Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Lincoln Boys and Brandon Valley Girls win the Metro Cross Country Meet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lincoln Boys won the Metro Conference Cross Country meet Thursday afternoon at Yankton Trails by 13 points ovr Brandon Valley. Cashton Johnson of Harrisburg was the fastest runner with a time of 16:09.88 in the 5k. Jack Castelli of O’Gorman was second almost 23 seconds behind the winner. Mikah Peters of Brandon Valley was 3rd in 16:38.58.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Lincoln and Canton volleyball teams are victorious Thursday night

SIOUX FALLS and CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 5th-ranked Lincoln Patriots in Class “AA” volleyball hosted Brookings Thursday night. The Pats won the first two sets before the Bobcats extended the match with a 26-24 win. But the Patriots won set four 25-10 and the match 3-1.
CANTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, October 12th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A preview of Saturday’s State Soccer championships and the high-scoring Harrisburg girls. Top plays from football, tennis and golf and a great volleyball match between DWU and Dakota State that came right down to the wire in Madison.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

10pm Sportscast Thursday, October 13th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -#2 SDSU travels to Fargo Saturday to play #1 NDSU. Zach Borg has a preview. HS Football highlights from Dacotah Bank Stadium. Metro CC highlights from Yankton Trails. HS and College Volleyball highlights on a busy night.
BROOKINGS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Education
City
Harrisburg, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Aberdeen, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

DWU edges Dakota State in 5-set thriller in college volleyball in Madison

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota State (S.D.) met with nationally-ranked Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) for round two this season Wednesday evening at DSU Fieldhouse (DWU won the first meeting last month in Mitchell, S.D. in five sets). The Trojans saved three match points in the deciding set but fell short to the Tigers in another instant five-set thriller in the annual Dig Pink volleyball match. Set scores were 25-18, 19-25, 22-25, 25-10, and 16-14. It was the second time this season that the match went to five sets. Dakota State dropped their overall record to 13-13. Dakota Wesleyan, which rose five spots to No. 10 in the latest NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 national poll Wednesday morning, raised their overall record to 17-4.
MADISON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Stampede play home opener on Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a 3-1 start to the season on the road, the Stampede host Fargo in their home opener on Saturday. Stampede President Jim Olander, joined Dakota News Now on Thursday morning, to talk about all the events going on around the game.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Jackson County Pilot

Huskies receive forfeit ahead of big matchup

After receiving the first forfeit in team history, the Jackson County Central football team has now shifted its focus to Pipestone. The Huskies were credited with an easy win last week when Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial forfeited — something JCC head coach Tom Schuller worried might happen. “We knew it...
PIPESTONE, MN
#Hot Start#Christian#Aberdeen Central#Sioux Falls Lincoln
KELOLAND TV

Wholestone Farms says construction is done

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Hydro Pledges $150,000 toward construction of First Dakota Soccer Park

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Yankton Youth Soccer Association (YYSA) announced a $150,000 pledge from Hydro toward the First Dakota Soccer Park. Hydro will be a named field sponsor at the park. “This project is about building better futures for our kids, and that is something all of...
YANKTON, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Have You Noticed A Lot of Grasshoppers All Over Sioux Falls?

Before we felt the cool, crisp fall weather, the summer heat was embracing the Sioux Empire. Warm weather always attracts different insects including grasshoppers. When I go for a run outside, I usually enjoy a workout on the Sioux Falls bike trails. There is something that I have noticed recently while running on the bike trails. Besides seeing all the leaves changing colors, there still have been a whole lot of grasshoppers hanging out on the bike trails.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Former Sioux Falls Mayor and DJ Hits Bear With Motorcycle

Former Sioux Falls mayor and radio host Rick Knobe is enjoying retirement and enjoying life. He certainly did not expect a chance encounter with a black bear while driving his motorcycle through Idaho. Knobe told Beth Warden of Dakota News Now that he barely had time to say "Oh... shoot!"...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kingsburyjournal.com

‘Lucky Larry’

Larry Eide, Sioux Falls, S.D., holds the arrow he shot to take down this huge elk on a recent hunting trip to Oregon. Some family members got in on the photo, too. Wouldn't you, if you could? …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Economic impact of 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown report released

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown positively contributed to the Sioux Falls economy. According to a release from Downtown Sioux Falls, The 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown presented by Smithfield Foods generated 5,130 pork dishes sold, resulting in an estimated $156,465 earned for the Sioux Falls community in the four-week promotion.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge

YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

