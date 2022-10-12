ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelan, CA

KTLA

Police identify suspect in murder, fatal carjacking in Inglewood

Police have released the identity of the murder suspect who was arrested Thursday after a pursuit that also left a carjacking victim dead. Joshua Reneau, 31, was still hospitalized Friday afternoon and currently faces a single murder charge. The incident unfolded when officers in the Los Angeles Police Department’s fugitive task force were surveilling Reneau […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man arrested in connection with shooting incident at school in Ontario

A 37-year-old Pasadena man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at Colony High School in Ontario earlier this month, according to the Ontario Police Department. On Oct. 1, shortly after 10:45 a.m., officers responded to the school and discovered a man who was suffering multiple life-threatening...
ONTARIO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Inmate Dies at Downtown Riverside Jail

(CNS) – A female inmate died Thursday at the Robert Presley Detention Center in downtown Riverside, but authorities said there are no indications of “foul play.”. Riverside County sheriff’s Capt. Victoria Varisco-Flores said correctional deputies were alerted about 4:40 a.m. that the inmate was unconscious in her cell.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Murder suspects carjack, kill man during pursuit that ended in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD- A murder suspect is now in custody after surrendering to authorities in Inglewood after evading police in Los Angeles. The male suspect was wanted for allegedly killing a person while robbing a Topanga-area jewelry store a few months ago, and police attempted to arrest him at his residence in South L.A., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Phelan, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Moreno Valley Man Who Killed Girlfriend in Front of Kids Gets 16 Years

A 30-year-old Moreno Valley man who fatally beat and stabbed his girlfriend in front of their two small children was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. A Riverside jury in July convicted Krystoffer Devion Hicks of second-degree murder and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony for the 2018 slaying of 24-year-old Latah Wilson.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KTLA.com

Pasadena man faces attempted murder charge after shooting near Ontario youth football game

A 37-year-old man from Pasadena was arrested Wednesday in connection with an Oct. 1 shooting near a youth football game in Ontario, according to the Ontario Police Department. Lawrence Langston was taken into custody in Pasadena almost two weeks after he “brandished a firearm and shot [a man] several times” in the parking lot at Colony High School, where a non-school-sponsored game was taking place, police said in a news release.
ONTARIO, CA
vvng.com

21-year-old arrested after a rooftop stand-off in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police arrested a 21-year-old man after he climbed up on the roof of a home and prompted a stand-off with police in Victorville. It happened on Monday, October 10, 2022, at about 11:40 am, when deputies swarmed the area of Palmdale and Cobalt Roads near Silverado High School. A sheriff’s aviation helicopter also responded and circled above the area for nearly an hour.
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA

Man allegedly stabs 4 people in separate incidents in Pomona

A man was arrested and later charged after allegedly stabbing four people in separate incidents in Pomona last week. The first incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. Oct. 7, when Pomona police responded to a stabbing in the 400 block of East Kingsley Avenue. There, officers found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. The […]
POMONA, CA
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot

Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police seize 259 pounds of methamphetamine in San Bernardino

The San Bernardino Police Department’s Narcotics Unit seized 259 pounds of methamphetamine during a recent incident, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 10. The Narcotics Unit conducted a traffic stop on a subject believed to be transporting large quantities of illegal narcotics into San...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

