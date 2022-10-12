Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Today in History: October 15, Senate confirms Thomas
Today is Saturday, Oct. 15, the 288th day of 2022. There are 77 days left in the year.
EXPLAINER: What to expect from China's party congress
BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party is holding its twice-a-decade national congress starting Sunday, at which Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term as the uncontested head of the party, government and military of the world’s second-largest economy. The proceedings surrounding the event...
Officials: 25 dead, many trapped in Turkish coal mine blast
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey killed at least 25 people, local officials announced, while rescuers working through the night were trying to bring dozens of others trapped to the surface. The explosion occurred 6:45 p.m. at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese...
'No waiting': Turkey, Russia to act on Putin's gas hub offer
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that Turkey and Russia have instructed their respective energy authorities to immediately begin technical work on a Russian proposal that would turn Turkey into a gas hub for Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin has floated the idea of...
San Diego Union-Tribune
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, guards seized land
A missile strike has seriously damaged a key energy facility in Ukraine's capital region, The governor of the Kyiv region said Saturday's strike didn't kill or wound anyone
