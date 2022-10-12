Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
Jewish community members react to antisemitic language in Pan Am Flight 103 Archive
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Content Warning: This story contains mentions of antisemitic language. Car Shapiro, a member of this year’s Remembrance Scholar cohort, was in the program’s weekly meeting along with the rest of the scholars when they learned about the antisemitic language and swastika found in Bird Library’s archives for Pan Am Flight 103 terrorist attack.
Faith Works: Talking to the dead, as one does
Speaking as a Christian believer, I would describe speaking to the dead as an entirely logical and reasonable behavior. If a more pragmatic, not to say materialist philosopher were to ask me if they answer back, that is where the conversation might get awkward. Because they do. I understand that...
