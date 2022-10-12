MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota State (S.D.) met with nationally-ranked Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) for round two this season Wednesday evening at DSU Fieldhouse (DWU won the first meeting last month in Mitchell, S.D. in five sets). The Trojans saved three match points in the deciding set but fell short to the Tigers in another instant five-set thriller in the annual Dig Pink volleyball match. Set scores were 25-18, 19-25, 22-25, 25-10, and 16-14. It was the second time this season that the match went to five sets. Dakota State dropped their overall record to 13-13. Dakota Wesleyan, which rose five spots to No. 10 in the latest NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 national poll Wednesday morning, raised their overall record to 17-4.

