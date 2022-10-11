Read full article on original website
Marcus Banks
3d ago
add the 3 strike law, add gang associations if you a member of a gang you go down as well for the same crime. add after school programs, get teens involved in the community. stop being rest haven for homeless. stop voting for name recognition, an voting the same people that hasnt did anything for the state. stop spending money on dog parks skate parks . invest in bring new business, higher pay.
Angela Legarreta
3d ago
if the Republicans candidate wins I hope he DOES keep all the promises he is making on how and what hw will do to fix everything
Charlie Herrera
3d ago
if it's Mark R big changes are coming but if it's stays the same more crime and sexual harassment are gonna paid off. 🙏let there be change.
Tribal leaders pepper New Mexico candidates with questions
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Leaders representing Native American communities around New Mexico hosted a number of political candidates Friday, peppering them with questions about how they would ensure voting access for tribal members, respect sovereignty and protect water rights as the West grapples with historic drought. The forum in Albuquerque follows last year’s efforts by tribes to stand their ground in the fight over legislative redistricting. The goal has been to keep the Native vote from being diluted and bring more light to issues that many tribal communities have been dealing with for decades — from the lack of adequate health care and educational opportunities to jurisdictional challenges that have hampered law enforcement efforts. Mark Mitchell, the chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors and the former governor of Tesuque Pueblo, told the crowd that the forum was critical given the disproportionate effect that the coronavirus pandemic had on tribes, 2020 census data and the redrawing of the state’s political boundaries. “We are at the cusp of knowing how our advocacy will shape the governance of our state,” he said, urging Native Americans to exercise their right to vote as early voting gets underway throughout New Mexico.
Counties most concerned about climate change in New Mexico
Stacker created a list of New Mexico counties that are concerned with climate change.
pinonpost.com
Second debate: Ronchetti corners MLG on groping payoff, she pivots to abortion
On Wednesday night, Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti met on KOAT 7 for the second gubernatorial debate, moderated by the station’s Doug Fernandez. KOAT’s Kelly Ribando, the Albuquerque Journal’s Dan Boyd, and KKOB radio’s Bob Clark as panelists. During the fiery...
KOAT 7
New Mexico gubernatorial debate
The candidates running to become New Mexico's governor participate in a debate sponsored by KOAT, News Radio KKOB and the Albuquerque Journal. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti discuss the issues important to New Mexico. The candidates share their vision of how New Mexico should...
Nonprofit sues New Mexico hospital over claims of illegal lawsuits on medical bills
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – You get a medical procedure at a hospital and expect to get a bill, but what happens when you get a lawsuit as well? A nonprofit has filed a class action countersuit against Mountainview Regional Medical Center. They’re claiming the hospital is illegally suing low-income patients for unpaid medical bills. The nonprofit […]
New Mexico legislators given update on Spaceport America operations
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The question of what’s happening at New Mexico’s multi-million dollar Spaceport drew attention from state lawmakers Friday. Legislators met at the actual Spaceport America near Truth of Consequences for an annual update on the facility, operations, budget, economic impacts to the state. They also discussed what’s arguably been the […]
New Mexico governor pins reelection to support for abortion
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham hitched her reelection campaign squarely to support for abortion access in the second head-to-head debate of the campaign season with Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti on Wednesday night. Lujan Grisham returned repeatedly to her advocacy for legal access to...
pinonpost.com
MLG appoints perennial failed Dem candidate to seat held by Couy Griffin
On Friday, the Alamogordo Daily News reported that far-left Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed perennial failed Democrat candidate Stephanie DuBois to the seat held by County Commissioner Couy Griffin. A Santa Fe state judge, using 153-year-old case law, ordered Griffin removed, although the case is still on appeal. Despite...
