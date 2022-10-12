Read full article on original website
Bozeman, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bozeman High School football team will have a game with Gallatin High School on October 15, 2022, 10:00:00.
montanasports.com
Cross country teams honor memory of former Bozeman High coach and educator Kelly Fulton
BOZEMAN — In the first ever cross country race at Cottonwood Hills Golf Course, runners from Bozeman High, Bozeman Gallatin, West Yellowstone, Manhattan Christian and Butte waited at the starting line in a moment of silence to honor the memory of Bozeman High educator and former Hawks cross country coach Kelly Fulton, who died Monday after sustaining injuries last week when he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike.
montanasports.com
Belgrade wins close one against Skyview 24-22 for first win of the season
BELGRADE — Fortunately, for both Belgrade and Billings Skyview, one of the two winless programs came out of week eight with a win. In Belgrade's final home game of the season they ended up with the win thanks to senior Tre Randle's three scores enough to stave off a fourth quarter comeback from the Falcons.
montanasports.com
Senior DB Ty Okada, coach Brent Vigen featured this week on the Bobcat Insider
BOZEMAN — Montana State senior defensive back Ty Okada is the special guest this week on the Bobcat Insider show. Okada has been a part of the MSU program since redshirting in the fall of 2017. The Woodbury, Minnesota, native played in 11 contests in 2018, missed eight games due to injury in 2019, then earned second-team All-Big Sky Conference honors while helping the Bobcats reach the FCS championship game last season. Okada is featured on the weekly "Final Drive" series hosted by MTN Sports' Ashley Washburn.
montanasports.com
Montana State QB Tommy Mellott ready to return Saturday against Northern Colorado
BOZEMAN — After spending two weeks on the sideline dealing with a concussion, Montana State’s Tommy Mellott will return to action this Saturday against Northern Colorado. However, during his absence, it’s no secret Sean Chambers took control of this Bobcat offense, which warrants the question: what will this two-quarterback system look like going forward?
406mtsports.com
Three-star California running back Major Givens decommits from Montana State
BOZEMAN — One of Montana State's Class of 2023 football commits has reopened his recruitment. Major Givens, a running back at Steele Canyon High School (Spring Valley, California), announced Wednesday night on Twitter that he's no longer planning to become a Bobcat. Givens thanked MSU's fans and wished other MSU commits luck but didn't provide a reason for his decision.
yourbigsky.com
Montana DNRC put firearm restrictions in Gallatin County
The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation announced two new firearm restrictions on certain State Trust land in Gallatin County. Both restrictions go into effect on November 12. According to the press release, the implemented restrictions come after issues regarding the misuse of state trust land used for recreational...
Popular Trail Near Bozeman Closed Due to Small Fire
Crews are working to contain a small fire located along a popular hiking trail northeast of Bozeman. According to a press release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest, crews responded to reports of a small wildfire located along Drinking Horse Trail. Firefighting crews from the Bridger Canyon Fire District and Custer Gallatin National Forest are currently on the scene and have reportedly completely contained the Drinking Horse fire.
NBCMontana
Small wildland fire contained in Gallatin County
MISSOULA, MT — Bridger Canyon Fire District and Custer Gallatin National Forest contained a small wildland fire along the Drinking Horse Trail on Wednesday. Officials tell the public to avoid the area until fire crews finish mopping up and declare the area safe. Smoke is expected to be in...
realtree.com
Montana Man Discovers Mountain Lion Frequenting His Backyard at Night
After noticing two dead deer covered in debris under a tree in his Montana backyard, Gene Crowe decided to install a game camera to see what animal was responsible. When he checked his camera, he caught images of a large mountain lion prowling about on his Willow Creek property. “I’m...
There’s a New 24-Hour Food Option in Bozeman: Check it Out!
You don't have many options if you have a late-night food craving in Bozeman, but that's about to change. Recently, I've seen a lot of people on social media asking about 24-hour restaurants in the Bozeman area. Due to staffing shortages, many restaurants in the Bozeman area have been forced to limit their hours of operation. Bair's Family Restaurant in Belgrade was formerly open 24 hours, but now the restaurant is only open from 5:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
NBCMontana
Man arrested for starting Drinking Horse Fire near Bozeman
MISSOULA, MT — A man charged with arson is accused of starting the Drinking Horse Fire near the Drinking Horse Trail in Bozeman Thursday. Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer says the man told law enforcement he started the fires to "keep bears away." Law enforcement says evidence shows several...
New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start
An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner there. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
livelytimes.com
The Wailin’ Jennys tour Montana Nov. 1-6
The Wailin’ Jennys – a beloved international folk act – returns to Montana for concerts Nov. 1 at the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings, Nov. 2 at The Ellen in Bozeman, Nov. 4 at the new Wachholz College Center in Kalispell, Nov. 5 at The Wilma in Missoula, and Nov. 6 at The Myrna Loy in Helena.
Belgrade teacher becomes finalist for presidential award
Belgrade's Story Brook Elementary school teacher Amanda Rapstad has been nominated as a finalist for the Presidential Award for math and science
Death of local teacher brings attention to biker safety
Following the tragic death of a local teacher, bikers around Bozeman are questioning their safety and speaking out as to why defensive biking is so important.
Check Out This Incredible Alternative To Bozeman’s Housing Issues
One company has come up with an incredible housing alternative, and it could be a hit with many young adults looking to stay in the Bozeman area long term. Housing has become a real issue in Bozeman over the past several years. House, condo, and townhome prices have skyrocketed and pushed out many locals who can't afford to live here anymore. Even the rental market is getting out of hand. No one can afford to live by themselves anymore, which is both frustrating and sad.
Fairfield Sun Times
Firearm restrictions being implemented due to continued misuse on State Trust Lands in Gallatin County
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Firearm restrictions are being implemented on some lands in Gallatin County due to continued misuse on State Trust lands. Ongoing issues have been documented and staff with the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) are taking the restrictive actions after posting notices that firearm use on the parcels could be restricted if property damage and safety risk continued.
Are Montanans Ready For This Disaster? The Top 3 Things To Know.
A fire is one of the greatest fears for many parents, homeowners, and renters. They can be devastating in multiple ways; losing a loved one and/or all of your belongings would be one of the most challenging moments in most people's lives. This week was Fire Prevention Week in Bozeman...
Fairfield Sun Times
As homelessness increases, city of Bozeman navigates complex legal parameters
Amid high home prices and a tight rental market, the number of people experiencing homelessness in Bozeman has risen. As people have sought out shelter in RVs and vehicles on city streets, the city’s policies and practices concerning unhoused people have been front and center. The city is fielding...
