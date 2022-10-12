Read full article on original website
Why This U.S. Senator Urged SEC To Issue Crypto Regulation
Disclaimer: The following op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike. U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its Chairman regarding crypto regulation....
OFAC And FinCEN Charged Bittrex Exchange For Over $53 Million
Treasury’s Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) and Financial Crime Enforcement Network (FinCEN) have set charges against the Bittrex crypto exchange for violating anti-money laundering rules and the other U.S. sanction programs. Washington-based crypto exchange agreed to pay two fines of $29 million and $24 million to OFAC and FinCEN, respectively.
Coin Center Files Lawsuit Against OFAC Over Tornado Cash Sanctions
Crypto think tank Coin Center has been one of the most critical voices against the U.S. Treasury and the sanctions imposed on the Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) Tornado Cash. The platform was sanctioned by the U.S. government for its alleged ties to illegal activities in a decision that might have set a dangerous precedent.