Santa Fe Reporter
Santa Fe City Council Approves Downtown Affordable Housing Project
City Council approves plan for five affordable downtown units. The Santa Fe City Council this week approved the donation of a city-owned downtown lot that will be converted into five low-priced housing units. According to a news release, the donation is the first of what the city intends to be a series of donations of under-used properties for green infill-housing projects. Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity headed the development team that scored the highest on the city’s proposal request for this project, and will be partnering with B.PUBLIC Prefab (read SFR’s profile of the company from earlier this year), using sweat equity per Habitat for Humanity and contemporary modular components per B.Public. Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Kurt Krahn estimates the homes will cost approximately $225,000 to construct, and have monthly housing payments of $600 to $800 (a nearby home that sold earlier this month appears to have been listed for $700,000). “We’re thrilled to be supporting Habitat Santa Fe in this development,” B.PUBLIC CEO and co-founder Edie Dilman said in a statement. “For years, they have been building to high standards. By building with our pre-insulated structural walls, the community will see the shell of this project complete in a matter of days. Our craftsman-built prefab is designed for 100-plus years of comfort and 80-90% energy savings.” The city’s Historic Design Review Board will need to approve the final design and development plan for the project, which is in a historic district on Alto Street. Also on the green building tip, the city will hold a ribbon-cutting at 2:30 pm today for a new solar carport at the Southside Santa Fe Public Library, the latest in a series of city-wide solar projects.
16 New Mexico communities split $800,000 for community cleanup
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) recently announced the winners of thousands of dollars worth of recycling and illegal dumping cleanup funding. The funds come from a special fee on vehicle registrations in New Mexico and are used to boost recycling and cleanup trash like used tires. The funding “allows communities throughout […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 14 – Oct. 20￼
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 14-20 around New Mexico. Oct. 14 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M. in October food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
KOAT 7
New Mexico families hit hard by inflation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The impact of inflation has affected many New Mexicans. A recent poll from Albuquerque Journal shows inflation at the top of the list when it comes to rising costs in gas prices, food and housing. "New Mexicans are very truly concerned about inflation and economic uncertainty,"...
Surge in new Albuquerque carwash spots leads to calls for more regulation
If you've driven around Albuquerque, you may have noticed a lot of new car washes popping up. Now, the city's trying to set up some new rules for them.
Company involved in New Mexico solar program lays out future plans
The company said it wants to ensure consumer protection for the solar program.
Albuquerque woman wins U.S. Army Drill Sgt. of the Year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who joined the army to stay out of trouble is accomplishing big things. In less than a decade of service, Sgt. Krista Osbourne has already earned a title only four other women have won before her. Eight years ago, she joined the army trying to decide on her next step […]
New Mexico has awarded over $194 million in rent assistance
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico announced Wednesday it has provided over $194 million, through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, in rent and utility assistance to New Mexicans. The money is expected to help over 54,000 New Mexico households avoid utility disconnection and eviction. The program is part of the federal package that […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque property owner and homeless woman bond on commonality
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Douglas Peterson is Albuquerque's largest property owner, he’s the president of Peterson Properties LLC. Lately, he's been frustrated with what's been going on at his properties. “Most of our properties that we own around Albuquerque, we have to clear people out every day who are...
KRQE News 13
Lawmakers discuss Copper Flat Mining project in southern New Mexico
DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has a long history of copper mining – dating back to the early 1800s. Today state lawmakers discussed a copper mining project in Sierra County that would bring a lot of money and jobs to southern New Mexico. But opening a mine...
Governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations by former territorial governors as offensive, saying rescinding the proclamations would help to heal old wounds and strengthen bonds with Native American communities. “The government of New Mexico has not always respected the importance and sovereignty of our Native American citizens, and our history is sadly stained with cruel mistreatment of Native Americans,” Lujan Grisham wrote in an executive order issued on Indigenous Peoples Day. Lujan Grisham, a Democrat who is running for reelection, pointed to counties within the territory that once offered bounties for scalps of Apache men and women.
Former Albuquerque mayoral candidate charged with driving drunk
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A one-time Albuquerque mayoral candidate was arrested this week on suspicion of driving drunk. Conservative radio host Eddy Aragon was one of Mayor Tim Keller’s challengers in last year’s race. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the Sunport Tuesday night to reports of someone driving forward and reversing in and […]
