer Elementary, Harpeth Hall School, and graduated from Hillsboro High School. At the University of Mississippi,...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

22-year-old woman killed Wednesday in Williamson County storm

A 22-year-old woman was killed by a falling tree during Wednesday evening's severe storms. According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report, the woman was driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue SUV in the 1700 block of Old Natchez Trace in Franklin when "a large tree fell from the left side of the road," striking her vehicle around 4:31 p.m.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

1 person shot after fight in Bellevue area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was shot after a fight on Thursday afternoon in the Bellevue area. Police were dispatched to the area of 6952 Highway 70S just after 4 p.m. after reports of multiple gunshots and witnesses seeing a person running with a weapon. Police later determined there...
NASHVILLE, TN

