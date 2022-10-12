Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
How Ripple Bolsters Its Foothold In Europe, New Partnerships Announced
Payment company Ripple announced a partnership with a payment provider for the online marketplace Lemonway. This is the first France-based customer that will leverage RippleNet’s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution, supported by XRP. The payment provider will use ODL to improve its treasury payment process. As Bitcoinist reported, Ripple...
bitcoinist.com
BudBlockz, Mini Football, and Tamadoge the Next Crypto Moon Shoots?
Three groundbreaking crypto projects Tamadoge, Minifootball, and BudBlockz have created a furor as the token price is only surging. Crypto enthusiasts can now buy these coins through leading decentralized exchanges or directly through their presales. All eyes are going to be on the price of these tokens in the coming...
FIFA・
bitcoinist.com
Algorand was built to be one of the greenest cryptos: Did ALGO meet the expectations?
Algorand’s mission to become the world’s most sustainable blockchain brought it to the limelight years back. This was a time when the blockchain industry was facing backlash from policymakers, environmentalists, and investors for its unfairly large carbon footprint. The high-profile team led by Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali also built a lot of buzz for the project.
FIFA・
bitcoinist.com
Bizverse (BIVE)- Metaverse project joining “Meta Start up Accelerator and IMDA”- Gets Listed On XT.COM In Main Zone
SINGAPORE, Oct., 2022 — XT.COM, the world’s first social-infused exchange, is thrilled to announce the listing of the BIVE token in its Main Zone. With the new token listing, users can trade BIVE seamlessly on the trading platform of XT. The BIVE token listing is expected to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
MEGA Project (MEGA) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 12, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed MEGA Project (MEGA) on October 12, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MEGA/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Building a global alliance ecosystem, MEGA Project (MEGA) innovates...
bitcoinist.com
MFET Gets Listed on XT.COM Main Zone With USDT Pairing
XT.COM, one of the leading global trading exchanges and the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce that MFET is being listed in the Main Zone of the platform. With this collaboration, the XT community would get an exposure to high-profile tokens like MFET, and this also helps in taking the MFET token to a wide user base of XT.COM.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto News Today: What are the Top 3 Under-Hyped Crypto Coins Today – Stellar, Shiba Inu, and Moshnake?
The coin market is similar to other financial markets worldwide. Every experienced trader knows the importance of hype and how it can spur an asset to new heights. As a result, most traders are found purchasing coins with plenty of hype around them. While this may seem like a sound strategy, an interesting thing to note is that occasionally certain coins spring out of nowhere and take over the market space. Many times, these explosive price movements occur when no one is paying attention.
bitcoinist.com
Here’s Why Crypto Traders are Bullish on Big Eyes Coin, Shiba Inu, and Aave
The bear market in 2022 seems to have run its course. Crypto traders are now picking up potential cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Aave (AAVE) for the long term. These cryptocurrencies have unique features that set them apart in the market. Such features make them...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Will Big Eyes Coin Have As Much Market Potential As Shiba Inu and Mina Upon Launch?
Every crypto that enters the cryptocurrency market aims to fight for the top spot in the cryptocurrency list. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency aiming to fight its way to the top, and as with every unique crypto, it has the necessary features to battle its way to the top.
bitcoinist.com
Best Crypto Sports Betting Sites 2022 – BetU ranked Number 1
Crypto sports betting platforms such as BetU.io are becoming increasingly popular because of their convenience and security when it comes to betting on sports events. These platforms use cryptocurrency to place bets, which offers many advantages over traditional fiat currency. Crypto sports betting platforms often offer lower fees, faster payouts...
bitcoinist.com
Entertainment Giant Konami Seeks Personnel To Set Foothold In Metaverse And Web3
The billion-dollar entertainment conglomerate Konami will jump into the Web3 and Metaverse with its own products and services. The company made the announcement via its official website with the launch of new positions to create the team that will allow them to enter the nascent sector. Famous as a video...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Investor Gains Holds Steady Through Bear Market
Many cryptocurrencies have seen their bull market gains wiped out since the start of 2022 and Ethereum has not been left out. However, investors in the digital asset have fared better than most given how many of them still remain in profit. Data shows that the gainers in Ethereum are still holding steady as half of them remain in profit.
bitcoinist.com
Quant Price Prediction: Why QNT keeps surging, and why ADA, IMPT, and XRP will follow
The QNT price continues to fly after climbing by 40% over the past month with the cryptocurrency taking center stage as supporting infrastructure for CBDCs. With Quant coin on the move, ADA, IMPT, and XRP will likely follow due to their solid fundamental driving forces. Quant Price Prediction: Why Is...
bitcoinist.com
Invest in Oryen, PancakeSwap, Tamadoge, And Big Eyes Coin And Let The Money Work For You
Are you looking for some credible new crypto investments that can help your money work for you rather than against you in the coming months? The current bear market landscape has been somewhat tricky to navigate, but there’s still plenty of profit if you know where to look. And plenty of strong investments that outpace the traditional fiat world.
bitcoinist.com
Velas and Woonkly Join Forces to Supercharge NFT Minting and Trading
An exciting new collaboration between Velas and Woonkly is set to deliver higher performance, better security, and enhanced accessibility for users of both networks. October 13 2022, Leading blockchain protocol Velas and Metasocial network Woonkly have today announced details of a new partnership that will connect current and future users of both networks.
bitcoinist.com
Moshnake Differentiates From Decentralalnd and the Sandbox, Bringing a New Form of Gameplay to the Play-To-Earn Sector.
The gaming industry is evergrowing, with the global gaming market set to reach $256.97 billion by 2025. Alongside this figure, 3.2 billion people worldwide play games, indicating that the gaming industry is going nowhere anytime soon. Acknowledging this fact, several play-to-earn games have emerged, including Moshnake (MSH), Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND). Play-To-Earn games have been around for years now. Still, they have been getting increasingly more popular in parallel to the rise in cryptocurrencies’ popularity. Two of the most popular P2E games are Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND). However, the main two in the market have a very similar gameplay structure.
bitcoinist.com
Hedera, Quant, And BudBlockz Enable Investors to Remain Calm During The Crypto Storm
2022 has been a roller coaster year for the cryptocurrency market. The year began with a sharp decline in prices that caused a liquidity crisis among investors and lenders. The liquidity crisis led to the bankruptcy of crypto lenders Celsius and Voyager Digital and crypto hedge fund, Three Arrows. Over...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Ecosystem GLEEC Secures Ninth Regulatory Approval
GLEEC has just secured its ninth approval from financial regulators. The latest jurisdiction to license the crypto services platform is Estonia. The Eastern European nation joins the likes of Dubai, El Salvador, Poland, Slovakia and others in approving the platform to operate. With regulators’ blessings coming from a growing list of countries, the exchange is making all the right moves to take on the industry’s more established names.
bitcoinist.com
NFTs Dying? Not For Kraken’s Managing Chief Who’s Still Upbeat About Their Future
The NFTs (non-fungible token) market in 2021 was valued at $11.3 billion, according to the assessment of Verified Market Research (VMR), a global research and consulting company. For the next eight years, the industry is predicted to grow tremendously in terms of value, having a compound annual growth rate of...
bitcoinist.com
Top Public Companies Are Betting Big On Blockchain Technology
Blockchain technology is now so big that companies can no longer ignore it and some have already started taking the lead in integrating the technology into their businesses. The top companies around the world are currently betting big on the market, and according to a new report, a good chunk of the top 100 countries worldwide are already using blockchain technology.
Comments / 0