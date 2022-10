SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach applauds his team’s defensive effort following Friday’s 133-86 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers to conclude a 4-0 preseason schedule. He talks about the efforts of KZ Okpala and Chima Moneke, the impact of Domantas Sabonis, as well as the competitive level he expects from his Sacramento team.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 56 MINUTES AGO