Overlooked: A glance at LMU’s underrated men’s soccer team

With conference play fully underway, the LMU men's soccer team is finding its stride at the perfect time. The Lions started the season strong with early wins against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and San Diego State University, but hit a rough patch in games against the University of California, Santa Barbara and Sacramento State University.
