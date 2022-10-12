ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Mashed

TikTok Is Falling For The Pasta Queen's Italian Appetizer

Italian culture revolves around food. Meals in Italy are meant to last for hours and have multiple courses. The restaurant wait staff will leave you alone until you request the check — a significant difference from the rushed meals we favor in the U.S., per Georgetown University. At the...
RECIPES
Mashed

Cheesy Mexican Cornbread Recipe

Cornbread is the ultimate Southern comfort food. It's the perfect addition to all types of dishes including barbecue, pot pie, and beef stew. While most recipes call for the inclusion of sugar or honey, this recipe eliminates both and instead pursues a more savory route with flavors from the Southwest and Mexico. This recipe has it all with green chiles for a sweet and tangy touch, jalapeños for a bit of heat, and shredded cheddar cheese for that cheesy melty goodness!
RECIPES
Mashed

These Award-Winning Tortillas Are Headed To Whole Foods

Tortillas are so versatile, it's hard to imagine not keeping them as a pantry staple. Sure they are used to make some favorites like tacos, burritos, and quesadillas, but they're also great with melted butter and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar. Even NASA uses tortillas because they last longer than sliced bread and don't have crumbs, and they formulated their own version that doesn't mold.
AUSTIN, TX
recipesgram.com

Key Lime Pie Bars (Quick Recipe)

These key lime pie bars look and taste amazing! Zesty, crunchy, and creamy at the same time – simply delicious! They are very easy to prepare and so delicious – perfect spring-summer dessert! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 30 squares or 15 graham cracker sheets.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Unexpected Pizza Combination You Can Find At Netflix's Famous Pizzeria Bianco

Thank you, Netflix, for letting us travel around the world to eat delicious dishes. Recently, food fans have been enjoying armchair travel through original Netflix shows like "Chef's Table," which first aired in 2015 and follows the life stories of visionary chefs around the world as they display their craft through restaurants and other food ventures. Now, the show is returning with a series dedicated especially to pizza, a worldwide food icon with Italian origins.
PHOENIX, AZ
topdogtips.com

Recipe: Easy Chicken and Broccoli Dog Food with Rice

The biggest factor in the overall cost of homemade dog food is the protein source that you decide to use. I like including this recipe in my repertoire of homemade dog meals because it's simple to make and very affordable. With just four ingredients, this chicken and broccoli dog food can be made for less than $1 per cup.
PETS
Outsider.com

Camping Meals: Pork Belly Ramen Noodles Over the Fire

While ramen may not be thought of as a traditional campfire classic, it meets exceeds a number of camping conditions: it’s cheap, easy, quick, and damn delicious. When the temp starts to dip in the fall, it’s time to pitch a tent and enjoy the great outdoors with a bowl of comfort food around the campfire.
RECIPES
International Business Times

'Vegetarian' Crocodile Which Ate Rice And Jaggery Dies

A "vegetarian" mugger crocodile, who loved eating rice, died at the age of 75 in the southwestern Indian state of Kerala on Sunday. The female crocodile named Babiya was regarded by locals as the guardian of a temple located in Ananthpura village in the Kasaragod district. People from all over the country visited the temple to see the crocodile who used to eat vegetarian food fed by the priests, Times Now reported.
ANIMALS
EatingWell

ThePrep: A Week of Our Best Quick Dinners

I love to get creative in the kitchen and try out new recipes, and reading recipe reviews is how I gauge what to make. This helps guarantee easy, delicious dinners during the busy week! This week's meal plan features some of our best 30-minute dinners, all of which have positive reviews and a 4.5-star rating or higher. From comforting pastas to cozy, cheesy casseroles and hearty stews, it's bound to be a tasty week of meals.
RECIPES
marlinmag.com

Tito’s Hatch Lemonade Drink Recipe

Who doesn’t love a classic with a spicy twist? New Mexico’s Hatch green chiles roasted and infused with vodka is an instant classic on its own, says our staff, who had no problem making sure of that. Just remember the vodka takes 1 to 2 weeks to develop the chile flavor. This cocktail pairs perfectly with the Smoked Bison Queso. Perfect pairings for your next game or seafood dinner are here.
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

The Evolution of the Diwali Sweet

RWhen most Americans dine at a South Asian restaurant, dessert isn’t the most memorable part of their experience. In general, diners may mention fragrant spices like turmeric (everyone likes turmeric). “Oh, how cumin needs to be toasted and ground,” they repeat, possessing the insight of someone who has only scanned the back of a Madhur Jaffrey book. Then there’s the nascent vegetarian or vegan, the one who will question everything ingredient on the menu — “What exactly is ghee?” Meanwhile, anyone who turns to Facebook neighborhood groups for tips will find a particular breed of diner obsessed with value — the curries and “naan bread” have to be affordable because cheap food carries some type of soul-nurturing property. But seldom is a word spent remarking on the sweets.
FOOD & DRINKS
snapshotsincursive.com

Kielbasa Hot Dogs

What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Bright Ideas: Kielbasa Hot Dogs! If you like to try something a little different than ordinary hot dogs, choose a beef sausage link that focuses more on natural flavorings like garlic, woodsmoke, cloves, or pimento. Personally, I lean more toward nitrate-free labeling, which means the preservatives are natural rather than chemically added. Every little bit helps, because sometimes eating a grilled hot dog just makes the world a happier place.
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Onion burgers with steak seasoning

Today, I am making caramelized onion burgers, but I also thought I would walk you through how I make delicious (dry) steak seasoning. It can be used on any type of meat and it's totally awesome when it's added to ground beef recipes, such as the burgers that I am making today.

