Yuba County parents arrested after attack on Lindhurst High principal, deputies say
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — Two Yuba County parents are now facing several felony charges after one of them allegedly attacked a high school principal last month. According to a news release, deputies were called to Lindhurst High School around 1 p.m. Sept. 28 for a fight. During the fight, a teen received injuries that required treatment at a hospital.
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced 13 years for killing his brother, stabbing 1 other
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for stabbing and killing his brother and stabbing another man in Red Bluff, according to the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office. Kenneth Schoeb, 29, was arrested for stabbing Jonathan Emerson, his brother, on May 31, the...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested drug-related charges, again
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was arrested in June was arrested again on Thursday for being in possessing drugs for sale, according to Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). BINTF said agents searched a hotel room at the Feather Falls Casino for the terms of 69-year-old Donnie Broadway's...
krcrtv.com
Two Paradise men sentenced for planned robbery of Camp Fire victim
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Two men were sentenced in Butte County court last month for the planned assault and robbery of one of their girlfriends at the time—a wildfire victim and recent recipient of a $60,000 Camp Fire settlement. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said the two men, Nicholas...
krcrtv.com
Man sentenced in pair of stabbings; one that left his brother dead
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A Red Bluff man who was charged in a pair of stabbings, including one that left his brother dead, was sentenced to 13 years in state prison, according to the district attorney's office. According to the Tehama District Attorney's office, Kenneth James Schoeb was arrested...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Parents of student in fight bring gun to Yuba County high school
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Two felons were arrested for bringing a gun to a Yuba County high school last month, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to Lindhurst High School on Sept. 28 for a report of students fighting. One student was taken to the hospital after the fight.
crimevoice.com
Marysville PD: After Arrest, Attempted Burglary Suspect Implicated in Separate Incident
A Marysville man was arrested in connection to an attempted burglary at a local gas station, and was implicated in a separate incident shortly after being booked, police said. Police responded around 1 AM on October 6 to the Circle K gas station on B Street to investigate a report of a burglary in progress. The suspect was described as having been armed with a knife and attempting to pry open a drive-thru window, police said.
actionnewsnow.com
Judge dismisses charges against juvenile in 2021 homicide and shooting
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Juvenile Court judge dismissed all charges against a now 17-year-old suspect who was accused of shooting two homeless men at the Chico Teichert Ponds in Sept. 2021, said District Attorney Michael Ramsey. Ramey said the dismissal came after three days of testimony during the trial...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cause of death released for Kiely Rodni, missing California teen found in reservoir
The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced that the death of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni resulted from drowning after her vehicle crashed in the Prosser Creek Reservoir. The Truckee teen had been missing for two weeks and was the focus of a massive search in August before her remains...
susanvillestuff.com
Susanville Man Arrested for Narcotics Possession After Midnight Traffic Stop
A Susanville Police Officer pulled over the driver of a 2002 Cadillac Escalade for a traffic violation at around midnight Friday and wound up arresting the man on a litany of charges including possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stun gun by a felon. The man was also wanted on a Felony Warrant out of Plumas County.
actionnewsnow.com
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Yuba City, suspect at large
YUBA CITY, Calif. - A 38-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Thursday in Yuba City, police said. The man was stabbed around 10:30 a.m. at the Circle K parking lot on the 1400 block of Colusa Highway. Police said the...
krcrtv.com
Suspect detained after chasing people with knife near elementary school in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — A suspect has been detained following reports of a man chasing people with a knife near an elementary school in Chico on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD), their dispatch received a call at around 4:45 p.m. regarding the suspect chasing people while armed with a knife near Citrus Avenue Elementary School.
krcrtv.com
'Skimming' issue hitting too close to home for Butte County residents
CHICO, Calif. — A Chico financial advisor says he's seeing an increasing number of his clients getting scammed. Joe Sweeney, a partner of Sweeney & Michel Inc, claims fake credit card machines, also known as "Skimmers" are being used in Butte County. Chico police have been warning people about...
actionnewsnow.com
Prosecution continues against man charged with stabbing 2 men in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A judge has found enough evidence to hold a man to answer charges in connection with two stabbings within three days in Butte County last month, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Chance Vincent, 27, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon for...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Police responding to reports of man armed with knife in Chico
CHICO, Calif. 5:27 P.M. UPDATE - Chico Police responded to reports of a man armed with a knife in Chico on Wednesday. At approximately 4:45 p.m., Chico Police received reports of a man who was armed with a knife chasing after citizens in the area of the Avenues near Citrus Avenue.
actionnewsnow.com
Police: 4,300 Chico customers' data stolen in skimming scheme, 2 arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police busted a massive identity theft ring that stole card information from thousands of customers at local stores. Police told Action News Now, an estimated 4,300 customers in Chico had their card information stolen through one skimmer the suspects placed at a store checkout. The investigation...
krcrtv.com
Pay increase for Butte Correctional Officers to fight short staffing in jail
OROVILLE, Calif. — The Butte County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to approve increments of pay increase those in the Butte County Correctional Officers Association Union on Tuesday. This includes $2,000 this November, $1,000 in July 2023 and another $1,000 in July 2024. They will also receive increases in...
kymkemp.com
HCSO Confirms Low-Flying Helicopter Being Used in Illegal Cannabis Cultivation Investigation
Residents of the Southern Humboldt area have been sending in photographs and reports of a low-flying helicopter circling areas of the region beginning in August of this year. Local law enforcement agencies would not confirm the helicopter was related to enforcement efforts on their behalf. After we published an article...
Police: Man stabbed multiple times at Yuba City gas station parking lot
YUBA CITY – A stabbing investigation at a Yuba City gas station parking has prompted a heavy police presence on Thursday.The scene is at the Circle K along the 1400 block of Colusa Avenue.Yuba City police say, around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to investigate a stabbing and found a 38-year-old man with multiple wounds. Life-saving measures were started by officers and he was soon rushed to the hospital. Officers say the suspect had left the scene before they arrived. Exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear. No description of the suspect has been released.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Paradise Motorcycle Accident Results in the Rider’s Death
Accident on Northbound Skyway Caused When Rider Veers Into Traffic. A fatal motorcycle accident was reported in Paradise recently. The rider was going along Skyway northbound between Pentz and Clark roads when his motorcycle veered into traffic that was oncoming, according to officers with the Paradise Police Department. The fatal accident occurred at about 5:00 p.m. when the rider collided with an SUV.
