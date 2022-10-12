ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towerlight

SGA publicly denounces TU Turning Point after leaked homophobic, racist messages

The Student Government Association publicly condemned Towson University’s chapter of Turning Point USA on Wednesday in response to the racism, homophobia and ableism found within the club’s group chat. A statement signed by President Jordan Colquitt and Vice President Damon Edwards II said the organization recognizes the impact...
Wbaltv.com

Parents address disruptive behaviors in BCPS during virtual town hall

TOWSON, Md. — Parents have expressed concern that violence among students in Baltimore County Public Schools is getting out of hand, so school officials held a virtual town hall Thursday night. School officials presented data about aggressive behavior in their 174 schools and then answered questions directly from concerned...
CBS Baltimore

'Not what this university will accept': Morgan State president condemns homecoming shooting with letter to community

BALTIMORE -- On homecoming night, shots were fired on the campus of Morgan State University.A 20-year-old - not a student at the school - was injured Saturday night at a non-sanctioned homecoming party outside the university's Student Center.Police responded and had a perimeter blocked by crime scene tape.It was the second year in a row that homecoming at Morgan State University was marred by a shooting. An 18-year-old student was injured in a shooting on campus in 2021.Morgan State President David K. Wilson wrote a stern letter to students, faculty, and those in the university's community, saying those actions are...
City
Education
Local
Maryland Education
tippnews.com

The first in-state notary training course provider is approved in Maryland since education law mandate in 2021

BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Poll: Race for Anne Arundel County’s next executive ‘too close to call’

Steuart Pittman, Anne Arundel County’s incumbent Democratic County Executive, is locked in a competitive race with first-term Republican County Councilmember Jessica Haire. It’s in contrast to races statewide where Democrats are poised to win their races, polls show. Dan Nataf, who runs the Center for the Study of Local Issues at Anne Arundel Community College, said the race had the reverse image of the one four years ago.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Heather Mizeur, Democrat for MD's 1st District Congressional seat

Today, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Heather Mizeur. She is the Democratic candidate for Congress in the First District, which encompasses the Eastern Shore of Maryland, as well as parts of Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties. The seat is currently held by Andy Harris, the lone Republican in Maryland's Congressional delegation.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Public Schools sheds staff member following reports of assault on teen

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools has parted ways with a staff member who reportedly facilitated an assault on a student and taken disciplinary action against the students who violated its policy on bullying, according to school officials.The assault came to light after Zainab Chaudry, the director of the Council on American Islamic Relations, wrote an op-ed that referenced the plight of a 16-year-old teenager from Afghanistan whom he said was "locked inside a school bathroom by a staff member and ruthlessly beaten" by fellow students who stripped of her hijab on Sept. 16."We are deeply troubled by this situation...
BALTIMORE, MD
Managed Healthcare Executive

Backlash Against COVID-19 Mandates ‘Bleeding Into Other Aspects of Public Health,’ Says Keynote Speaker Leana Wen: AMCP Nexus 2022

The former Baltimore city health commissioner has been criticized for some of her views on COVID-19 mandates. In her talk opening the AMCP Nexus 2022 meeting, Wen said that if public health officials don’t take into account public attitudes, it could affect the ability to deal with future public health emergencies.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows

——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Councilman Marks recommends Perry Hall man for Veterans Commission

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks has recommended Perry Hall resident Robert (Rob) Eckert to the Commission on Veterans Affairs. Eckert enlisted as an Infantryman in the U.S. Army National Guard in 2010. After returning home from basic training in September, he attended Rutgers University and joined the Rutgers Army ROTC program. Eckert graduated in the spring of 2013 with a double major in Political Science and Criminal Justice and was commissioned as an active duty Field Artillery officer.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Schools seek to eliminate extra inclement weather days

Baltimore County Public School leaders submitted a plan that would cut back on snow days, and go virtual for extra days past the allotted five days the district allows.School leaders sent their plan to the Maryland State Board of Education.The plan says that after five inclement weather days, they will switch to virtual days for the remaining days students and staff are unable to attend class because of weather.School leaders say this plan falls in line with results of a survey sent to the Baltimore County Public Schools community last month.The idea is to prevent students from making up school days at the end of the year.Anne Arundel County Public Schools were approved by the state for a similar plan.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS News

Baltimore DOT asks for public comment on making curbside dining permanent

-- The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is now accepting public comments on a proposal to make curbside dining parklets a permanent part of the streetscape. Under the proposed policy, permits for curbside parklets would only be issued for spaces in parking lanes. Facilities may not be bolted down or permanently attached to roads, sidewalks or buildings, nor can they have music or open flames.
BALTIMORE, MD

