A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for US buyers, following a similar move a month ago. Meanwhile, state-run Saudi Aramco lowered prices in Europe and left them largely unchanged for the Asian market. The price moves come after OPEC+ slashed production quotas, which the White House said aligns the oil...
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
The Biden administration has asked the Energy Department to look into whether a ban on gas exports would lower pump prices for American drivers, CNN reported.
The U.S. Oil & Gas Association on Wednesday suggested that President Biden is now forced to turn to the U.S. oil industry after tapping out strategic reserves and OPEC+ cut production.
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
President Biden touted the worldwide drop in oil prices on Monday but urged energy companies to lower the price at the pump for consumers. "We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits, billions of dollars in profits," Biden said at a meeting with the White House Competition Council.
Gas prices that are already ticking back up again might increase another 10% or more following a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production by 2...
Oil could fall to $60 a barrel next year in the most bearish scenario, according to RBC. Sticky inflation and a Federal Reserve policy mistake could both slash crude prices, the bank said. Oil benchmarks are hovering around $90 a barrel after surging to $130 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Oil...
Recent attempts to open new parts of the US to drilling have failed mainly because of the lack of interest from oil companies themselves, rather than Biden's "green" policies.
OPEC now sees China's demand for oil dropping by 60,000 barrels per day this year, after forecasting an increase of 120,000 only a month ago. The cartel cited the extension of zero-COVID policies in some areas of China, which is the world's top oil importer. OPEC also revised down its...
Gasoline prices have now declined for 14 straight weeks after hitting a record high of $5.01 per gallon on June 14. On Monday, a gallon of regular gas averaged just $3.67 nationwide, according to the American Automobile Association. However, prices are still up roughly 15% compared with a year ago,...
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the US should pump more oil, amid the global energy crisis. Energy prices have gained sharply after major exporter Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The US has huge energy reserves but exports are hitting their upper limits. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the US should...
President Joe Biden is committed to decreasing consumer prices before the release of September's inflation numbers, according to the White House. The "No. 1 focus" of Biden's economic plan is "lowering costs for the American people, making sure that we are tackling inflation," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday.
Oil prices are nowhere near levels that would cause demand destruction and have room to rally as energy supplies get slashed from the markets.
US gas prices could keep rising after OPEC+ slashed output, but prices could fall in some states. That's because refinery issues in key states get resolved, and winter season dampens gas demand. California is likely to see prices drop while the East Coast could see prices rise, Gas Buddy said.
NEW YORK, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices rose on Friday for a fifth straight session, as market participants assessed major producers' decision to cut output. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery increased 4.19 U.S. dollars, or 4.7 percent, to settle at 92.64 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It marked the highest finish since Aug. 29 for the U.S. crude standard, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Crude oil prices spiked in the aftermath of OPEC and Russia's decision to lower production as inventory levels remain lower despite increased output. West Texas Intermediate or WTI, the U.S. benchmark price for oil, traded at $88.04 at 9:57 a.m. ET, up by 0.21% after skyrocketing for three days. The...
(Bloomberg) Oil fell for a fourth day, set for the longest losing run in more than a year, as investors fretted that a global slowdown would hurt energy consumption and an industry report pointed to a major build in US inventories.West Texas Intermediate fell toward $87 a barrel following a drop of almost 6% over the prior three days. On Wednesday, minutes from the Federal Reserve showed officials committed to raising interest rates to a restrictive level and holding them there to curb inflation, potentially slowing growth.Figures from the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute, meanwhile, showed an increase of more than 7 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the release. Official data will follow later Thursday.
Germany’s natural gas storage is now 95% full, suggesting the worst of energy price inflation may be over. Winter is coming, and Germany is as prepared as it will ever be for tough times ahead. Europe’s largest economy built its energy security around cheap, plentiful imports of natural gas...
