A daycare worker from Mississippi was under fire after wearing a scream mask and horrifying children in the classroom. The worker allegedly tried to get them to behave and obey given instructions, per Inside Edition. The video showed children screaming out of fear as the adult wearing the scary costume yelled in their faces. The worker can also be seen asking the kids if they're being bad, and if so, she would take them out of the classroom. The little kids can be seen terrified.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO