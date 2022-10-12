Baltimore County Public School leaders submitted a plan that would cut back on snow days, and go virtual for extra days past the allotted five days the district allows.School leaders sent their plan to the Maryland State Board of Education.The plan says that after five inclement weather days, they will switch to virtual days for the remaining days students and staff are unable to attend class because of weather.School leaders say this plan falls in line with results of a survey sent to the Baltimore County Public Schools community last month.The idea is to prevent students from making up school days at the end of the year.Anne Arundel County Public Schools were approved by the state for a similar plan.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO