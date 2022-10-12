A 37-year-old man from Pasadena was arrested Wednesday in connection with an Oct. 1 shooting near a youth football game in Ontario, according to the Ontario Police Department. Lawrence Langston was taken into custody in Pasadena almost two weeks after he “brandished a firearm and shot [a man] several times” in the parking lot at Colony High School, where a non-school-sponsored game was taking place, police said in a news release.

ONTARIO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO