Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KMPH.com
BPD searching for suspect wanted for robbery at Goodwill
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect wanted for robbery. According to the department, the offense happened on September 19th 2022, at the Goodwill, located in the 3000 block of Coffee Road. The suspect is described as a...
KMPH.com
Police determine reported kidnapping in Reedley to be false
REEDLEY, Calif. — The Reedley Police Department is now making a correction on an incident that was reported earlier this week. On Monday, an attempted kidnapping was reported by a student who was walking home on E. Manning Ave. after getting off the school bus. She had stated that...
KMPH.com
2 people carjacked at gunpoint in Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people were carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday night in Porterville. Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to Plano Avenue and Reid Street for reports of a carjacking. When deputies arrived, they learned from the victims that they were stranded on the side of...
KMPH.com
Man arrested in connection to deadly Reedley shooting
REEDLEY, Calif. — A man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed a 15-year-old in Reedley. Police arrested 22-year-old Luis Ponce on Monday for the shooting that happened back in July near Myrtle Ave. and 11th St. At the time of the shooting, police arrived and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMPH.com
Police say no credible threats following social posts at Mission Oak High School in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare Joint Union High School District received information on Monday about multiple social media posts about a threat of a shooting at Mission Oak High School. Detectives from the Tulare Police Department investigated and located the origin of the social media threat. They interviewed...
KMPH.com
22-year-old needs $16,500 to keep service dog that detects her seizures
A 22-year-old from Woodlake needs $16,500 to keep a service dog that detects her seizures before they happen and who also helps her get around. Hannah Jobe has been dealing with an undiagnosed medical condition for over two years now that has left her with mobility issues. Before Jobe's life...
KMPH.com
Candlelight vigil to remember 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma
SELMA, Calif. — Hundreds of candle lights lit up in Selma on Wednesday night to remember 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma. Loved ones and even strangers gathered together around the gazebo in Lincoln Park to share stories of Jolissa. “Father God, I come to you right now in the...
KMPH.com
Republicans launch petition to avoid windfall taxes on oil companies
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Gas prices continue to soar in Bakersfield, with the average cost per gallon amounting to over $6 a gallon. In an effort to combat the high prices, Governor Gavin Newsom called for a special session to impose a new windfall on oil companies that he said are price gouging.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMPH.com
Friday Night Rivals: Porterville vs. Golden West
Friday Night Rivals will feature Porterville at Golden West High School. The game will air on CW59 at 7:30 p.m. The Panthers will travel to Visalia 6-1 after riding a six-game win streak. The team is anchored by seniors Alfredo Nunez and Jaret Garcia who have combined for nearly 1,200 total yards and 14 touchdowns. The duo usually pair with El Diamante transfer and junior quarterback Rocky Arguijo.
Comments / 0