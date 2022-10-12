Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Call 988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Related
papreplive.com
CB West stays defensive, tops Pennridge for fourth straight win
DOYLESTOWN >> Isaiah Thomas knows his number is never going to get called on a play, but it doesn’t stop him from going all-out on every snap. The CB West senior, an interior lineman on defense, even described his role on one of the Bucks’ staple calls as leaving him with no chance to make a play or a stop but he does because he believes the next man in will. It’s a trend shared across the board for a West defense that’s been playing excellent over the last month including Friday night.
papreplive.com
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Oct. 14th): Power, Souderton edge North Penn in boys soccer
Souderton 1, North Penn 0: Brayden Power broke up a scoreless tie in the 63rd minute as the Indians won a SOL Colonial thriller on Friday. Ethan Lacher was credited with the assist, while Chris McKenna made four saves in net. Both teams are jostling for the District 1-4A playoffs with the Indians improving to 28th with a 7-9 record, while NP is 25th with a 7-8-1 mark.
papreplive.com
Mulbah rushes for 364 yards and four TD’s, leads Pennsbury to first win over North Penn since 1996
TOWAMENCIN — From his first carry to his 48th, Galamama Mulbah seemed to only get stronger. “I’m not tired at all,” the Pennsbury senior said with a big smile after leading the way to a landmark win over rival North Penn. “I could rush for a hundred more yards.”
papreplive.com
Souderton Area dominates Council Rock South
TELFORD >> Undefeated in their red jerseys, Souderton seniors have never suffered a home defeat in their three seasons as varsity athletes. Head coach Edward Gallagher praised them for this accomplishment after his Souderton Indians 23-0 victory over the Council Rock South Golden Hawks on Friday night. The accomplishment was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
papreplive.com
Football: Super sophs Hall and Johnson lead Bonner-Prendie to sixth straight win
UPPER DARBY — Neither Jalil Hall nor Jalyen Johnson wanted to go first when they were asked to do a postgame interview following Bonner & Prendergast’s 42-14 romp over Lansdale Catholic Friday night. Hall deferred to Johnson. Johnson did the same before stepping up and finally going first.
papreplive.com
Opportunistic defense leads Great Valley to win over Unionville
EAST MARLBOROUGH>>Unionville turned the ball over on its first possession, foreshadowing things to come. By the end of the night, Great Valley forced a whopping seven turnovers—four interceptions along with three fumbles. Add a balanced offensive attack and a great kicking game, and the Patriots (7-1 overall, 4-0 Ches-Mont) cruised to a dominant 34-7 win over the host Longhorns (3-5, 2-3). “We played really well the first half of the season, minus the one week where we struggle against Shanahan,” said Great Valley coach Jeff Martin. “The kids bounced back and tonight played a great game against a traditionally strong program like Unionville. Our guys came in fired up and ready to compete against them.”
papreplive.com
Football: Crawford, Conner, clutch defense keep Strath Haven rolling
NETHER PROVIDENCE — Anthony Crawford rushed for 228 yards and two touchdowns, Austin Conner got into the end zone twice and the red zone defense came up big Friday to carry Strath Haven to a 42-0 win over Radnor in Central League football at George L. King Field. The...
papreplive.com
Football: Jacobs, Rustin run all over Sun Valley in win
ASTON — West Chester Rustin is good at quite a few things on the football field. Against Sun Valley, controlling the line of scrimmage was at the top of that list. Rustin wore down the Vanguards with a sensational running attack that was led by an incredible showing from the team’s offensive line. The Golden Knights ran for 283 yards on 49 carries on their way to wearing down Sun Valley for a 42-14 victory.
RELATED PEOPLE
papreplive.com
Downingtown East is impressive in tune-up for stretch run
LONDON GROVE >> The 2022 football season at Downingtown East will be judged by what happens in its next two outings, when the Cougars take on rivals Coatesville and Downingtown West to end the regular season. It was merely a precursor on Friday at Avon Grove. But as tune-ups go,...
papreplive.com
Jones’ hat trick, Borisow’s 2 goals send Souderton past North Penn
FRANCONIA >> Ang Borisow was at the right place at the right time to help the Souderton field hockey team get off to a quick start Wednesday night. After a ball from Lauren Frye on a penalty corner sailed through the air and hit off the cage’s right post, Borisow was in prime position in front to knock it in for a 1-0 Indians lead less than three minutes into their SOL Colonial Division matchup with North Penn.
