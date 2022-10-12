(Lincoln, NE) -- A new camping reservation option is coming to three Nebraska State Parks. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says they've entered a partnership with Tentrr, the leader in ready-to-go camping accommodations, in launching the Tentrr Pass (State Park Edition). Nebraska Game and Parks says the pass allows campers to buy an annual pass good for camping at Tentrr sites with no overnight fees for the year. Tentrr’s pass holders can stay at Tentrr sites in three Nebraska’s state parks, while also having access to Tentrr’s 200-plus state park locations across the United States.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO