KEVN
Friday Night Hike, October 14, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Central football team remains winless as the third-ranked team in the state rolled over the Cobblers. Plus, the Pierre Governors outlasted the Tea Area Titans in what could be a preview of the 11AA state championship game. Vic Quick and Ben Burns break down those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
KEVN
Carlin shining for STM cross country team
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -St. Thomas More’s Paetyn Carlin has been running cross country since the 6th grade. She has emerged as a top runner for the Cavaliers and is looking to finish up her high school career on a strong note at next week’s state meet in Huron.
KEVN
Black Hills Area Bowling Tournament held for Special Olympic athletes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than 330 Special Olympic athletes are participating in the Black Hills Area Bowling Tournaments...a two-day event that includes single and unified categories. Today, athletes participated in the singles tournament, which is a traditional bowling tournament but with Special Olympic athletes. Participants ranged from all...
KEVN
Cross country teams meet up for Best of the West
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Double “A” cross country teams gathered at the Executive golf course for the Best of the West meet on Thursday. Central’s Sheridan Madden and Douglas Peyton Cast earned first place finishes.
KEVN
High school sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We all remember our first love. For many, it came in the form of a high school sweetheart and many of us also remember how that relationship came to an end. “I was the high school cheerleader and Jim was in athletics, football player, and...
KEVN
Black Hills veterans to see new Rapid City clinic
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 49,000-square-foot Veterans Administration community outpatient clinic is under construction in Rapid City and will be twice the size of the facility it’s replacing. “The natural lighting that we have in here.; we’ve got all the windows that are coming around. We can cool...
KEVN
Hoax call sends law enforcement to Rapid City High School
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday morning, Rapid City police officers received a call from an person stating there was an active shooter at Rapid City High School. But after investigating, the call turned out to be false. This is the second incident to occur in the area, with police...
KEVN
Windy conditions will get better by the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Windy conditions will continue this evening. Overnight, the wind speeds will decrease a bit, but during the afternoon tomorrow we are going to see more gusty winds, although they won’t be as bad as they were today. Saturday will also be a little windy, but not too bad either. Temperatures tomorrow will be very nice with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s for much of our area. Over the weekend, temperatures will be close to average with highs around 60°. Throughout next week, we will see temperatures slowly warm up with 70s expected by this time next week.
KEVN
FLDS Mormon girls rescued by Custer Couple
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -In the fall of 2021, Marty and Jen Mechaley had no idea their lives were about to change when they met 10 strangers in Custer, and they never would’ve guessed they’d be taking these girls into their home, saving them from the only life they’d ever known.
KEVN
Windy through the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have a High Wind Warning in effect for Northwestern South Dakota and areas to the east of Rapid City until 6pm this evening. We also have a Wind Advisory in effect for the surrounding areas of the Black Hills and areas just to the south of the High Wind Warning until 6pm this evening as well. For those in the High Wind Warning, expect wind gusts up to 60 mph. For those in the Wind Advisory, expect gusts up to 50 mph. We also have a Red Flag Warning in effect for most of Western South Dakota (with the exception of the Black Hills) until 7pm tomorrow. The high winds and low relative humidity will create critical fire conditions. Temperatures tonight and tomorrow will be close to average with lows near 40° and highs near 60°. Temperatures will be near 70° on Friday, and then back to near 60° for the weekend.
KEVN
Very Windy through Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strong northwest winds will be with us through the end of the week as low pressure slowly moves east along the Canadian border. These winds will frequently gust over 50 miles per hour at times. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect. Even...
KEVN
Fire mistakes
The early evening news on KEVN. Final concept report for the airports expansion gets the green light. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:24 AM MDT. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in...
KEVN
Custer SAR team rescues man from cave
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Custer County Search and Rescue was able to save a man stuck in a cave this past weekend. Officials say the man was exploring a cave on private property with a group known for finding areas deep in caves. The man was able to get...
KEVN
New mRNA Flu shot trial gets the green light at a Rapid City clinic
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The trial for an mRNA flu vaccine that was announced on Sept. 7, just started at the American Indian Trials Clinical Research Network in Rapid City. The goal of the new flu shot is to replicate the process the COVID vaccine uses in order to fight the virus. But in this case, it is for the influenza virus.
KEVN
Opening a business in Lead on a changing Main Street
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cars lining Main Street, and stores owned by neighbors and friends were once common scenes in downtown cities. The Lincoln Institute of Land Policy says a shift began after manufacturing jobs were no longer centered in many towns. Cities began their focus on corporations coming to town. Many of those corporations took up residence in new buildings on the outskirts of town.
KEVN
Special exhibit unveiled for National Fossil Day at the Museum of Geology
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Museum of Geology at South Dakota Mines celebrated National Fossil Day on Wednesday with the unveiling of a temporary special exhibit. The 13th annual National Fossil Day was celebrated at South Dakota Mines with paleontologists from across the Black Hills gathering to show the importance of the field.
KEVN
Hill City man and his reptile compete for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When you think about your favorite animal, often our pets will come to mind; cats, dogs, birds, and maybe even reptiles. Joey Rodriguez III and his favorite pet, an argentine black and white tegu named Raptor, are hoping to earn the title of ‘America’s Favorite Pet’.
KEVN
Pedestrian killed, driver flees early morning Rapid City crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed a 14-year-old pedestrian Friday morning. The crash was around 12:25 a.m. Friday, at the intersection of East Van Buren and North LaCrosse streets. Witnesses reportedly told police that the teen was walking along the sidewalk on North LaCrosse when she attempted to cross the intersection. That’s when she was hit by a vehicle that left the scene, heading south on LaCrosse.
KEVN
Poochaween raising funds for Oglala Pet Project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Who says humans get to have all the fun this spooky season?. Tails N Training dog grooming and training say Halloween is for the dogs. This weekend they’re holding the annual Poochaween event, a Halloween party and costume contest for man’s best friend and the proceeds help other pets in need.
KEVN
Readiatrics donates books to the SD Department of Health
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday the annual Readiatrics Book Drive donated thousands of books to the South Dakota Department of Health. The books, which include genres for all ages, will be available to families receiving services at the Department of Health. Books were collected at all Black Hills Federal Credit Union locations and Rapid City Fire Department’s Station 1.
