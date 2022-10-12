Read full article on original website
WTOL-TV
Iconic Toys 'R' Us returns with grand opening event this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — "I don't want to grow up, because if I did, I couldn't be a Toys 'R' Us kid," is a tune that most kids nowadays have never heard—until now. The iconic toy store has partnered with Macy's and will be opening up a Toys 'R' Us toy section in select stores across the country.
WWMT
'The fans are there to show off, to be rude,' Rocky Horror Party comes to West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich — It's been 47 years since the release of the Rocky Horror Picture Show after it debuted in 1975. Almost 50 years later, a third generation of fans are now joining in on the fun. "Most of them are under the age of 25, which I think...
grmag.com
Drinks with Pat
This week, I made a couple stops at City Built Brewing. It does appear to truly be turning into a community hub and my meetings kept suggested it as our location. I can’t be mad about that, the beer is tasty, the food is good and the people are nice.
grmag.com
John Ball Zoo is lit!
LlumiZoo is an annual family-friendly and interactive nighttime event at John Ball Zoo that allows visitors to experience nature as it glows in the dark. Living Lights, an IllumiZoo event at John Ball Zoo, takes place every Wednesday through Sunday through Nov. 13. This one-way trail of interactive lights is all about discovering the wonders of Bioluminescence in nature. From fungi and coral to jellies, squids, starfish and lanternfish, each has its own unique colors, traits, and stories to tell. Times vary as sunset times change throughout autumn.
5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The weekend is nearly here, and there are plenty of things going on in Grand Rapids to fill up your schedule. Whether you’re looking for a fun night getting drinks downtown, or a family-friendly afternoon with the kids, we’ve got five ideas for things you can do around the city this weekend.
West Michigan's connection to the Wonderful Wizard of Oz
With the worldwide success of the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, one might think author L. Frank Baum always had success as a writer. However, that wasn't the case.
2 Grand Rapids Toys ‘R’ Us Locations Are Celebrating Their Grand Reopening This Weekend
As a kid, I got so excited when my mom would take me and my brother Bob to Toys 'R' Us. We would go around a birthday, Christmas time, or when we did well on a report card. I never thought my favorite childhood toy store would close. But on...
Sip Coffee & Cocktails nears opening day in Grand Rapids
A new spot for coffee and cocktails will soon open its doors in Grand Rapids’ Alger Heights neighborhood.
grmag.com
Klein Cider Mill holds grand reopening
Klein Cider Mill and Market has remodeled and are having a grand reopening event on Sunday, Oct. 16. The Cider Mill, established in 2003, is located at 2151 10 Mile Rd NW, in Sparta. “We did renovations and we want to do a ‘come see the new look of the...
grmag.com
Breakfast chain to open Breton Village location
A Grand Rapids breakfast chain is opening its third location next month. Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group said Tuesday, Oct. 11, it will open its third Morning Belle in the city at 1962 Breton Road SE in Breton Village. The new location joins Morning Belle locations at 434 Bridge St....
Chartreuse Sisters’ French bakery and café coming to Grand Rapids’ Uptown
A Grand Rapids building that sat vacant for years is about to become a French patisserie.
grmag.com
City announces trick-or-treating hours
As Halloween approaches, the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department have announced some tips to ensure a safe holiday for all and the recommended trick-or-treating hours: 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. For those who plan to pass out candy:. Turn on porch lights. For those...
8 Great Spots for Dessert in Kalamazoo & Battle Creek
Today, October 14th, 2022, is National Dessert Day. And, as someone who will always excitedly say yes to pretty much any kind of dessert, I absolutely will be using this day as an excuse to treat myself to some delicious desserts. But, where to go?. A quick Google search led...
Grand Haven Main Street hosting Saturday event with merchant market, food trucks, live music
GRAND HAVEN, MI - Join Grand Haven Main Street on Saturday for a family-friendly fall event full of food trucks, live music and market lined up with local shops featuring their products. This is the second year for the Merchants and Makers Market event in partnership with Chow-Down Centertown. The...
tmpresale.com
Katt Williams: 2023 And Me Tour in Grand Rapids, MI Mar 18th, 2023 – presale code
Glad to report a presale code for a new Katt Williams: 2023 And Me Tour presale is available here: While this exclusive presale offer is happening, you’ll have the chance to order Katt Williams: 2023 And Me Tour performance tickets before anyone else!. You might never have another opportunity...
Breakfast and Booze: New Brunch Restaurant Opening in Grand Rapids
Who doesn't love brunch?! It's the perfect combination of breakfast, lunch, and cocktails!. Well, good news: A Grand Rapids brunch restaurant is expanding with a third location. Meritage Hospitality Opening Third Morning Belle Restaurant in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Business Journal reports that Morning Belle is planning to open a...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
‘Tiny home’ development with a mission gets the go-ahead in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — A nonprofit targeting homelessness in Grand Rapids is moving forward with a tiny home development in the city’s Madison Square neighborhood. Mel Trotter Ministries last week won approval from the city planning commission to rezone three industrial lots at 101, 119 and 135 Garden St. SE into a planned redevelopment district, which allows for multiple uses.
Plans move forward for downtown Rockford hotel
Plans to build a hotel in downtown Rockford are continuing after it was initially paused due to the pandemic, MiBiz reports.
Fox17
BISSELL to hold free vaccine clinic for pets this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The BISSELL Pet Foundation is holding a free pet vaccine clinic this weekend. The event is scheduled to be held Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. We’re told all pet parents are encouraged to bring in cats and dogs that are at...
WOOD
Vredevoogd giving away 3 new furnaces this winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The cold winter months are right around the corner and perhaps you partnering with Williams Distributing and eightWest for a special Grateful Giveaway. With the holiday season and cold weather approaching fast, Vredevoogd is giving away 3 free furnace replacements to a family member, friend, or person who has gone above and beyond in their community! To nominate someone, click here.
