Jersey City, NJ

NJ.com

Newark Tech over Ferris - Boys soccer recap

Anthony Campoverde’s first half goal was the difference in a 1-0 victory over Ferris in Jersey City. Brad Sumba assisted on the goal and Abraham Vargas made eight saves for Newark Tech (9-6). Cesar Tlatelpa had six saves for Ferris (9-6). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

East Orange over North Star Academy - Boys soccer recap

Devontae Stennett netted two goals to lead East Orange to a 6-1 win over North Star Academy, in Newark. Helder Roas, Lowens Gabriel, Fernand Gbodjo, and Giovany St. Jean also scored for East Orange (7-4). North Star Academy fell to 0-7-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Hillside over Thomas Edison Energy Charter - Boys soccer recap

Jordy Sanchez posted a hat trick with three assists to lead Hillside in an 8-2 win over Thomas Edison Charter, in Hillside. Issac Nascimento added on two goals for the Comets (8-4), while Jean Fileus, Kensly Paul, and Marc Castro also scored in the win. Thomas Edison Energy Charter fell...
HILLSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

Lodi over Teaneck - Boys soccer recap

Josue Chicas posted two goals and an assist to lead Lodi to a 5-0 win over Teaneck, in Teaneck. Leonit Karaqica added on two goals for Lodi (5-7) while Daniel Fonseca finished with a goal and two assists. Joan Caro made three saves to earn the shutout. Teaneck fell to...
LODI, NJ
NJ.com

Madison over Mount Olive - Boys soccer recap

Luke Aromando and Mariano Lopez each scored to lead Madison in a 2-0 win over Mount Olive, in Madison. Ruari Callaghan made 17 saves to earn the shutout for the Dodgers (7-4-1). Kristian Dobbek recorded eight saves for Mount Olive (7-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Saddle River Day over Emerson Boro - Girls soccer recap

Julia Pope, Alyssa Tretola and Aliyah Strickland each scored to lead Saddle River Day in a 3-1 win over Emerson Boro, in Saddle River. Saddle River Day (6-4) led 2-0 at the half. Kylie Grompone scored for Emerson Boro (4-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Bergen County Cup semifinals preview

This matchup features two Big North Conference teams that have overcome slow starts to their respective season. Paramus started off the season 1-4 before going 4-2-1 in its last six games, while Bergen Tech started off the season at 1-3 before going 7-3 in its next 10 games. Paramus has...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Red Bank Regional defeats Monmouth - Boys soccer recap

Carlos Guerra and Brady Walsh had a goal and an assist as Red Bank Regional defeated Monmouth 3-1 in Tinton Falls. Red Bank Regional (2-11) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Danny Dougan also scored a goal. Monmouth fell to 6-7-1.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

Pascack Hills over Ridgefield Park - Girls soccer recap

Gillian Barcus and Reece Benisatto finished with one goal and one assist each as Pascack Hills cruised to a 6-0 victory over Ridgefield Park in Montvale. Pascack Hills (9-3) had six different players find the back of the net. Brooke Bonanno and Madeleine Bell dished out assists as well. Ridgefield...
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Kittatinny edges out Wallkill Valley - Boys soccer recap

Kyle Theobald scored a goal to go along with an assist as Kittatinny defeated Wallkill Valley 3-1 in Hamburg. The game was scoreless at the half, with Kittatinny (7-6) scoring all of its goals in the second. Owen McGill and Nathan Kraft also had goals with Dylan Zupkay tallying an...
HAMBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Butler and Eastern Christian play to tie - Girls soccer recap

Butler and Eastern Christian scored in regulation but could not find the back of the net in overtime as the game ended in a 1-1 tie in North Haledon. Callie Havrilla got Butler (6-7-1) on the board first. Hallie Rapoport was credited with the assist. This was the score at halftime.
BUTLER, NJ
NJ.com

Manville defeats Plainfield - Girls soccer recap

Caitlin Brennan posted four saves to get the shutout as Manville defeated Plainfield 3-0. Angie Paiz, Sarah Alfaro and Jessica Calderon scored goals with Vanessa Thompson also adding a save. Manville (3-10) held a 2-0 lead over Plainfield (3-8) at the half and outshot it 25-5 in the game. Thank...
MANVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 4 Ridgewood over Demarest - Girls soccer recap

Isabella Winn starred for Ridgewood, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 4-1 win over Demarest in Demarest. Kat Slott added one goal for Ridgewood, which broke the game open in the second half following a scoreless first half. Katie Bisgrove made six saves in the victory. The...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Football: West Essex wins big against Belleville

Jack Massotto and co. led West Essex to a 44-6 win over Belleville in Belleville. Massotto threw two touchdown passes -- a 52-yarder to Dante Sellari, and a 10-yarder to Vin Raniero -- to help West Essex to a 28-point first quarter and a 44-0 halftime lead. Luke Struss and...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Morris Knolls over Morris Hills - Field hockey recap

Samantha VanDine scored two goals as Morris Knolls defeated Morris Hills 3-1 at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway. Megan McGavin also had a goal with Sarah Epstein, Carolina Hunchak and Gabriella Eades tallying an assist each. Nicole Genoble had three saves with Gretchen King adding one. Morris Knolls (7-5)...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Bernards blanks New Providence

Connor Laverty scored two touchdowns to lead Bernards in a 31-0 win over New Providence, in Bernardsville. Laverty scored rushing and passing touchdowns. Tommy Hanratty added on a rushing touchdown for Bernards (7-1), while Jonas Gonzalez converted a 43-yard field goal. New Providence fell to 4-4. The N.J. High School...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
