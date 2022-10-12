ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
FOXBusiness

Biden hits oil and gas companies: 'Bring down prices you’re charging at the pump'

President Biden touted the worldwide drop in oil prices on Monday but urged energy companies to lower the price at the pump for consumers. "We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits, billions of dollars in profits," Biden said at a meeting with the White House Competition Council.
Markets Insider

JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon says the US is the 'swing producer' of oil, not Saudi Arabia, and urges it to pump more oil days after the OPEC announced a production cut

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the US should pump more oil, amid the global energy crisis. Energy prices have gained sharply after major exporter Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The US has huge energy reserves but exports are hitting their upper limits. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the US should...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
msn.com

Oil prices jump to multi-week highs after OPEC+ output cut

NEW YORK, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices rose on Friday for a fifth straight session, as market participants assessed major producers' decision to cut output. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery increased 4.19 U.S. dollars, or 4.7 percent, to settle at 92.64 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It marked the highest finish since Aug. 29 for the U.S. crude standard, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
TheStreet

Oil Could Pass $100, Pushing Up Gas Prices

Crude oil prices spiked in the aftermath of OPEC and Russia's decision to lower production as inventory levels remain lower despite increased output. West Texas Intermediate or WTI, the U.S. benchmark price for oil, traded at $88.04 at 9:57 a.m. ET, up by 0.21% after skyrocketing for three days. The...
energynow.ca

Oil Heads for Longest Losing Run Since 2021 on Slowdown Concerns

(Bloomberg) Oil fell for a fourth day, set for the longest losing run in more than a year, as investors fretted that a global slowdown would hurt energy consumption and an industry report pointed to a major build in US inventories.West Texas Intermediate fell toward $87 a barrel following a drop of almost 6% over the prior three days. On Wednesday, minutes from the Federal Reserve showed officials committed to raising interest rates to a restrictive level and holding them there to curb inflation, potentially slowing growth.Figures from the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute, meanwhile, showed an increase of more than 7 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the release. Official data will follow later Thursday.
