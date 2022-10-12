Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
10 LA Coffee Shops Making Awesome and Unique Versions of Pumpkin Spice LatteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Murder Suspect Arrested After Fatally Injuring Carjacking Victim in Pursuit
A murder suspect was in custody Friday after he carjacked a vehicle in the south Los Angeles area, fatally injuring the victim during a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Inglewood, authorities said. About 5 p.m. Thursday, detectives were conducting a surveillance operation in the 5900 block of...
mynewsla.com
One Killed, Several Injured in Pomona Crash
One person was killed and 12 others injured in a crash in Pomona Friday evening and the driver fled the scene. The crash occurred just before 7:45 p.m. in the area of West Holt Avenue and Dudley Street, near Kiwanis Park, according to the Pomona Police Department. Details surrounding the...
mynewsla.com
Man in Custody in Stabbing of Woman in North Hollywood
A man was in custody Friday for allegedly stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors in North Hollywood and attacking two other people at a bus stop, authorities said. Jonathan Cole, 30, who is homeless, was arrested a short time after the crime, which occurred about...
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Police Looking for Hit-And-Run Motorist in Pedestrian Fatality
Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a man who was crossing a street in Long Beach. Officers were sent to Pacific Coast Highway and Temple Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the Long Beach Police Department reported. “Upon arrival, officers located...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Three Murder Suspects in Custody, One Involved in Fatal Carjacking
A suspect in a July killing was in custody Friday — along with two accomplices arrested earlier — after he carjacked a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, fatally injuring the victim during a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Inglewood. Joshua Reneau, 31, of...
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested for Alleged Holdup on Elsinore Street
One of two men accused of robbing a Lake Elsinore resident on the street at gunpoint was released from custody after posting a $30,000 bond Friday, while his alleged cohort remained jailed. Carlos Fabian Ventura Calderon, 18, and Alfredo Dominguez, 23, both of Perris, were arrested and booked into the...
mynewsla.com
3 Injured in Residential Building Fire in Long Beach
A second-alarm fire damaged a high-rise residential building in Long Beach Friday and left three people injured. Firefighters sent to the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue about 11:30 a.m. extinguished the flames in a sixth-floor unit in about a half-hour, according to the Long Beach Fire Department. A man in...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Fatal Palm Springs Crash Charged with Murder
A Los Angeles man suspected of causing a fatal Palm Springs crash in July while under the influence was charged with murder Wednesday. Kevin Atteberry, 57, was additionally charged with two felony counts, one each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury and DUI of alcohol with .08% or more causing great bodily injury, as well as two misdemeanor counts, one each of a hit and run with property damage and driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to court records.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Three Children Burned While Playing with Fireworks in Moreno Valley
Three children were burned Friday while playing with fireworks at a Moreno Valley apartment complex, leading to emergency treatment for all of the victims. The youths suffered injuries shortly after 4 p.m. in the 13000 block of Day Street, near Eucalyptus Avenue, according to the Riverside County sheriff’s and fire departments.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in 14 Freeway Crash in Palmdale Area
A motorcyclist died in a high-speed crash on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Palmdale area, authorities said Friday. The crash occurred about 5:40 p.m. Thursday on the northbound 14 Freeway near Avenue O-8, the California Highway Patrol reported. According to the CHP, the 23-year-old Lancaster man was riding...
mynewsla.com
Perris Donation Scam Prompts Warning from Authorities
Three teenagers in Perris were caught allegedly soliciting donations to help cover the costs of a funeral that Riverside County sheriff’s officials said Friday was bogus, warning the public not to fall prey to similar scams. Sheriff’s Sgt. David Marshall said that the juveniles, ages 13, 14 and 17,...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Looking for Homicide Suspect in South LA Area
A homicide suspect was being sought Wednesday in the South Los Angeles area, police said. Authorities went to 97th Street and Success Avenue at about 7:40 a.m. to serve a warrant, but the suspect was not found, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The man was reportedly seen running...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Hit by Car and Killed in Long Beach
A man apparently lying on a street in Long Beach was hit by a car and killed, authorities said Wednesday. Officers were sent to Studebaker Road and Spring Street at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Information...
mynewsla.com
Man, 64, Reported Missing in Lynwood
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a man with schizophrenia who went missing in Lynwood. Ronald Edward Morrow, 64, was last seen about 5 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of East Imperial Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Morrow is white, 6-feet-1-inch...
mynewsla.com
Inmate Dies at Downtown Riverside Jail
A female inmate died Thursday at the Robert Presley Detention Center in downtown Riverside, but authorities said there are no indications of “foul play.”. Riverside County sheriff’s Capt. Victoria Varisco-Flores said correctional deputies were alerted about 4:40 a.m. that the inmate, whose name was not released, was unconscious in her cell.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Four Banks Over Two Months
A 32-year-old man who allegedly robbed four banks over a two-month period was arrested in Long Beach Wednesday. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department learned of the robberies, which occurred within close proximity to one another and involved a suspect giving a demand note to a teller before fleeing the scene, authorities said.
mynewsla.com
Man Gets 50 to Life for Gunning Down Wife in Lake Forest
A 62-year-old man has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for gunning down his wife in front of a Lake Forest hotel two years ago, according to court records obtained Friday. Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called at 1:15 p.m. on June 10, 2020, to the...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Marina del Rey
A motorcyclist was killed Thursday after a crash in Marina del Rey. The crash was reported at 12:04 a.m. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to Via Marina and Marquesas Way where they found the victim, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service. The victim was pronounced...
mynewsla.com
Parolee Gets 90 Years to Life for Shooting at Father, Son
A 36-year-old parolee was sentenced Friday to 90 years to life in prison for shooting at a father and son in an unprovoked gang challenge in Santa Ana. John Salgado was convicted in July of firing on Jorge Lopez, an auto body shop owner, and his then-16-year-old son about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2017, at 1909 W. Myrtle St., between Raitt and Fairview streets, Senior Deputy District Attorney Stephen Cornwell said.
mynewsla.com
Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Catalytic Converters
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of felony catalytic converter theft, Burbank police said Wednesday. Jesus Garciaramos, 26, of Sun Valley, Herbert Terceroescobar, 40, of Los Angeles, and 29-year-old Victor Trujillo, 29, of Los Angeles, were arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grand theft, according to Sgt. Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department.
Comments / 0