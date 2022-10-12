Read full article on original website
Newark Tech over Ferris - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Campoverde’s first half goal was the difference in a 1-0 victory over Ferris in Jersey City. Brad Sumba assisted on the goal and Abraham Vargas made eight saves for Newark Tech (9-6). Cesar Tlatelpa had six saves for Ferris (9-6). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
East Orange over North Star Academy - Boys soccer recap
Devontae Stennett netted two goals to lead East Orange to a 6-1 win over North Star Academy, in Newark. Helder Roas, Lowens Gabriel, Fernand Gbodjo, and Giovany St. Jean also scored for East Orange (7-4). North Star Academy fell to 0-7-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Hillside over Thomas Edison Energy Charter - Boys soccer recap
Jordy Sanchez posted a hat trick with three assists to lead Hillside in an 8-2 win over Thomas Edison Charter, in Hillside. Issac Nascimento added on two goals for the Comets (8-4), while Jean Fileus, Kensly Paul, and Marc Castro also scored in the win. Thomas Edison Energy Charter fell...
Lodi over Teaneck - Boys soccer recap
Josue Chicas posted two goals and an assist to lead Lodi to a 5-0 win over Teaneck, in Teaneck. Leonit Karaqica added on two goals for Lodi (5-7) while Daniel Fonseca finished with a goal and two assists. Joan Caro made three saves to earn the shutout. Teaneck fell to...
Madison over Mount Olive - Boys soccer recap
Luke Aromando and Mariano Lopez each scored to lead Madison in a 2-0 win over Mount Olive, in Madison. Ruari Callaghan made 17 saves to earn the shutout for the Dodgers (7-4-1). Kristian Dobbek recorded eight saves for Mount Olive (7-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Saddle River Day over Emerson Boro - Girls soccer recap
Julia Pope, Alyssa Tretola and Aliyah Strickland each scored to lead Saddle River Day in a 3-1 win over Emerson Boro, in Saddle River. Saddle River Day (6-4) led 2-0 at the half. Kylie Grompone scored for Emerson Boro (4-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
Boys soccer: Bergen County Cup semifinals preview
This matchup features two Big North Conference teams that have overcome slow starts to their respective season. Paramus started off the season 1-4 before going 4-2-1 in its last six games, while Bergen Tech started off the season at 1-3 before going 7-3 in its next 10 games. Paramus has...
Union City over St. Peter’s Prep - Boys soccer- Hudson County Tournament semifinals
Christopher Castro scored two goals just 1:37 apart, giving second-seeded Union City a 2-1 victory over third-seeded St. Peter’s Prep in the Hudson County Tournament semifinals at the Midtown Athletic Complex in Union City. Walter Lopez assisted on both goals, which came in the fifth and seventh minutes, giving...
Red Bank Regional defeats Monmouth - Boys soccer recap
Carlos Guerra and Brady Walsh had a goal and an assist as Red Bank Regional defeated Monmouth 3-1 in Tinton Falls. Red Bank Regional (2-11) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Danny Dougan also scored a goal. Monmouth fell to 6-7-1.
Pascack Hills over Ridgefield Park - Girls soccer recap
Gillian Barcus and Reece Benisatto finished with one goal and one assist each as Pascack Hills cruised to a 6-0 victory over Ridgefield Park in Montvale. Pascack Hills (9-3) had six different players find the back of the net. Brooke Bonanno and Madeleine Bell dished out assists as well. Ridgefield...
Football: No. 2 St. Peter’s Prep outlasts Paramus Catholic in high-scoring game
If you like offense, you better have been at Caven Point on Friday night. If you weren’t, you missed out on 111 total points up on the scoreboard. Defense was optional as St. Peter’s Prep, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, won 70-41 over Paramus Catholic. Robert...
Kittatinny edges out Wallkill Valley - Boys soccer recap
Kyle Theobald scored a goal to go along with an assist as Kittatinny defeated Wallkill Valley 3-1 in Hamburg. The game was scoreless at the half, with Kittatinny (7-6) scoring all of its goals in the second. Owen McGill and Nathan Kraft also had goals with Dylan Zupkay tallying an...
Girls Soccer: Essex County Tournament quarterfinal recaps for Oct. 14
Jaiden Schultz’s unassisted goal in the first half was the difference as third-seeded West Orange defeated sixth-seeded Millburn, 1-0, in the Essex County Tournament quarterfinals in West Orange. Hannah Amoyaw made one save to post the shutout for West Orange (11-3-1), winners of four consecutive games. Emma Woros made...
Butler and Eastern Christian play to tie - Girls soccer recap
Butler and Eastern Christian scored in regulation but could not find the back of the net in overtime as the game ended in a 1-1 tie in North Haledon. Callie Havrilla got Butler (6-7-1) on the board first. Hallie Rapoport was credited with the assist. This was the score at halftime.
Manville defeats Plainfield - Girls soccer recap
Caitlin Brennan posted four saves to get the shutout as Manville defeated Plainfield 3-0. Angie Paiz, Sarah Alfaro and Jessica Calderon scored goals with Vanessa Thompson also adding a save. Manville (3-10) held a 2-0 lead over Plainfield (3-8) at the half and outshot it 25-5 in the game. Thank...
No. 4 Ridgewood over Demarest - Girls soccer recap
Isabella Winn starred for Ridgewood, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 4-1 win over Demarest in Demarest. Kat Slott added one goal for Ridgewood, which broke the game open in the second half following a scoreless first half. Katie Bisgrove made six saves in the victory. The...
Summit over Gov. Livingston - Union County Tournament quarterfinals girls soccer recap
Isis Ovares to lead fourth-seeded Summit to a 3-0 victory over fifth-seeded Gov. Livingston in the quarterfinals of the Union County Tournament. Joelle Ma added one goal and two assists for Summit (4-9-1). Catherine King made nine saves as Gov. Livingston (8-7) was unable to find the back of the net.
Football: West Essex wins big against Belleville
Jack Massotto and co. led West Essex to a 44-6 win over Belleville in Belleville. Massotto threw two touchdown passes -- a 52-yarder to Dante Sellari, and a 10-yarder to Vin Raniero -- to help West Essex to a 28-point first quarter and a 44-0 halftime lead. Luke Struss and...
Morris Knolls over Morris Hills - Field hockey recap
Samantha VanDine scored two goals as Morris Knolls defeated Morris Hills 3-1 at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway. Megan McGavin also had a goal with Sarah Epstein, Carolina Hunchak and Gabriella Eades tallying an assist each. Nicole Genoble had three saves with Gretchen King adding one. Morris Knolls (7-5)...
Football: Bernards blanks New Providence
Connor Laverty scored two touchdowns to lead Bernards in a 31-0 win over New Providence, in Bernardsville. Laverty scored rushing and passing touchdowns. Tommy Hanratty added on a rushing touchdown for Bernards (7-1), while Jonas Gonzalez converted a 43-yard field goal. New Providence fell to 4-4. The N.J. High School...
