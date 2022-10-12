ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WTOL-TV

Iconic Toys 'R' Us returns with grand opening event this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — "I don't want to grow up, because if I did, I couldn't be a Toys 'R' Us kid," is a tune that most kids nowadays have never heard—until now. The iconic toy store has partnered with Macy's and will be opening up a Toys 'R' Us toy section in select stores across the country.
grmag.com

Drinks with Pat

This week, I made a couple stops at City Built Brewing. It does appear to truly be turning into a community hub and my meetings kept suggested it as our location. I can’t be mad about that, the beer is tasty, the food is good and the people are nice.
grmag.com

John Ball Zoo is lit!

LlumiZoo is an annual family-friendly and interactive nighttime event at John Ball Zoo that allows visitors to experience nature as it glows in the dark. Living Lights, an IllumiZoo event at John Ball Zoo, takes place every Wednesday through Sunday through Nov. 13. This one-way trail of interactive lights is all about discovering the wonders of Bioluminescence in nature. From fungi and coral to jellies, squids, starfish and lanternfish, each has its own unique colors, traits, and stories to tell. Times vary as sunset times change throughout autumn.
The Grand Rapids Press

5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The weekend is nearly here, and there are plenty of things going on in Grand Rapids to fill up your schedule. Whether you’re looking for a fun night getting drinks downtown, or a family-friendly afternoon with the kids, we’ve got five ideas for things you can do around the city this weekend.
grmag.com

Klein Cider Mill holds grand reopening

Klein Cider Mill and Market has remodeled and are having a grand reopening event on Sunday, Oct. 16. The Cider Mill, established in 2003, is located at 2151 10 Mile Rd NW, in Sparta. “We did renovations and we want to do a ‘come see the new look of the...
grmag.com

Breakfast chain to open Breton Village location

A Grand Rapids breakfast chain is opening its third location next month. Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group said Tuesday, Oct. 11, it will open its third Morning Belle in the city at 1962 Breton Road SE in Breton Village. The new location joins Morning Belle locations at 434 Bridge St....
grmag.com

City announces trick-or-treating hours

As Halloween approaches, the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department have announced some tips to ensure a safe holiday for all and the recommended trick-or-treating hours: 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. For those who plan to pass out candy:. Turn on porch lights. For those...
Grand Rapids Business Journal

‘Tiny home’ development with a mission gets the go-ahead in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — A nonprofit targeting homelessness in Grand Rapids is moving forward with a tiny home development in the city’s Madison Square neighborhood. Mel Trotter Ministries last week won approval from the city planning commission to rezone three industrial lots at 101, 119 and 135 Garden St. SE into a planned redevelopment district, which allows for multiple uses.
WOOD

Vredevoogd giving away 3 new furnaces this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The cold winter months are right around the corner and perhaps you partnering with Williams Distributing and eightWest for a special Grateful Giveaway. With the holiday season and cold weather approaching fast, Vredevoogd is giving away 3 free furnace replacements to a family member, friend, or person who has gone above and beyond in their community! To nominate someone, click here.
