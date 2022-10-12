Read full article on original website
LA City Council scandal: Acting president frustrated over refusal of de Leon, Cedillo to step down
LOS ANGELES - Acting Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell says he is frustrated at the refusal of Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León to step down from their seats following racially charged remarks they made in an October 2021 meeting. Since the release of the leaked...
LA City Council scandal: Acting president Mitch O'Farrell to hold press conference
Following Nury Martinez's resignation from the Los Angeles City Council, the city's Chief Legislative Analyst will serve as a non-voting caretaker of the Sixth District effective immediately, under an appointment by Acting Council President Mitch O'Farrell Thursday. In a statement, O'Farrell also said he will begin exploring holding a special...
After scandal, LA City Attorney Mike Feuer moves to take redistricting power out of City Hall's hands
LOS ANGELES - While the racist language heard in the leaked recording of Los Angeles City councilmembers has been the focus of most of the attention since its release, the context of the recorded conversation — redistricting the City Council — also has many concerned. Now, LA City Attorney Mike Feuer is calling for a special election to remove council influence from the process.
LA City Council scandal: Wednesday’s meeting canceled as embattled members refuse to resign
LOS ANGELES - Activists vowing to shut down Los Angeles City Council meetings until three members caught participating in a racially charged conversation about redistricting resign their seats won a battle Wednesday when the council was forced to cancel its regular session due to the vocal protesters in the chamber.
California DOJ investigating LA's redistricting process amid scandal: AG Bonta
Biden calls on Nury Martinez, 2 other LA City councilmembers to resign after racist audio leak. President Joe Biden's press secretary on Tuesday said he believes that Nury Martinez and other councilmembers should resign from the Los Angeles City Council over racist remarks heard in leaked audio recordings. LOS ANGELES...
Biden tours LA Metro subway construction site, touts infrastructure funding
LOS ANGELES - President Joe Biden paid a visit to a Metro subway construction site in West Los Angeles Thursday, touting federal investments in the nation's infrastructure and saying the dollars will support projects across the Southland, including transit improvements for LAX and the ports. Overlooking the future Metro D...
Councilman Marqueece Haris-Dawson reacts to LA City Council scandal
Leaked audio tapes of racist remarks made by three city council members and a labor union president rocked Los Angeles this week. Councilman Marqueece Haris-Dawson, who was referenced in the tape, joined FOX 11 Special Report to discuss the situation.
The Issue Is: Gustavo Arellano, LZ Granderson, Nathan Hochman
This week, LA Times' Gustavo Arellano and LZ Granderson discuss the LA City Council scandal. Candidate for California AG Nathan Hochman discusses Rob Bonta, George Gascon and the ongoing fentanyl crisis. President Joe Biden visits California ahead of the midterms.
Boyle Heights neighbors protest proposal to turn Sears Building into homeless housing
LOS ANGELES - Neighbors now turned protesters are continuing their fight to stop what they claim is a power and property grab all at the expense of the homeless. "We can't have developers trying to be doctors trying to be rehab specialists. They're developers, and they're using the public purse to get rich at the expense of the homeless."
Chosen LA County residents ages 18-24 can get $1,000 monthly checks
LOS ANGELES - A small group of chosen young Los Angeles County residents could receive $1,000 monthly checks for up to three years. According to an announcement from Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis on Wednesday, the county launched a 3-year guaranteed income pilot program for 300 chosen residents between the ages of 18 and 24 who are currently getting county employment services through the General Relief Opportunities for Work (GROW) program.
Justice: Orange County misused jail snitches, violated inmate rights
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday that the sheriff’s department and prosecutors in Orange County ran an extensive jailhouse informant program for years that violated the rights of criminal defendants. The federal agency, which began investigating the allegations in 2016, issued a lengthy report detailing...
2023 Rose Parade grand marshal revealed
Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head but survived an assassination attempt in January 2011 and has become an outspoken gun-control advocate, was announced Thursday as the grand marshal of the 2023 Rose Parade, which is themed "Turning the Corner." Giffords, 52, was introduced in a...
In-N-Out heiress Lynsi Snyder's mission to fight addiction, human trafficking
LOS ANGELES - What's the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the words "In-N-Out?" For most people, it's the iconic burgers that have propelled the burger chain into stardom as a California institution. But for owner Lynsi Snyder, there's a cause near and dear to her...
Orange County bus mechanics vote to strike
ORANGE, Calif. - Orange County Transportation Authority maintenance employees have voted to strike, starting Monday, which is expected to lead to a suspension of all bus service in the county. Unlike the threatened bus driver strike of earlier this year, the agency does not have enough workers who would be...
FOX 11 photographer Tony Buttitta springs into action to help hit-and-run victim
LOS ANGELES - Talk about being at the right place at the right time. FOX 11 news photographer Tony Buttitta jumped into action to help a citizen in need following a hit-and-run in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning. As he was on his way to meet FOX 11’s Gigi...
LAUSD accused of telling teachers to take down GoFundMe raising money after classroom vandalized
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The damage at a vandalized classroom for special needs students in Mulholland Middle School was overwhelming. Cell phone video by a teacher showed that just about everything in the room had been trashed. The Los Angeles Police Department confirms that Chromebooks were also taken, in addition to gardening tools and quite a few other items.
Man in wheelchair stabbed in neck while dining inside Taco Bell in Mar Vista
LOS ANGELES - An 82-year-old man in a wheelchair was brutally stabbed by another man while dining inside a restaurant in Mar Vista. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard on October 3 around 7 p.m. According to LAPD, the suspect approached the elderly man from behind as he was dining inside Taco Bell. The suspect then stabbed the elderly man in the wheelchair in the neck and shoulder and ran off from the scene, LAPD said.
3 California neighborhoods land on 'world's coolest' list
LOS ANGELES - If you live in California, you may be residing in one of the coolest places in the world. Time Out Magazine released its fifth annual survey analyzing 20,000 city folk worldwide to find out what they each love and hate about their city. The list was based on factors including accessibility, culture and nightlife, affordable food and drink, and street life and community vibes. Top-scoring neighborhoods also got points for walkability.
Dodgers sued: 2 more lawsuits accuse team's security of abusing fans
LOS ANGELES - Two new lawsuits have been filed against the Los Angeles Dodgers by fans who allege the team’s security guards abused them. Didonato Law Center said there are more than a dozen lawsuits against security at Dodger Stadium in Elysian Park. In one of the new lawsuits, Dodgers security guards are accused of sexual battery and in the second, fans are alleging assault.
Catching up with 'Black Boy Joy' author Kwame Mbalia
"Black Boy Joy" is a loving phrase that took on new emotion this week. LA City Council Member Mike Bonin used the phrase in standing up for his adopted son who is Black.
