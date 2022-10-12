Read full article on original website
Police identify suspect in murder, fatal carjacking in Inglewood
Police have released the identity of the murder suspect who was arrested Thursday after a pursuit that also left a carjacking victim dead. Joshua Reneau, 31, was still hospitalized Friday afternoon and currently faces a single murder charge. The incident unfolded when officers in the Los Angeles Police Department’s fugitive task force were surveilling Reneau […]
Man arrested in connection with shooting incident at school in Ontario
A 37-year-old Pasadena man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at Colony High School in Ontario earlier this month, according to the Ontario Police Department. On Oct. 1, shortly after 10:45 a.m., officers responded to the school and discovered a man who was suffering multiple life-threatening...
Inmate Dies at Downtown Riverside Jail
(CNS) – A female inmate died Thursday at the Robert Presley Detention Center in downtown Riverside, but authorities said there are no indications of “foul play.”. Riverside County sheriff’s Capt. Victoria Varisco-Flores said correctional deputies were alerted about 4:40 a.m. that the inmate was unconscious in her cell.
Murder suspects carjack, kill man during pursuit that ended in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD- A murder suspect is now in custody after surrendering to authorities in Inglewood after evading police in Los Angeles. The male suspect was wanted for allegedly killing a person while robbing a Topanga-area jewelry store a few months ago, and police attempted to arrest him at his residence in South L.A., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
13-year-old boy arrested in killing of Highland Park store clerk struck in head with scooter
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the killing of a convenience store clerk who was struck in the head with a scooter while attempting to stop shoplifters.
27-year-old man in custody for kidnap, assault of teen in El Sereno
A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a teenager was sexually assaulted at a park in El Sereno.
Los Angeles Taco Bell stabbing of 82-year-old man in wheelchair caught on video
An 82-year-old man in a wheelchair was stabbed while dining inside a Los Angeles Taco Bell restaurant earlier this month, and police are looking for the suspect.
Man sentenced to state prison after girlfriend’s body found in Compton alley
COMPTON, Calif. – A man who was arrested in Mexico in connection with his girlfriend’s stabbing death was sentenced Wednesday to 26 years to life in state prison. Victor Hugo Sosa, 27, was convicted May 4 of first-degree murder for the February 2021 slaying of Daisy De La O.
Moreno Valley Man Who Killed Girlfriend in Front of Kids Gets 16 Years
A 30-year-old Moreno Valley man who fatally beat and stabbed his girlfriend in front of their two small children was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. A Riverside jury in July convicted Krystoffer Devion Hicks of second-degree murder and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony for the 2018 slaying of 24-year-old Latah Wilson.
Woman stabbed in head with scissors by stranger in North Hollywood, LAPD says
A man is accused of stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors and assaulting another woman in North Hollywood earlier this week.
Pasadena man faces attempted murder charge after shooting near Ontario youth football game
A 37-year-old man from Pasadena was arrested Wednesday in connection with an Oct. 1 shooting near a youth football game in Ontario, according to the Ontario Police Department. Lawrence Langston was taken into custody in Pasadena almost two weeks after he “brandished a firearm and shot [a man] several times” in the parking lot at Colony High School, where a non-school-sponsored game was taking place, police said in a news release.
21-year-old arrested after a rooftop stand-off in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police arrested a 21-year-old man after he climbed up on the roof of a home and prompted a stand-off with police in Victorville. It happened on Monday, October 10, 2022, at about 11:40 am, when deputies swarmed the area of Palmdale and Cobalt Roads near Silverado High School. A sheriff’s aviation helicopter also responded and circled above the area for nearly an hour.
Man Removes Clothes In California Meat Market, Fires Gun
He was described as 'sweating profusely.'
Man allegedly stabs 4 people in separate incidents in Pomona
A man was arrested and later charged after allegedly stabbing four people in separate incidents in Pomona last week. The first incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. Oct. 7, when Pomona police responded to a stabbing in the 400 block of East Kingsley Avenue. There, officers found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. The […]
Man acquitted of murdering Pomona SWAT officer
A man was acquitted of second-degree murder today for the shooting of a Pomona SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at the San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived nearly eight years ago.
Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot
Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
Police seize 259 pounds of methamphetamine in San Bernardino
The San Bernardino Police Department’s Narcotics Unit seized 259 pounds of methamphetamine during a recent incident, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 10. The Narcotics Unit conducted a traffic stop on a subject believed to be transporting large quantities of illegal narcotics into San...
Mom and baby hit by teen driver flee LA, Gascon's policies: 'Good citizens are being punished'
The California mother who was hit by a car while walking her baby in a stroller last summer said she has left Los Angeles because the policies of liberal Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon made her fear for her family’s safety. “The state of L.A. is very...
3-Year-Old Launched Into Air After Getting Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in South LA
Authorities sought the public's help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for injuring a woman and her 3-year-old son in the Florence area of South Los Angeles. Elsa Zelaya and her son Dominick were injured on Oct. 1 at Broadway and 80th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police...
