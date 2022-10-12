ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
agdaily.com

Nebraska State 4-H Camp burns in Bovee Fire

The Bovee Fire started in the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey earlier this week, destroying thousands of acres of forest and taking the Nebraska State 4-H Camp with it. All that remains of the iconic camp is a staff house. The Eppley Lodge, all 10 cabins, and the Scott Lookout Tower were lost completely. According to the camp’s social media, all staff were safely evacuated.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
iheart.com

Tentrr announces new camping pass option for three Nebraska State Parks

(Lincoln, NE) -- A new camping reservation option is coming to three Nebraska State Parks. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says they've entered a partnership with Tentrr, the leader in ready-to-go camping accommodations, in launching the Tentrr Pass (State Park Edition). Nebraska Game and Parks says the pass allows campers to buy an annual pass good for camping at Tentrr sites with no overnight fees for the year. Tentrr’s pass holders can stay at Tentrr sites in three Nebraska’s state parks, while also having access to Tentrr’s 200-plus state park locations across the United States.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska prepares for mass casualty events

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is co-hosting a two-day conference this week to prepare for mass casualty attacks. The focus is the importance of a multi-disciplinary approach and how it can be tailored to fit almost any situation. The conference is being...
klkntv.com

New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather
klkntv.com

Wildfire north of Columbus closes portion of Highway 81

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire near Humphrey as drought conditions continue to swell. Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer says the fire started north of Highway 81 and moved several miles southeast. The fire came close to several homes but ultimately destroyed only one or...
COLUMBUS, NE
WOWT

Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha. It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth. The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height. The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
News Channel Nebraska

High fire danger follows stormy night, in southeast Nebraska

BEATRICE – An October line of thunderstorms in southeast Nebraska brought high winds and hail to the region late Tuesday night, with one gust of wind clocked at 87 miles-per-hour east of Plymouth. A 70-mile-per-hour storm gust was reported at Crete, and a gust of 68-miles-per-hour at Lewiston. Thunderstorm wind gusts were estimated up to 58 miles-per-hour in Beatrice.
BEATRICE, NE
foxnebraska.com

UPDATE: Highway 81 back open after fire causes closure

PLATTE COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE:. Highway 81 is back open as the area has now been cleared, according to Nebraska 511. A wildfire is ongoing in northeast Nebraska. Smoke was visible looking north of Columbus. Nebraska 511 said Highway 81 was closed between NE 91 and 490 Street (eight...
COLUMBUS, NE
1011now.com

Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars

SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem

From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

NWS: Worst drought in 10 years

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s been ten years to be exact since Nebraska has seen the levels of drought we’re currently seeing, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in North Platte. Over the last few months, the Platte River has almost dried up. And while...
NORTH PLATTE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy