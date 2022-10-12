ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Bozeman, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Bozeman, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bozeman High School football team will have a game with Gallatin High School on October 15, 2022, 10:00:00.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Cross country teams honor memory of former Bozeman High coach and educator Kelly Fulton

BOZEMAN — In the first ever cross country race at Cottonwood Hills Golf Course, runners from Bozeman High, Bozeman Gallatin, West Yellowstone, Manhattan Christian and Butte waited at the starting line in a moment of silence to honor the memory of Bozeman High educator and former Hawks cross country coach Kelly Fulton, who died Monday after sustaining injuries last week when he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Belgrade wins close one against Skyview 24-22 for first win of the season

BELGRADE — Fortunately, for both Belgrade and Billings Skyview, one of the two winless programs came out of week eight with a win. In Belgrade's final home game of the season they ended up with the win thanks to senior Tre Randle's three scores enough to stave off a fourth quarter comeback from the Falcons.
BELGRADE, MT
montanasports.com

Senior DB Ty Okada, coach Brent Vigen featured this week on the Bobcat Insider

BOZEMAN — Montana State senior defensive back Ty Okada is the special guest this week on the Bobcat Insider show. Okada has been a part of the MSU program since redshirting in the fall of 2017. The Woodbury, Minnesota, native played in 11 contests in 2018, missed eight games due to injury in 2019, then earned second-team All-Big Sky Conference honors while helping the Bobcats reach the FCS championship game last season. Okada is featured on the weekly "Final Drive" series hosted by MTN Sports' Ashley Washburn.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Montana State QB Tommy Mellott ready to return Saturday against Northern Colorado

BOZEMAN — After spending two weeks on the sideline dealing with a concussion, Montana State’s Tommy Mellott will return to action this Saturday against Northern Colorado. However, during his absence, it’s no secret Sean Chambers took control of this Bobcat offense, which warrants the question: what will this two-quarterback system look like going forward?
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Three-star California running back Major Givens decommits from Montana State

BOZEMAN — One of Montana State's Class of 2023 football commits has reopened his recruitment. Major Givens, a running back at Steele Canyon High School (Spring Valley, California), announced Wednesday night on Twitter that he's no longer planning to become a Bobcat. Givens thanked MSU's fans and wished other MSU commits luck but didn't provide a reason for his decision.
BOZEMAN, MT
yourbigsky.com

Montana DNRC put firearm restrictions in Gallatin County

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation announced two new firearm restrictions on certain State Trust land in Gallatin County. Both restrictions go into effect on November 12. According to the press release, the implemented restrictions come after issues regarding the misuse of state trust land used for recreational...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Popular Trail Near Bozeman Closed Due to Small Fire

Crews are working to contain a small fire located along a popular hiking trail northeast of Bozeman. According to a press release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest, crews responded to reports of a small wildfire located along Drinking Horse Trail. Firefighting crews from the Bridger Canyon Fire District and Custer Gallatin National Forest are currently on the scene and have reportedly completely contained the Drinking Horse fire.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Small wildland fire contained in Gallatin County

MISSOULA, MT — Bridger Canyon Fire District and Custer Gallatin National Forest contained a small wildland fire along the Drinking Horse Trail on Wednesday. Officials tell the public to avoid the area until fire crews finish mopping up and declare the area safe. Smoke is expected to be in...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

There’s a New 24-Hour Food Option in Bozeman: Check it Out!

You don't have many options if you have a late-night food craving in Bozeman, but that's about to change. Recently, I've seen a lot of people on social media asking about 24-hour restaurants in the Bozeman area. Due to staffing shortages, many restaurants in the Bozeman area have been forced to limit their hours of operation. Bair's Family Restaurant in Belgrade was formerly open 24 hours, but now the restaurant is only open from 5:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Man arrested for starting Drinking Horse Fire near Bozeman

MISSOULA, MT — A man charged with arson is accused of starting the Drinking Horse Fire near the Drinking Horse Trail in Bozeman Thursday. Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer says the man told law enforcement he started the fires to "keep bears away." Law enforcement says evidence shows several...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start

An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner there. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
MANHATTAN, MT
livelytimes.com

The Wailin’ Jennys tour Montana Nov. 1-6

The Wailin’ Jennys – a beloved international folk act – returns to Montana for concerts Nov. 1 at the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings, Nov. 2 at The Ellen in Bozeman, Nov. 4 at the new Wachholz College Center in Kalispell, Nov. 5 at The Wilma in Missoula, and Nov. 6 at The Myrna Loy in Helena.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Check Out This Incredible Alternative To Bozeman’s Housing Issues

One company has come up with an incredible housing alternative, and it could be a hit with many young adults looking to stay in the Bozeman area long term. Housing has become a real issue in Bozeman over the past several years. House, condo, and townhome prices have skyrocketed and pushed out many locals who can't afford to live here anymore. Even the rental market is getting out of hand. No one can afford to live by themselves anymore, which is both frustrating and sad.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Firearm restrictions being implemented due to continued misuse on State Trust Lands in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Firearm restrictions are being implemented on some lands in Gallatin County due to continued misuse on State Trust lands. Ongoing issues have been documented and staff with the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) are taking the restrictive actions after posting notices that firearm use on the parcels could be restricted if property damage and safety risk continued.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

As homelessness increases, city of Bozeman navigates complex legal parameters

Amid high home prices and a tight rental market, the number of people experiencing homelessness in Bozeman has risen. As people have sought out shelter in RVs and vehicles on city streets, the city’s policies and practices concerning unhoused people have been front and center. The city is fielding...
BOZEMAN, MT

