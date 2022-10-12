Venezuelan migrants were turned back to Mexico at several points along the United States border with that country Thursday. The returns are part of the plan announced Wednesday by the U.S. and Mexican governments, under which the White House will accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants who pre-register for the program and arrive by air. Mexico, on the other hand, will receive expelled Venezuelans who cross irregularly by land. "We were already in the United States, and it turns out that now they sent us to Tijuana, Mexico," said Venezuelan migrant Edward Pimentel outside a Tijuana convenience store. "Our dream is the American dream, we wanted to go to the United States." Enderson Pinilla, another Venezuelan migrant, who was also returned to Mexico, said it should not apply to them because they turned themselves in to US authorities on October 9 after crossing to El Paso, Texas, days before the new regulation went into effect. More than seven million people are estimated to have fled in search of a better life due to the political and economic crisis sweeping Venezuela. Many remained in Latin American countries, but arrivals to the United States spiked this year and making Venezuelans the second nationality with the most interceptions at the border following Mexicans. In an attempt to curb arrivals, the Biden administration announced the program Wednesday. The program penalizes illegal border crossers and encourages legal arrivals, similar to a plan that was implemented for Ukrainians after February's Russian invasion. Many see it as a means to sending a message to dissuade migrants to abandon their attempt to come to the United States due to the fact that they will no longer be able to enter the country. AP Video shot by Jordi Lebrija.

IMMIGRATION ・ 11 HOURS AGO