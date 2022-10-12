Nicollet County Sheriff's Office searching for missing person

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, age 28, from Nicollet, Minnesota.

Abrahamsen is described as a white male, 5’09” 144 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on September 30th, 2022 riding his black electric bicycle.

Family members have reported that Abrahamsen does not have his medication with him and are concerned for his welfare.

If you have any information or have seen Jeffrey, please contact the Nicollet County Sheriff’s office at 507-931-1570.