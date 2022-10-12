Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
agdaily.com
Nebraska State 4-H Camp burns in Bovee Fire
The Bovee Fire started in the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey earlier this week, destroying thousands of acres of forest and taking the Nebraska State 4-H Camp with it. All that remains of the iconic camp is a staff house. The Eppley Lodge, all 10 cabins, and the Scott Lookout Tower were lost completely. According to the camp’s social media, all staff were safely evacuated.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers ticket 116 for speeding in construction zones during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers made sure drivers were following the rules of the road near construction zones in a recent enforcement campaign. The Nebraska State Patrol’s campaign began on June 1 and ended on Sept. 30. During that time, extra troopers were on patrol in and...
klkntv.com
Nebraska drivers urged to move over for fellow motorists in new push to save lives
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- October 15 officially marks “Slow Down, Move Over” day across the state of Nebraska. Governor Pete Ricketts signed the proclamation earlier this month to promote the protection of drivers pulled over on the roadside. AAA Auto Club Group worked with state officials to renew the...
iheart.com
Tentrr announces new camping pass option for three Nebraska State Parks
(Lincoln, NE) -- A new camping reservation option is coming to three Nebraska State Parks. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says they've entered a partnership with Tentrr, the leader in ready-to-go camping accommodations, in launching the Tentrr Pass (State Park Edition). Nebraska Game and Parks says the pass allows campers to buy an annual pass good for camping at Tentrr sites with no overnight fees for the year. Tentrr’s pass holders can stay at Tentrr sites in three Nebraska’s state parks, while also having access to Tentrr’s 200-plus state park locations across the United States.
klkntv.com
Nebraska prepares for mass casualty events
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is co-hosting a two-day conference this week to prepare for mass casualty attacks. The focus is the importance of a multi-disciplinary approach and how it can be tailored to fit almost any situation. The conference is being...
klkntv.com
New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmers asked to help fight wildfires amid dangerous conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska farmers are being called on to help battle wildfires, with one agency saying it cannot handle these out-of-control blazes without their assistance. Osceola Fire and Rescue sent the plea on social media after at least a dozen departments from across the state spent hours...
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska, western Iowa currently under 'red flag warning'
OMAHA, Neb. — Much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa is currently under ared flag warning because of high wind and low humidity. The National Weather Service said it will go on until at least 7 p.m. Wednesday night. "It is very dry outside. Fires can start, the leaves,...
klkntv.com
Wildfire north of Columbus closes portion of Highway 81
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire near Humphrey as drought conditions continue to swell. Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer says the fire started north of Highway 81 and moved several miles southeast. The fire came close to several homes but ultimately destroyed only one or...
WOWT
Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha. It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth. The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height. The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
KETV.com
Rain misses key areas, drought concerns grow in northeast Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — A lot of the Omaha metro picked up some much-needed rain Tuesday night, but the areas of eastern Nebraska that need it the most remained dry. Most of the area, even stretching into Colfax and Dodge counties, is in extreme or exceptional drought. That could get...
News Channel Nebraska
High fire danger follows stormy night, in southeast Nebraska
BEATRICE – An October line of thunderstorms in southeast Nebraska brought high winds and hail to the region late Tuesday night, with one gust of wind clocked at 87 miles-per-hour east of Plymouth. A 70-mile-per-hour storm gust was reported at Crete, and a gust of 68-miles-per-hour at Lewiston. Thunderstorm wind gusts were estimated up to 58 miles-per-hour in Beatrice.
foxnebraska.com
UPDATE: Highway 81 back open after fire causes closure
PLATTE COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE:. Highway 81 is back open as the area has now been cleared, according to Nebraska 511. A wildfire is ongoing in northeast Nebraska. Smoke was visible looking north of Columbus. Nebraska 511 said Highway 81 was closed between NE 91 and 490 Street (eight...
1011now.com
Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars
SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
News Channel Nebraska
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
knopnews2.com
NWS: Worst drought in 10 years
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s been ten years to be exact since Nebraska has seen the levels of drought we’re currently seeing, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in North Platte. Over the last few months, the Platte River has almost dried up. And while...
Try these fall activities at Nebraska’s state parks
Fall is here, with limitless possibilities for outdoor fun. If you’re looking for ways to enjoy the autumn season, look no further than Nebraska’s state parks, which are perfect for recreation of all kinds. Here are just a few opportunities they hold this time of year. Fishing. Fall...
Nebraska Football: Thomas Fidone out for 2022 season
Thomas Fidone in a game(Matt Foster/KETV) Nebraska football interim head coach Mickey Joseph gave a sobering update on Thursday about the health of tight end Thomas Fidone. He does not expect Fidone to be able to play this season.
