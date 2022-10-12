ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

BPD searching for suspect wanted for robbery at Goodwill

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect wanted for robbery. According to the department, the offense happened on September 19th 2022, at the Goodwill, located in the 3000 block of Coffee Road. The suspect is described as a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Police determine reported kidnapping in Reedley to be false

REEDLEY, Calif. — The Reedley Police Department is now making a correction on an incident that was reported earlier this week. On Monday, an attempted kidnapping was reported by a student who was walking home on E. Manning Ave. after getting off the school bus. She had stated that...
REEDLEY, CA
KMPH.com

2 people carjacked at gunpoint in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people were carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday night in Porterville. Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to Plano Avenue and Reid Street for reports of a carjacking. When deputies arrived, they learned from the victims that they were stranded on the side of...
PORTERVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested in connection to deadly Reedley shooting

REEDLEY, Calif. — A man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed a 15-year-old in Reedley. Police arrested 22-year-old Luis Ponce on Monday for the shooting that happened back in July near Myrtle Ave. and 11th St. At the time of the shooting, police arrived and...
REEDLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Porterville, CA
Porterville, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Tulare County, CA
Tulare County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KMPH.com

Candlelight vigil to remember 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma

SELMA, Calif. — Hundreds of candle lights lit up in Selma on Wednesday night to remember 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma. Loved ones and even strangers gathered together around the gazebo in Lincoln Park to share stories of Jolissa. “Father God, I come to you right now in the...
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Republicans launch petition to avoid windfall taxes on oil companies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Gas prices continue to soar in Bakersfield, with the average cost per gallon amounting to over $6 a gallon. In an effort to combat the high prices, Governor Gavin Newsom called for a special session to impose a new windfall on oil companies that he said are price gouging.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
KMPH.com

Friday Night Rivals: Porterville vs. Golden West

Friday Night Rivals will feature Porterville at Golden West High School. The game will air on CW59 at 7:30 p.m. The Panthers will travel to Visalia 6-1 after riding a six-game win streak. The team is anchored by seniors Alfredo Nunez and Jaret Garcia who have combined for nearly 1,200 total yards and 14 touchdowns. The duo usually pair with El Diamante transfer and junior quarterback Rocky Arguijo.
PORTERVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy