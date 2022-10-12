Read full article on original website
Justice Dept. asks appeals court to overturn appointment of special master to review documents seized from Trump home
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Dept. asks appeals court to overturn appointment of special master to review documents seized from Trump home. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AP sources: House Jan. 6 committee plans to vote during hearing to subpoena Donald Trump for testimony
WASHINGTON (AP) — AP sources: House Jan. 6 committee plans to vote during hearing to subpoena Donald Trump for testimony. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
What you missed this week in notable Lebanon crimes and court cases
Over the course of many years, several million dollars' worth of equipment were fraudulently purchased and resold.
Indiana Supreme Court will hear abortion ban lawsuit, ban will remain blocked
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Supreme Court will hear abortion ban lawsuit, ban will remain blocked. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Judge extends Cleveland police reform deal for 2 more years
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Police Department will continue to be overseen by a federal monitor for at least two more years. U.S. District Judge Solomon Oliver decided Thursday to extend the consent decree the city has been under since 2015, rejecting Cleveland's attempt to end it. Citing the latest semiannual report issued by the independent monitoring team and other information, Oliver said it was clear the city has made substantial progress but "has not yet achieved substantial and effective compliance at this time."
Biden says Saudi Arabia will face 'consequences' for its oil production cut
President Joe Biden said Tuesday there will be "consequences” for Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance moves to cut oil production and Democratic lawmakers call for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis.
Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico
Venezuelan migrants were turned back to Mexico at several points along the United States border with that country Thursday. The returns are part of the plan announced Wednesday by the U.S. and Mexican governments, under which the White House will accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants who pre-register for the program and arrive by air. Mexico, on the other hand, will receive expelled Venezuelans who cross irregularly by land. "We were already in the United States, and it turns out that now they sent us to Tijuana, Mexico," said Venezuelan migrant Edward Pimentel outside a Tijuana convenience store. "Our dream is the American dream, we wanted to go to the United States." Enderson Pinilla, another Venezuelan migrant, who was also returned to Mexico, said it should not apply to them because they turned themselves in to US authorities on October 9 after crossing to El Paso, Texas, days before the new regulation went into effect. More than seven million people are estimated to have fled in search of a better life due to the political and economic crisis sweeping Venezuela. Many remained in Latin American countries, but arrivals to the United States spiked this year and making Venezuelans the second nationality with the most interceptions at the border following Mexicans. In an attempt to curb arrivals, the Biden administration announced the program Wednesday. The program penalizes illegal border crossers and encourages legal arrivals, similar to a plan that was implemented for Ukrainians after February's Russian invasion. Many see it as a means to sending a message to dissuade migrants to abandon their attempt to come to the United States due to the fact that they will no longer be able to enter the country. AP Video shot by Jordi Lebrija.
Syria unearths 'rarest' Roman era mosaic
Syria unveils a mosaic floor dating to the Roman era dating back to the fourth century in the city of al-Rastan in Syria's west-central province of Homs, after its discovery was announced by Syria's General Directorate of Antiquities.
Coal mine explosion in northern Turkey kills 40
An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey killed 40 people, officials said Saturday. There were 110 miners working in the shaft when the explosion occurred Friday evening in the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in the town of Amasra, according to The Associated Press. The explosion was...
AP News Summary at 9:04 p.m. EDT
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies. WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $965 million to Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims’ relatives and an FBI agent. They said Jones turned their loss and trauma into years of torment by promoting the lie that the rampage was a hoax. The verdict is the second big judgment against Jones for claiming the massacre was staged. Jones says he now believes the shooting was real, but he says he had a right to publicly question whether it happened. A Texas jury in August ordered Jones to pay $50 million to the parents of another slain child.
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, guards seized land
A missile strike seriously damaged a key energy facility in Ukraine's capital region, the country's power system operator said Saturday as the Russian military strove to cut water and electricity in populated areas. Kyiv region Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike did not kill or wound anyone. Electricity transmission company...
AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s capital region was struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones early Thursday, officials said, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene as residents awoke to air raid sirens for the fourth consecutive morning following Russia’s major assault across the country earlier this week. Kyiv...
