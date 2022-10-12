ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicollet County, MN

Nicollet County Sheriff's Office searching for missing person

By Carson Hughes
St. Peter Herald
St. Peter Herald
 3 days ago

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, age 28, from Nicollet, Minnesota.

Abrahamsen is described as a white male, 5’09” 144 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on September 30th, 2022 riding his black electric bicycle.

Family members have reported that Abrahamsen does not have his medication with him and are concerned for his welfare.

If you have any information or have seen Jeffrey, please contact the Nicollet County Sheriff’s office at 507-931-1570.

Comments / 0

Related
kduz.com

Two Arrested for Theft South of Hutchinson

Two suspects were arrested after a theft was reported south of Hutchinson Wednesday night. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says at 11:04pm, they responded to a theft on Hwy 15, south of Hutchinson. Hutchinson Police and the MN State Patrol also assisted. As a result, a 19-year-old St. Paul...
HUTCHINSON, MN
knuj.net

DECEASED MOUNTAIN LAKE MAN FOUND IN DITCH

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Mountain Lake man. Authorities were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the report of a man in a ditch near Wilder. Jackson and Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Windom police and ambulance all responded to the scene and found the body of 44-year-old Bradley Junker of Mountain Lake. A cause of death is under investigation but authorities say foul play is not suspected.
MOUNTAIN LAKE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nicollet County, MN
City
Nicollet, MN
Nicollet, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Nicollet County, MN
Crime & Safety
KAAL-TV

Blue Earth law enforcement seizes 30 lbs of meth at Shakopee house

(ABC 6 News) – The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office announced the seizure of 31.5 pounds of methamphetamine at a Shakopee home Wednesday. According to Lieutenant Jeff Wersal with the BECSO, agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in Blue Earth County and learned that about a quarter-pound of meth had come from the Shakopee residence.
SHAKOPEE, MN
kduz.com

Woman Charged After Alleged Assault In Lester Prairie

An Apple Valley woman was arrested and charged after her ex-boyfriend says she attempted to hit him with a tire iron and with her truck in Lester Prairie Tuesday morning. At just after 10am, Lester Prairie Police responded to a report of people fighting at Casey’s General Store. According...
LESTER PRAIRIE, MN
myklgr.com

None injured in Redwood County pickup/semi collision Tuesday

No one was injured in a pickup / semi-truck collision in Redwood County Tuesday morning. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 11, Dennis Kahnke, age 82, of Redwood Falls, driving a Ram 2500 pickup eastbound on Highway 68, following a 2015 Kenworth semi-truck being driven by John Fleischhacker, age 59, of Richmond.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
hot967.fm

Woman Injured in Crash With Semi Near Lake Crystal

A Fairmont woman suffers non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle collides with a semi near Lake Crystal. According to the State Patrol, 28-year-old Ciprian Gaspar of Fairmont was traveling eastbound on Highway 60. That’s when authorities say his vehicle collided with a semi, driven by 57-year-old Don Nierman of Madelia. Both men have no injuries. The passenger in Gaspar’s vehicle, 24-year-old Ana Lorenzo of Fairmont was taken to St. Mary’s in Rochester. All were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved. The crash happened yesterday morning around 9:30. Blue Earth County Sheriff, Lake Crystal Police and Fire, Mayo Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care assisted the Patrol on the scene.
FAIRMONT, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Brown Hair
Southern Minnesota News

Fairmont woman hospitalized after tanker semi, SUV crash on Highway 60

A Fairmont woman was hospitalized in Rochester after a semi and an SUV collided on Highway 60 between Madelia and Lake Crystal Tuesday morning. The state patrol says the Ford Explorer was eastbound on Highway 60 and the tanker truck was southbound on 499th Ave when the vehicles collided in the intersection, around 9:30 a.m.
FAIRMONT, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KEYC

DNR: Mankato resident spots bobcat in backyard

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato resident reportedly saw a bobcat in their backyard last week. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a photo was taken on Oct. 4 at a residence located near Lincoln Community Center. The DNR says it’s a rare sighting in southern Minnesota. The felines...
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

3 injured in crash between Springfield and Cobden

Three people were injured in a crash between Springfield and Cobden Monday evening. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Highway 14 at Brown Co Rd 16, when an eastbound Monte Carlo rear-ended an SUV, according to a state patrol crash report. The driver of the SUV was identified...
SPRINGFIELD, MN
myklgr.com

Hanska dog breeder accused of tax fraud

A Hanska dog breeder is accused of evading state taxes for three years by selling puppies for cash and neglecting to report sales on her tax returns. Jana Marie Makela, 45, was charged with three felony counts of Fraudulent Income Tax Returns, three felony counts of Failure to Pay or Collect Income Tax, three felony counts of Fraudulent Sales Tax Returns, and three felony counts of Failure to Pay or Collect Sales Tax.
HANSKA, MN
Government Technology

Residents in Mankato, Minn., Largely Embrace Police Drone Plan

(TNS) — Mankato residents appear almost universally comfortable with local police deploying an aerial drone equipped with high-definition cameras. The public comment period ended this week on the city of Mankato's plans and policies for using an unmanned drone to record still photos, live video and possible thermal imaging from above.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

School Sisters of Notre Dame say goodbye to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since the first week of September, retired senior nuns have been moving out of the School Sisters of Notre Dame to an assisted living community outside of Mankato. Sisters Lucille Matousek and Kathryn Schoolmeesters have been aiding other sisters in their move to Shakopee, and they’ll...
MANKATO, MN
knuj.net

WINTHROP FIELD FIRE

The Winthrop Fire Department was called out Tuesday to a fire in a field of bean stubble. Chief Justin Tenyck says they believe the fire was caused by a discarded cigarette that was tossed from a vehicle on Highway 19. About 80 acres burned and crews were able to stop the fire before it got to a standing bean field. Winthrop called in the Gaylord Fire Department for mutual aid. No one was hurt.
WINTHROP, MN
KEYC

What’s next for Mankato’s Jefferson Quarry?

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For months, the City of Mankato has been gathering feedback about future plans for Jefferson Quarry. The quarry is a privately owned site, but the property owner is working to rework aspects of the land for public use in exchange for using a portion of the Brownfield Assessment Grant that the city received from the EPA to help fund the development.
MANKATO, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Who Let the Hogs Out in Southern Minnesota?

Blue Earth, MN (KDHL News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting they were recently called to round up some feral pigs found roaming in southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on September 24,...
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
St. Peter Herald

St. Peter Herald

St Peter, MN
97
Followers
316
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

St. Peter Herald has been serving Nicollet County since 1884 and publishes Thursday and online at www.StPeterHerald.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/st_peter_herald/

Comments / 0

Community Policy