papreplive.com
Mercury Roundup (Oct. 13): Perk Valley’s Campbell scores in OT to down Dock in boys soccer
Perkiomen Valley 3, Dock Mennonite Academy 2 (OT) Christian Campbell scored off a cross from Ryan Taormina with 3:34 left in the first overtime to give the host Vikings a non-league win on Thursday afternoon. PV led 2-1 at the half, but the Pioneers tied the score less than 30 seconds after the break. Leo Kanopka and Luke Hansen also scored for Perk Valley (5-12-1) with Ben Chalmers and Campbell earning assists. Zach Frederick and Cameron LaSeur each had a goal and an assist for Dock.(10-4).
papreplive.com
Delco Football roundup: Welde tosses two touchdowns as O’Hara gets first win
Jim Welde threw touchdown passes to Logan Maloney (64 yards) and Ethan Schulcz (18 yards) as Cardinal O’Hara beat Archbishop Carrol, 14-12, in a Catholic League Blue Division showdown. The host Lions snapped a seven-game losing streak and presented Mike Ewing his first victory as the team’s head coach....
IN THIS ARTICLE
papreplive.com
Phoenixville football clinches first winning season in 10 years with win over Upper Perkiomen
Phoenixville >> The last time the Phoenixville’s football team finished the year with a winning season, most of the Phantoms’ current varsity roster was still learning how to speak the alphabet in elementary school. But on Friday night against Upper Perkiomen (2-3, 1-3 PAC Frontier), a strong start...
papreplive.com
Football Friday: Playoff chase heats up in Week 8
The push for the playoffs is down to three weeks and Ridley, Springfield, Marple Newtown, Sun Valley and Interboro are among the Delco teams looking to keep their postseason hopes alive. The Green Raiders (4-3, 3-2 Central League) are seeded 13th in Class 6A through seven weeks and have a...
papreplive.com
Abington continues strong defensive play against Upper Dublin
ABINGTON >> Abington surrendered 23 goals in its first seven games this season. In the eight games since, the Ghosts have allowed three goals. That high level of defensive play continued Wednesday afternoon when Abington picked up a 4-0 Suburban One League Liberty Division win over Upper Dublin at Memorial Field.
papreplive.com
DLN roundup: Undefeated Unionville girls volleyball team downs Sun Valley
The Unionville High School girls volleyball team defeated Sun Valley, 3-1, Thursday, bringing their record to 15-0. The Longhorns, who posted scores of 25-20, 23-25, 25-21 and 25-15, were led by Olivia Harper (41 assists), Brianna Miller (17 kills), Maddy Lowe (19 kills) and Jillian Murphy (8 kills). The win brings the team’s overall record to 15-0. Downingtown West 3, West Chester Rustin 0 >> The Whippets (10-6 overall, 8-3 Ches-Mont), who posted scores of 25-17, 25-17 and 25-18, were led by Camryn Tuffner (12 kills, 2 blocks), Darby Weller (9 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs), Maddie McCole (6 kills), Emma Helveston (5 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace), Bella Terra (11 digs), Fallon Mitchell (2 kills, 5 blocks), Melanie Bowman (20 assists, 7 digs, 1 ace) and Sarah Sherner (8 assists, 3 aces). For Rustin, junior Jane Nelson had 19 kills and 22 digs, while senior Kylie Root dished out 25 assists.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
papreplive.com
Football: Welde, O’Hara defense comes up in clutch as Ewing gets first win
MARPLE — For the first time in more than 30 years, Cardinal O’Hara was victorious in a football game with a member of the Ewing family as the head coach. When a last-second Archbishop Carroll field goal attempt was unsuccessful Friday night, the home-standing Lions had claimed a 14-12 decision over the Patriots, snapping their seven-game losing streak and presenting first-year head coach Mike Ewing with his first win.
papreplive.com
Big second half propels Coatesville over Bishop Shanahan
DOWNINGTOWN >> The Coatesville football team has had a rough two weeks. With head coach Matt Ortega still on administrative leave, and last week’s big game with Downingtown West cancelled due to online threats, it was natural to think the Red Raiders might be rusty Friday night against Ches-Mont National Division foe Bishop Shanahan at Jack Mancini Field.
papreplive.com
Delco Roundup: Academy Park dominates Del Val doubles
Academy Park’s Shaniya Robinson and Faith Larkin captured the Del Val League doubles championship with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Knights teammates Isi Osagie and Sanaa Rogers. That completed a trifecta of Del Val crowns for the Knights, who also won the team and singles titles. Chichester’s Juliet Schilling...
papreplive.com
Abbaraju, Tarpley, Shappell Smith shine at Ches-Mont Cross Country Championships
Downingtown >> While Wednesday’s varsity girls race at the Ches-Mont Cross Country Championships was a carbon copy of last year’s run – the 1-2-3 finishers were exactly the same, and in the same order, as in 2021 – the varsity boys race included a new face among the top performers on the Downingtown West course.
Comments / 0