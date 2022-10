South Windsor goalkeeper Kyle Sullivan during the game with RHAM, Tuesday, October 11,2022, at South Windsor High School (Jim Michaud/ Journal Inquirer) By Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer

SOUTH WINDSOR — Kyle Sullivan earned the starting goaltending job for the South Windsor High boys soccer team ahead of his sophomore season in 2020.

But a broken thumb cost him all of that season, and a concussion led to him missing the first half of last year’s campaign as well.

Sullivan has stayed injury free through the first half of his senior season, and he’s thankful he’s finally gotten the chance to show what he can do between the pipes.