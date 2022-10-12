Read full article on original website
A Mississippi Daycare Worker Under Fire After Wearing Scream Mask to Make Kids Follow Instructions
A daycare worker from Mississippi was under fire after wearing a scream mask and horrifying children in the classroom. The worker allegedly tried to get them to behave and obey given instructions, per Inside Edition. The video showed children screaming out of fear as the adult wearing the scary costume yelled in their faces. The worker can also be seen asking the kids if they're being bad, and if so, she would take them out of the classroom. The little kids can be seen terrified.
British mother of Parkland victim says ‘the wrong verdict was given out’
The British mother of a Parkland school shooting victim has said she believes the “wrong” verdict was given to gunman Nikolas Cruz after he was spared the death penalty.Anne Ramsay’s daughter Helena, 17, was among 17 killed in the 2018 Florida massacre.A jury ruled on 13 October that Cruz should be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.”After spending months and months listening and hearing testimonies and looking at the murderer... I believe justice was not done,” Ms Ramsay said.“The wrong verdict was given out today.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Parkland shooting victim’s parents ‘disgusted’ by verdict calling Nikolas Cruz ‘an animal’Moment Parkland victim’s son storms out of court as Nikolas Cruz avoids death penaltyParkland shooting victim’s parents ‘disgusted’ by life sentence for Nikolas Cruz
