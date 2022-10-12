ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Power crews cross Sanibel Causeway, aim to restore electricity on the island

By Alexia Tsiropoulos
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LA3J0_0iVNeGTH00

SANIBEL, Fla. — Help is on the way to Sanibel Island; dozens of power crews crossed the bridge Tuesday to start restoring electricity on the island.

For now, residents are not allowed to use the patched-up causeway — but that might change.

“Quite a display of traffic moving over the bridge and onto the island,” Sanibel City Manager Dana Souza said.

Sanibel residents were clapping and cheering as they watched power company crews cross the causeway to get to the devastated island Tuesday.

“350 trucks came over the causeway with 50 pieces of equipment,” Souza said.

Over 500 workers will set up a basecamp at the Sanibel School, as they slowly restore power to Sanibel.

“Amazing is the response, but one thing I have to say is that we haven’t been able to get to the island via car, obviously because the causeway is down,” resident Sandra Winans said.

She explained feeling relaxed driving over the Sanibel causeway before the storm, now when she’s able to drive back over the bridge in about a week, she is nervous about what is waiting for her on the other side.

“This time it was going to be looking left and right at all the devastation all the way along and we are all the way at the west end of Captiva and Bowman’s Beach,” Winans said.

So far, her family has only been able to return by boat.

“How grateful you can be that anything is left, of any memento, because most of it is trash,” she said.

Sandra said cleaning out her home will be much easier with a car than by boat.

“And then we can get more out instead of having to rent a boat, hauling to the beach, it was exhausting,” she said.

Residents are allowed back on Sanibel Island by car on October 21, as long as they have a pass.

“That life link to our island attached again, really was such a motivator for all of us,” Mayor Holly Smith said.

The city said that it is ten days ahead of schedule.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Ceiling collapsed on woman after roof tarp was put on wrong

Tarps are a common sight on the roof of homes in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. It is supposed to be a quick fix until you can get repairs, but one woman said the roofers didn’t put hers on correctly and as she went to put buckets under some spots that were leaking, the ceiling fell on her.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral residents overjoyed to have power restored

Fifteen days without power is a lot to take. especially when you throw in the 90-degree temperatures that we often have this time of year. People were overjoyed when the power finally kicked back on in one Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday morning. Among them is Joshnon Tran, who recently moved...
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Sanibel, FL
Government
City
Captiva, FL
Sanibel, FL
Business
Local
Florida Industry
City
Sanibel, FL
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte

The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Ian debris makes flooding issue in Cape Coral worse

Cape Coral now has power in most areas, but now it’s dealing with flooding issues because of the debris left behind by Ian. The county said throughout the rainy season, residents can expect localized flooding during and after thunderstorms. “Now they got the electricity on and the water’s on,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electricity#Sanibel Causeway#Power Company#The Causeway#The Sanibel School
Courthouse News Service

How to survive a catastrophic hurricane in a Florida trailer park

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CN) — Robert Kanehl, 81 years old and weighing 127 pounds wet, ambles around his trailer lot, pointing to the aluminum siding from blown roofs strewn across the lawn, picking up the smaller pieces and leaning the debris against his home. Kanehl has lived in this single-wide mobile home for more than a decade, just a roof over his head, that now has no door, no windows, no running water and no electricity, which in the subtropic heat and humidity is turning his jeans black and his white undershirt gray.
FORT MYERS, FL
santivachronicle.com

Drone Footage Of Waterfront Damage On Sanibel Post Ian

Photographer and Sanibel Captiva Guide podcaster Nick Adams and his son Max flew their drone down the beach from the Sanibel Lighthouse to Sunset Beach Inn shortly after Ian struck the island as a category 5 hurricane. The footage shows the hardest hit area of the island, along the Gulf of Mexico. They are available for a drone survey of your island property by calling Max at 239-849-5551 or Nick at 239-410-4111.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The dangers that hide in the water after a hurricane

Most of us know not to go in the water right after a hurricane because it is polluted with many things that can make you sick or injure you. Now, 15 days after Ian hit Southwest Florida, some people are returning to business as usual, even going for a swim at the beach.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News4Jax.com

What new data reveals about Ian’s storm surge

Hurricane Ian brought a historic and deadly storm surge to southwest Florida when it came ashore two weeks ago. As of Monday evening, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission reported 105 deaths from Ian in Florida, with over half in Lee County alone which saw the brunt of Ian’s storm surge. Nearly 60 percent of deaths were caused by drowning. Water, both at the coast and inland, was the big story with Ian.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Local 10, philanthropist businessman deliver truckloads of supplies to Fort Myers

Fort Myers, Fla. – This week, the Local 10 community relations team headed to southwest Florida with Steven Gurowitz, renowned designer and owner of Interiors by Steven G. Gurowitz, his associates, along with a plethora of clients and partners collected disaster relief supplies for one week and packed three, 30-foot trucks for the journey to Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
newsy.com

Some Matlacha Island Homes Are Sinking After Hurricane Ian

Jane and Paul Ott, who own a house in Matlacha, say they are in total disbelief. "It's no longer my paradise. This was a dream home," Jane said. "It's just heartbreaking… " The vacation waterfront house they bought over a year ago suffered major damage from Hurricane Ian's devastating storm surge.
MATLACHA, FL
NBC 2

Collier County continuing to develop plans with mass trash removal

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Collier County Waste Management is strategizing on how to proceed after more than 200,000 cubic yards of vegetation and demolition waste have been collected and placed in a satellite landfill following Hurricane Ian’s clean up. “Collier County residents, we are trying to get it...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
thesandpaper.net

Ian Is a Warning to Coastal Areas From FL to NJ

As a New Jersey native who lives part time in Florida, I am not sure how to write the most important letter to the editor, for me, since I got out of college in 1978. The devastation here in Fort Myers, Fla., makes Superstorm Sandy look like an afternoon thunderstorm, and we are 15 miles from the Gulf Coast.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Destruction in Tice after Hurricane Ian

Walls and floors ripped out, windows gone and water and mold damage. That is what is left of one Tice woman’s home following Hurricane Ian’s destruction. Yvona Dobson finished remodeling right before the powerful storm hit Southwest Florida. Dobson moved to the area a year ago after braving...
TICE, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy