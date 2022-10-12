ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Ripple Bolsters Its Foothold In Europe, New Partnerships Announced

Payment company Ripple announced a partnership with a payment provider for the online marketplace Lemonway. This is the first France-based customer that will leverage RippleNet’s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution, supported by XRP. The payment provider will use ODL to improve its treasury payment process. As Bitcoinist reported, Ripple...
BudBlockz, Mini Football, and Tamadoge the Next Crypto Moon Shoots?

Three groundbreaking crypto projects Tamadoge, Minifootball, and BudBlockz have created a furor as the token price is only surging. Crypto enthusiasts can now buy these coins through leading decentralized exchanges or directly through their presales. All eyes are going to be on the price of these tokens in the coming...
Algorand was built to be one of the greenest cryptos: Did ALGO meet the expectations?

Algorand’s mission to become the world’s most sustainable blockchain brought it to the limelight years back. This was a time when the blockchain industry was facing backlash from policymakers, environmentalists, and investors for its unfairly large carbon footprint. The high-profile team led by Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali also built a lot of buzz for the project.
MEGA Project (MEGA) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 12, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed MEGA Project (MEGA) on October 12, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MEGA/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Building a global alliance ecosystem, MEGA Project (MEGA) innovates...
MFET Gets Listed on XT.COM Main Zone With USDT Pairing

XT.COM, one of the leading global trading exchanges and the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce that MFET is being listed in the Main Zone of the platform. With this collaboration, the XT community would get an exposure to high-profile tokens like MFET, and this also helps in taking the MFET token to a wide user base of XT.COM.
Crypto News Today: What are the Top 3 Under-Hyped Crypto Coins Today – Stellar, Shiba Inu, and Moshnake?

The coin market is similar to other financial markets worldwide. Every experienced trader knows the importance of hype and how it can spur an asset to new heights. As a result, most traders are found purchasing coins with plenty of hype around them. While this may seem like a sound strategy, an interesting thing to note is that occasionally certain coins spring out of nowhere and take over the market space. Many times, these explosive price movements occur when no one is paying attention.
Here’s Why Crypto Traders are Bullish on Big Eyes Coin, Shiba Inu, and Aave

The bear market in 2022 seems to have run its course. Crypto traders are now picking up potential cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Aave (AAVE) for the long term. These cryptocurrencies have unique features that set them apart in the market. Such features make them...
Best Crypto Sports Betting Sites 2022 – BetU ranked Number 1

Crypto sports betting platforms such as BetU.io are becoming increasingly popular because of their convenience and security when it comes to betting on sports events. These platforms use cryptocurrency to place bets, which offers many advantages over traditional fiat currency. Crypto sports betting platforms often offer lower fees, faster payouts...
Entertainment Giant Konami Seeks Personnel To Set Foothold In Metaverse And Web3

The billion-dollar entertainment conglomerate Konami will jump into the Web3 and Metaverse with its own products and services. The company made the announcement via its official website with the launch of new positions to create the team that will allow them to enter the nascent sector. Famous as a video...
Ethereum Investor Gains Holds Steady Through Bear Market

Many cryptocurrencies have seen their bull market gains wiped out since the start of 2022 and Ethereum has not been left out. However, investors in the digital asset have fared better than most given how many of them still remain in profit. Data shows that the gainers in Ethereum are still holding steady as half of them remain in profit.
Invest in Oryen, PancakeSwap, Tamadoge, And Big Eyes Coin And Let The Money Work For You

Are you looking for some credible new crypto investments that can help your money work for you rather than against you in the coming months? The current bear market landscape has been somewhat tricky to navigate, but there’s still plenty of profit if you know where to look. And plenty of strong investments that outpace the traditional fiat world.
Velas and Woonkly Join Forces to Supercharge NFT Minting and Trading

An exciting new collaboration between Velas and Woonkly is set to deliver higher performance, better security, and enhanced accessibility for users of both networks. October 13 2022, Leading blockchain protocol Velas and Metasocial network Woonkly have today announced details of a new partnership that will connect current and future users of both networks.
Moshnake Differentiates From Decentralalnd and the Sandbox, Bringing a New Form of Gameplay to the Play-To-Earn Sector.

The gaming industry is evergrowing, with the global gaming market set to reach $256.97 billion by 2025. Alongside this figure, 3.2 billion people worldwide play games, indicating that the gaming industry is going nowhere anytime soon. Acknowledging this fact, several play-to-earn games have emerged, including Moshnake (MSH), Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND). Play-To-Earn games have been around for years now. Still, they have been getting increasingly more popular in parallel to the rise in cryptocurrencies’ popularity. Two of the most popular P2E games are Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND). However, the main two in the market have a very similar gameplay structure.
Crypto Ecosystem GLEEC Secures Ninth Regulatory Approval

GLEEC has just secured its ninth approval from financial regulators. The latest jurisdiction to license the crypto services platform is Estonia. The Eastern European nation joins the likes of Dubai, El Salvador, Poland, Slovakia and others in approving the platform to operate. With regulators’ blessings coming from a growing list of countries, the exchange is making all the right moves to take on the industry’s more established names.
Top Public Companies Are Betting Big On Blockchain Technology

Blockchain technology is now so big that companies can no longer ignore it and some have already started taking the lead in integrating the technology into their businesses. The top companies around the world are currently betting big on the market, and according to a new report, a good chunk of the top 100 countries worldwide are already using blockchain technology.
