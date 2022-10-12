Read full article on original website
Towerlight
SGA publicly denounces TU Turning Point after leaked homophobic, racist messages
The Student Government Association publicly condemned Towson University’s chapter of Turning Point USA on Wednesday in response to the racism, homophobia and ableism found within the club’s group chat. A statement signed by President Jordan Colquitt and Vice President Damon Edwards II said the organization recognizes the impact...
Wbaltv.com
Parents address disruptive behaviors in BCPS during virtual town hall
TOWSON, Md. — Parents have expressed concern that violence among students in Baltimore County Public Schools is getting out of hand, so school officials held a virtual town hall Thursday night. School officials presented data about aggressive behavior in their 174 schools and then answered questions directly from concerned...
'Not what this university will accept': Morgan State president condemns homecoming shooting with letter to community
BALTIMORE -- On homecoming night, shots were fired on the campus of Morgan State University.A 20-year-old - not a student at the school - was injured Saturday night at a non-sanctioned homecoming party outside the university's Student Center.Police responded and had a perimeter blocked by crime scene tape.It was the second year in a row that homecoming at Morgan State University was marred by a shooting. An 18-year-old student was injured in a shooting on campus in 2021.Morgan State President David K. Wilson wrote a stern letter to students, faculty, and those in the university's community, saying those actions are...
38-Year-Old Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Talks Leading His City and Being a Voice for the Forgotten
The 52nd Mayor of Baltimore Brandon M. Scott graced a fireside chat at BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s Black Men Xcel Summit to talk about the opportunities and challenges of walking in his calling, in addition to serving his city on the frontlines of a pandemic fallout, crime and law enforcement, and housing.
Baltimore County schools taking action after incidents of bullying and violence
Williams also said additional support staff is being used at schools all over the county since the start of the year and he's noticed a difference.
tippnews.com
The first in-state notary training course provider is approved in Maryland since education law mandate in 2021
BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
weaa.org
Baltimore school employee fired, accused of being involved in attack on Afghan student
Zainab Chaudry, Spokeswoman and Maryland Director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations joins Gabe Ortis for the discussion. (Baltimore, MD) -- A Baltimore City Public Schools employee is out of a job due to their alleged involvement in an attack on an Afghan student. The Maryland Chapter of the Council...
wypr.org
Poll: Race for Anne Arundel County’s next executive ‘too close to call’
Steuart Pittman, Anne Arundel County’s incumbent Democratic County Executive, is locked in a competitive race with first-term Republican County Councilmember Jessica Haire. It’s in contrast to races statewide where Democrats are poised to win their races, polls show. Dan Nataf, who runs the Center for the Study of Local Issues at Anne Arundel Community College, said the race had the reverse image of the one four years ago.
Washington Examiner
Forty-five percent of Montgomery County students identified as nonbinary in survey
Officials in Montgomery County Public Schools are pushing back on reports that the district has seen a significant increase in nonbinary students after a picture of a slide revealing district data from counseling surveys circulated online. A picture of the slide was shared on Twitter by Elicia Eberhart-Bliss, the acting...
wypr.org
Heather Mizeur, Democrat for MD's 1st District Congressional seat
Today, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Heather Mizeur. She is the Democratic candidate for Congress in the First District, which encompasses the Eastern Shore of Maryland, as well as parts of Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties. The seat is currently held by Andy Harris, the lone Republican in Maryland's Congressional delegation.
'It's not fair': Hate crime forum addresses vandalism at Black churches
Many people believe the vandalism is racially motivated, since the hate speech is mainly seen at predominantly Black churches.
Baltimore City Public Schools sheds staff member following reports of assault on teen
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools has parted ways with a staff member who reportedly facilitated an assault on a student and taken disciplinary action against the students who violated its policy on bullying, according to school officials.The assault came to light after Zainab Chaudry, the director of the Council on American Islamic Relations, wrote an op-ed that referenced the plight of a 16-year-old teenager from Afghanistan whom he said was "locked inside a school bathroom by a staff member and ruthlessly beaten" by fellow students who stripped of her hijab on Sept. 16."We are deeply troubled by this situation...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Backlash Against COVID-19 Mandates ‘Bleeding Into Other Aspects of Public Health,’ Says Keynote Speaker Leana Wen: AMCP Nexus 2022
The former Baltimore city health commissioner has been criticized for some of her views on COVID-19 mandates. In her talk opening the AMCP Nexus 2022 meeting, Wen said that if public health officials don’t take into account public attitudes, it could affect the ability to deal with future public health emergencies.
Nottingham MD
Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows
——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks recommends Perry Hall man for Veterans Commission
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks has recommended Perry Hall resident Robert (Rob) Eckert to the Commission on Veterans Affairs. Eckert enlisted as an Infantryman in the U.S. Army National Guard in 2010. After returning home from basic training in September, he attended Rutgers University and joined the Rutgers Army ROTC program. Eckert graduated in the spring of 2013 with a double major in Political Science and Criminal Justice and was commissioned as an active duty Field Artillery officer.
Baltimore County Schools seek to eliminate extra inclement weather days
Baltimore County Public School leaders submitted a plan that would cut back on snow days, and go virtual for extra days past the allotted five days the district allows.School leaders sent their plan to the Maryland State Board of Education.The plan says that after five inclement weather days, they will switch to virtual days for the remaining days students and staff are unable to attend class because of weather.School leaders say this plan falls in line with results of a survey sent to the Baltimore County Public Schools community last month.The idea is to prevent students from making up school days at the end of the year.Anne Arundel County Public Schools were approved by the state for a similar plan.
Wbaltv.com
After court ruling, not every county plans to count mail-in ballots before Election Day
Not every Maryland jurisdiction plans to canvass mail-in ballots received before Election Day, but Baltimore City and Baltimore County will. | COMMITMENT 2022 COVERAGE: Maryland Voter's Guide. The Maryland State Board of Elections told 11 News the following jurisdictions plan to conduct pre-Election Day canvassing of mail-in ballots: Allegany, Baltimore,...
CBS News
Baltimore DOT asks for public comment on making curbside dining permanent
-- The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is now accepting public comments on a proposal to make curbside dining parklets a permanent part of the streetscape. Under the proposed policy, permits for curbside parklets would only be issued for spaces in parking lanes. Facilities may not be bolted down or permanently attached to roads, sidewalks or buildings, nor can they have music or open flames.
Proud Boys disrupt DC-area Drag Queen Story Hour for children
Members of the Proud Boys disrupted a DC-area drag queen event Saturday to protest LGBTQ "grooming" of children.
WJLA
'It's a little discouraging': Md. leaders push for more education of move over law
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland leaders are striving to make sure more drivers are aware of a new law that could have possibly prevented the death of a construction worker in Prince George's County Tuesday night. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a car barreled through traffic cones...
