Lincoln Boys and Brandon Valley Girls win the Metro Cross Country Meet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lincoln Boys won the Metro Conference Cross Country meet Thursday afternoon at Yankton Trails by 13 points ovr Brandon Valley. Cashton Johnson of Harrisburg was the fastest runner with a time of 16:09.88 in the 5k. Jack Castelli of O’Gorman was second almost 23 seconds behind the winner. Mikah Peters of Brandon Valley was 3rd in 16:38.58.
Lincoln and Canton volleyball teams are victorious Thursday night
SIOUX FALLS and CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 5th-ranked Lincoln Patriots in Class “AA” volleyball hosted Brookings Thursday night. The Pats won the first two sets before the Bobcats extended the match with a 26-24 win. But the Patriots won set four 25-10 and the match 3-1.
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, October 12th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A preview of Saturday’s State Soccer championships and the high-scoring Harrisburg girls. Top plays from football, tennis and golf and a great volleyball match between DWU and Dakota State that came right down to the wire in Madison.
10pm Sportscast Thursday, October 13th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -#2 SDSU travels to Fargo Saturday to play #1 NDSU. Zach Borg has a preview. HS Football highlights from Dacotah Bank Stadium. Metro CC highlights from Yankton Trails. HS and College Volleyball highlights on a busy night.
DWU edges Dakota State in 5-set thriller in college volleyball in Madison
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota State (S.D.) met with nationally-ranked Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) for round two this season Wednesday evening at DSU Fieldhouse (DWU won the first meeting last month in Mitchell, S.D. in five sets). The Trojans saved three match points in the deciding set but fell short to the Tigers in another instant five-set thriller in the annual Dig Pink volleyball match. Set scores were 25-18, 19-25, 22-25, 25-10, and 16-14. It was the second time this season that the match went to five sets. Dakota State dropped their overall record to 13-13. Dakota Wesleyan, which rose five spots to No. 10 in the latest NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 national poll Wednesday morning, raised their overall record to 17-4.
Stampede play home opener on Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a 3-1 start to the season on the road, the Stampede host Fargo in their home opener on Saturday. Stampede President Jim Olander, joined Dakota News Now on Thursday morning, to talk about all the events going on around the game.
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies receive forfeit ahead of big matchup
After receiving the first forfeit in team history, the Jackson County Central football team has now shifted its focus to Pipestone. The Huskies were credited with an easy win last week when Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial forfeited — something JCC head coach Tom Schuller worried might happen. “We knew it...
Sioux Falls Marshal Badge Discovered in Remote Alaskan Town
What was this badge doing in the middle of nowhere in the Alaskan frontier and how did it make its way back to Sioux Falls? It's quite a peculiar story. The badge was discovered in the middle of nowhere, at a local antique shop in Chicken, Alaska. At first glance,...
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone Farms says construction is done
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
Hydro Pledges $150,000 toward construction of First Dakota Soccer Park
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Yankton Youth Soccer Association (YYSA) announced a $150,000 pledge from Hydro toward the First Dakota Soccer Park. Hydro will be a named field sponsor at the park. “This project is about building better futures for our kids, and that is something all of...
SDSU cheerleader on road to recovery after amputation
A South Dakota State University cheerleader is on the path to recovery after having part of her leg amputated last week due to a rare condition.
Have You Noticed A Lot of Grasshoppers All Over Sioux Falls?
Before we felt the cool, crisp fall weather, the summer heat was embracing the Sioux Empire. Warm weather always attracts different insects including grasshoppers. When I go for a run outside, I usually enjoy a workout on the Sioux Falls bike trails. There is something that I have noticed recently while running on the bike trails. Besides seeing all the leaves changing colors, there still have been a whole lot of grasshoppers hanging out on the bike trails.
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
Former Sioux Falls Mayor and DJ Hits Bear With Motorcycle
Former Sioux Falls mayor and radio host Rick Knobe is enjoying retirement and enjoying life. He certainly did not expect a chance encounter with a black bear while driving his motorcycle through Idaho. Knobe told Beth Warden of Dakota News Now that he barely had time to say "Oh... shoot!"...
South Africans Coming to South Dakota to Help with Fall Harvest
I recently made a road trip to the Kennebec, Presho area in Central South Dakota. I thought I'd get out and do a little looking for a coyote and some deer scouting for the upcoming season in November. The weather was perfect, not for hunting, but for just being outside....
Former Sioux Falls Mayor describes motorcycle collision with bear on west coast trip
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -You may recognize his name or voice if you’ve lived in the area for a while. Rick Knobe, former Sioux Falls Mayor and radio host, can now add safety advocate to his resume. Now retired, Knobe has stories of travels, but he didn’t...
‘Lucky Larry’
Larry Eide, Sioux Falls, S.D., holds the arrow he shot to take down this huge elk on a recent hunting trip to Oregon. Some family members got in on the photo, too. Wouldn't you, if you could? …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...
Economic impact of 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown report released
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown positively contributed to the Sioux Falls economy. According to a release from Downtown Sioux Falls, The 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown presented by Smithfield Foods generated 5,130 pork dishes sold, resulting in an estimated $156,465 earned for the Sioux Falls community in the four-week promotion.
Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge
YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
Only Jamie Smith accepts Sioux Falls Rotary gubernatorial talk invite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 election is less than a month away and the Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary is hosting a discussion next week for candidates running for governor. All three gubernatorial candidates have been invited to the event but so far only Representative Jamie Smith has...
