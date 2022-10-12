ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

After scandal, LA City Attorney Mike Feuer moves to take redistricting power out of City Hall's hands

LOS ANGELES - While the racist language heard in the leaked recording of Los Angeles City councilmembers has been the focus of most of the attention since its release, the context of the recorded conversation — redistricting the City Council — also has many concerned. Now, LA City Attorney Mike Feuer is calling for a special election to remove council influence from the process.
foxla.com

Biden tours LA Metro subway construction site, touts infrastructure funding

LOS ANGELES - President Joe Biden paid a visit to a Metro subway construction site in West Los Angeles Thursday, touting federal investments in the nation's infrastructure and saying the dollars will support projects across the Southland, including transit improvements for LAX and the ports. Overlooking the future Metro D...
foxla.com

Chosen LA County residents ages 18-24 can get $1,000 monthly checks

LOS ANGELES - A small group of chosen young Los Angeles County residents could receive $1,000 monthly checks for up to three years. According to an announcement from Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis on Wednesday, the county launched a 3-year guaranteed income pilot program for 300 chosen residents between the ages of 18 and 24 who are currently getting county employment services through the General Relief Opportunities for Work (GROW) program.
foxla.com

Justice: Orange County misused jail snitches, violated inmate rights

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday that the sheriff’s department and prosecutors in Orange County ran an extensive jailhouse informant program for years that violated the rights of criminal defendants. The federal agency, which began investigating the allegations in 2016, issued a lengthy report detailing...
foxla.com

2023 Rose Parade grand marshal revealed

Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head but survived an assassination attempt in January 2011 and has become an outspoken gun-control advocate, was announced Thursday as the grand marshal of the 2023 Rose Parade, which is themed "Turning the Corner." Giffords, 52, was introduced in a...
foxla.com

Orange County bus mechanics vote to strike

ORANGE, Calif. - Orange County Transportation Authority maintenance employees have voted to strike, starting Monday, which is expected to lead to a suspension of all bus service in the county. Unlike the threatened bus driver strike of earlier this year, the agency does not have enough workers who would be...
foxla.com

LAUSD accused of telling teachers to take down GoFundMe raising money after classroom vandalized

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The damage at a vandalized classroom for special needs students in Mulholland Middle School was overwhelming. Cell phone video by a teacher showed that just about everything in the room had been trashed. The Los Angeles Police Department confirms that Chromebooks were also taken, in addition to gardening tools and quite a few other items.
foxla.com

Man in wheelchair stabbed in neck while dining inside Taco Bell in Mar Vista

LOS ANGELES - An 82-year-old man in a wheelchair was brutally stabbed by another man while dining inside a restaurant in Mar Vista. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard on October 3 around 7 p.m. According to LAPD, the suspect approached the elderly man from behind as he was dining inside Taco Bell. The suspect then stabbed the elderly man in the wheelchair in the neck and shoulder and ran off from the scene, LAPD said.
foxla.com

3 California neighborhoods land on 'world's coolest' list

LOS ANGELES - If you live in California, you may be residing in one of the coolest places in the world. Time Out Magazine released its fifth annual survey analyzing 20,000 city folk worldwide to find out what they each love and hate about their city. The list was based on factors including accessibility, culture and nightlife, affordable food and drink, and street life and community vibes. Top-scoring neighborhoods also got points for walkability.
foxla.com

Dodgers sued: 2 more lawsuits accuse team's security of abusing fans

LOS ANGELES - Two new lawsuits have been filed against the Los Angeles Dodgers by fans who allege the team’s security guards abused them. Didonato Law Center said there are more than a dozen lawsuits against security at Dodger Stadium in Elysian Park. In one of the new lawsuits, Dodgers security guards are accused of sexual battery and in the second, fans are alleging assault.
