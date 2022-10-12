VACAVILLE – The Vacaville Police Department is honoring an officer and inmates for their heroic deeds.Last week, a 33-year-old woman was stabbed while on a Vacaville bike trail.It just so happened that the incident took place right in front of an inmate work crew and a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officer – who jumped into action and stopped the attacker. On Thursday, Vacaville police held a ceremony to honor the officer and inmate crew."I never dreamed in a million years I'd go through this," said Darnell Armstrong, one of the inmates. "I've been down for a long time. Came from a lot of rough yards for me to get to this moment. I'm happy. I'm happy I was able to help somebody in a time of need."The suspect - 18-year-old Damarco Parker - faces numerous charges, including stalking and attempted murder.

VACAVILLE, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO