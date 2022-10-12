Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina Andras
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Girls Soccer: Indy defeats Nolensville in PKs for district crown, Page, BGA, GCA all earn wins
The Independence High School Lady Eagles captured the first District 12-AAA girls’ soccer championship in school history by defeating the Nolensville High School Lady Knights 3-2 on penalty kicks Thursday night. The game, which took place at Columbia Central High School, finished tied at 1-1 after regulation and extra...
Week 8 Williamson Medical Center Football Player of the Week: Nolensville's Jackson Bandy and BGA's Donovan Nevils
The week 8 Williamson Medical Center Player of the Week vote was out closest one yet!. In fact, we voting closed late on Wednesday night, we had our first-ever tie with Nolensville junior Jackson Bandy and Battle Ground Academy senior Donovan Nevils each receiving 36.9% of the vote. Bandy and...
Commodore Coach Announces Retirement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ian Duvenhage, the winningest coach in Vanderbilt men’s tennis history, announced Thursday that he will retire at the conclusion of the 2022–23 season. Duvenhage enters his final spring the Commodores’ all-time leader with 217 victories in dual match competition, 63 wins in Southeastern Conference...
Nick Saban makes strong statement about Tennessee ahead of matchup with Vols
The No. 6 Tennessee Vols are set for a massive showdown in Knoxville on Saturday against No. 3 Alabama. Earlier this week, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban sat down with ESPN’s Marty Smith to discuss the matchup with the Vols. Saban referred to Tennessee as one of the...
Georgia vs. Vanderbilt schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Georgia vs. Vanderbilt schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 15 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. CT TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College ...
'Laurel was a beacon of light, she was a giver': Student killed in storm
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said Laurel Flaherty was killed in a storm-related incident while on the road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the death.
One thing Tennessee can do during game on Saturday that would infuriate Alabama fans
There’s an injustice that has gone on for long enough that the Tennessee Vols can put an end to this weekend. And no, I’m not talking about the 15-game losing streak to Alabama (though they can end that, too). I’m talking about the theft of the song “Dixieland...
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt gives thoughts on Tennessee’s matchup with Alabama
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt weighed in on UT’s upcoming matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide this week during an interview with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith. Pruitt, who played and coached at Alabama and coached at Tennessee, has a unique viewpoint of this rivalry. He’s one...
Josh Heupel gives incredible and hilarious answer to question about the Vols punting
The Tennessee Vols have punted just 12 times so far this season, which is tied with Florida for the fewest punts in the SEC. During Vol Calls on Wednesday night, Heupel was asked by host Bob Kesling about Tennessee’s lack of punts. Heupel told Kesling that they try to...
Former Tennessee coach Lane Kiffin is trolling Vols fans again
It’s been over 12 years since Lane Kiffin was the head coach of the Tennessee Vols, but it feels like Rocky Top is still on his mind every day. Kiffin loves to poke and prod at Vols fans on social media. Rarely does a week go by that he doesn’t send a tweet directed at Tennessee.
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
Wednesday's intense storms in Middle Tennessee took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty.
James Earle “Jimmy” Felker
James Earle “Jimmy” Felker, 74, died on Monday, October 10, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Affectionately known as “Big Daddy” to his five grandchildren, Mr. Felker was born in Minneapolis, Minn., and spent the majority of his life in Middle Tennessee. He was a graduate of Hillwood High School in Nashville and went on to play collegiate golf at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Fla. He spent more than 40 years as a residential builder as the owner of Felker Construction.
14 Best Restaurants in Smyrna, TN
Smyrna is one of the most memorable and famous suburbs of the Nashville Hub. All the tourist destinations and accessibility make it a popular pass-through point, but the food is what keeps people coming back for more. In honor of Smyrna’s commitment to excellent cuisine, strong community, and traditional recipes,...
Taziki's Plans Growth in Tennessee
The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting in Nolensville, located...
Tennessee Craft Fair brings art lovers together
Over a hundred vendors showcased their handmade crafts in a square bordering Centennial Park at the 44th Annual Tennessee Craft Fair. As he weaved together the colorful shaft of a broom connected to a silver flute used as its handle, Shannon Lewis shared the story of his business, Bluegrass Brooms.
Carolyn Anderson Porter
Carolyn Anderson Porter went to her eternal home in heaven on October 10, 2022. She was born on April 2, 1940, in Nashville, TN to parents Carolyn (Jennings) and Thomas J. Anderson. Carol attended Parmer Elementary, Harpeth Hall School, and graduated from Hillsboro High School. At the University of Mississippi,...
1 dead following severe storms in Williamson County
One person was killed in Wednesday night's severe storms that hit Williamson County, according to Jill Burgin with the EMA.
Students express disappointment in Mellow Mushroom, Tavern permanently closing within one month
The Mellow Mushroom location on 21st Avenue recently closed permanently after 20 years of operation in part due to understaffing issues. Tavern, a former restaurant in Midtown and another popular dining location among students, similarly closed permanently on Sept, 13, 2022—11 years after its opening. Mellow Mushroom was part...
22-year-old woman killed Wednesday in Williamson County storm
A 22-year-old woman was killed by a falling tree during Wednesday evening's severe storms. According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report, the woman was driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue SUV in the 1700 block of Old Natchez Trace in Franklin when "a large tree fell from the left side of the road," striking her vehicle around 4:31 p.m.
1 person shot after fight in Bellevue area
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was shot after a fight on Thursday afternoon in the Bellevue area. Police were dispatched to the area of 6952 Highway 70S just after 4 p.m. after reports of multiple gunshots and witnesses seeing a person running with a weapon. Police later determined there...
