LlumiZoo is an annual family-friendly and interactive nighttime event at John Ball Zoo that allows visitors to experience nature as it glows in the dark. Living Lights, an IllumiZoo event at John Ball Zoo, takes place every Wednesday through Sunday through Nov. 13. This one-way trail of interactive lights is all about discovering the wonders of Bioluminescence in nature. From fungi and coral to jellies, squids, starfish and lanternfish, each has its own unique colors, traits, and stories to tell. Times vary as sunset times change throughout autumn.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO