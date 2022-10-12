Read full article on original website
spacecoastdaily.com
Space Coast Recovery to Host Ribbon Cutting for Transitional Recovery Residence Oct. 27
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Space Coast Recovery is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce for the Transitional Recovery Residence located at 1138 Peachtree Street on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. Transitional Recovery Residence housing bridges the gap...
spacecoastdaily.com
Health First Unveils Brevard County’s First and Only Post-COVID-19 Care Program
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By her own account, 63-year-old Palm Bay resident Debbie Evans should not even be here to tell her story today. At the age of four, she was struck by a vehicle – landing Evans in a medically-induced coma for what doctors initially feared to be an unsurvivable traumatic brain injury, then followed by multiple surgeries and rehabilitation over the span of two years.
spacecoastdaily.com
CANDIDATE PROFILE: Cocoa District 1 City Councilman Alex Goins Has Passion for Serving, Volunteering in Community
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – District 1 Cocoa City Councilman Alex Goins is a graduate of Rockledge High School and also attended Bethune Cookman University for Business Education, was first elected to the Cocoa City Council in November 2018. “I am so proud to represent District 1...
spacecoastdaily.com
66 Eastern Florida State College Students Named to All-Academic Team by Florida College System Association
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Florida College System Activities Association has named 66 students from Eastern Florida State College to its 2021-22 All-Academic Team. They are among 1,616 students in the Florida College System to receive the prestigious recognition, achieving a minimum 3.30 GPA. “This award is a testament...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
WESH
Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Major Junny to Be Inducted into American Police Hall of Fame Museum
BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: I am excited to share with our community that everyone’s favorite Bloodhound, Major Junny, is being inducted into the American Police Hall of Fame Museum in Titusville. Junny is an amazing K-9 who does so much for our community. From carrying on the memory of Junny Rios-Martinez to searching for missing children and helping the Sheriff’s Office spread the word about crime prevention, Junny has dedicated his entire life to serving our community.
spacecoastdaily.com
FEMA Individual Assistance Available for Brevard County Residents After Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – FEMA Individual Assistance is now available for Brevard County residents. If you have insurance, you must file a claim with your insurance company first. If you do not have insurance, or insurance does not cover your claim, begin applying for FEMA assistance. Individuals and households...
spacecoastdaily.com
SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: Zero Chance Tiffanimarie Pirozzi is Going to be Voted ‘Mother of the Year’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – While I can’t be positive, I’m pretty sure that threatening to blow up the school hurts your chances of getting the “Mother of the Year Award.”. While I can’t be sure about how the voting will go, I can tell you that...
click orlando
Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
click orlando
Kennedy Space Center offers limited-time ticket deal for Brevard County residents
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will soon offer Brevard County residents discounted tickets during its 2022 Salute to Brevard event. Beginning Oct. 17, residents who show proof of residency can purchase one-day admission for a reduced rate of $19 plus tax for adults, and $14 plus tax for children ages 3 to 11.
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 11, 2022
Burgl Unoccup Dwell Unarmed – Burgl Breaking and Entering. Burgl Unoccup Struct Unarmed – Burgl Break & Enter. Simple Asslt Intent Threat To Do Violence Domestic Viol. Methamphetamine – Poss W Intent Sell Mfg Deliver. Heroin – Trafficking 4 Gr to <30 KG. Felony Poss Ctrol...
FEMA Includes Brevard, Orange, Osceola Counties for Public Assistance as Florida Recovers From Hurricane Ian
On Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all counties in need. A Major Disaster Declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals, as well as funds for both emergency and permanent work and public infrastructure.
click orlando
FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Volusia is the latest county to get a FEMA disaster recovery center. FEMA opened a DRC Wednesday at the Florida Department of Health-Volusia office at 1845 Holsonback Drive in Daytona Beach. [TRENDING: Video game leads Orlando man on 200-mile journey to rescue stranger during Ian...
spacecoastdaily.com
SpaceX to Launch Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F Mission From Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Oct. 14
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – SpaceX is targeting Friday, October 14, to launch the Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The 116-minute launch window opens at 11:26 p.m. ET. A...
fox35orlando.com
Florida senior residential community 'unlivable' after flooding from Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The floodwaters have mostly subsided in the Good Samaritan Village leaving behind a shell of its former self. The homes are a wreck and trash lines the streets. The horrid odor of dead fish in the air. Some people came back to gather their things before moving out for good.
theapopkavoice.com
State of Emergency extended seven days in Orange County
A Local State of Emergency has been extended an additional seven days. This enables Orange County to work with our state and federal partners more efficiently, and help our residents in need. DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open at Barnett Park. Yesterday, the DRC services...
‘That’s not good’: Homeowners feel burned by solar power promises
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando homeowner feels burned by a solar energy company that charged $55,000 for a system that didn’t deliver promised savings on his power bill. Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich interviewed Brett Jaffee about his solar panels at his home near downtown Orlando. Jaffee thought the...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Residents Can Apply for FEMA Federal Disaster Assistance for Losses From Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County residents may now apply for federal disaster assistance for losses resulting from Hurricane Ian. To be eligible for federal aid under FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program, storm damage and losses from the hurricane and flooding must have occurred as a result of Hurricane Ian.
Dozens of Vero Beach residents could be forced to move
Dozens of families in a mobile home community in Vero Beach could be forced to move out starting as soon as January.
