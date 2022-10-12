ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Comments / 4

Marvin Coln
2d ago

Yet another senseless stupid act of violence by an uneducated young man, who has screwed up his life and the lives of the family of the victim.

Reply
6
Mimi
2d ago

So many churches in Stockton.. everyone is a Bishop Man of God or Pastor. What are they doing for the young people in Stockton? Pitiful..sad. No one gives a dam.. Church women bragging about their red bottom shoes and hair weave. More community centers and volunteers... prepare these kids for the military..help them complete HS..provide labor market information skills training..I feel so sad for the youth in Stockton.. Organizations and churches look out for their own..

Reply
3
Related
FOX40

Stockton shooting victim dies days later from injuries

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police said a shooting that happened on the early morning of Oct. 9 has now become a homicide. According to police, they received a report of someone being shot near Aurora and Worth streets around 4:31 a.m.  Officers responded to the scene, and the shooting victim, a 33-year-old man, was […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run that killed Walnut Creek nail salon owner

WALNUT CREEK -- Police in Walnut Creek on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run collision that killed the owner of a local nail salon earlier this month.In a press release issued Friday afternoon, police identified 29-year-old Brentwood resident Arck Ramirez as the suspect taken into custody in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Oct. 1 near the intersection of N. Californian Blvd. and Civic Drive.The family of Chungthuy "Tammy" Le identified her as the victim in the crash that happened that day at around 7 p.m. Walnut Creek police said she died...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
ABC10

Man dies in hospital days after Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating after a shooting earlier this week left a man dead. According to a news release, officers were sent to Aurora Street and Worth Street for a shooting around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a 33-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He died at...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Vacaville police honor inmates and officer for helping a woman who was stabbed

VACAVILLE – The Vacaville Police Department is honoring an officer and inmates for their heroic deeds.Last week, a 33-year-old woman was stabbed while on a Vacaville bike trail.It just so happened that the incident took place right in front of an inmate work crew and a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officer – who jumped into action and stopped the attacker. On Thursday, Vacaville police held a ceremony to honor the officer and inmate crew."I never dreamed in a million years I'd go through this," said Darnell Armstrong, one of the inmates. "I've been down for a long time. Came from a lot of rough yards for me to get to this moment. I'm happy. I'm happy I was able to help somebody in a time of need."The suspect - 18-year-old Damarco Parker - faces numerous charges, including stalking and attempted murder.
VACAVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Hayward man charged in August triple slaying in Oakland

OAKLAND -- A Hayward man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with a triple slaying in Oakland in August, court documents said. Jonathan Zeigler, 30, is being held without bail in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on suspicion of killing Tyron Banks, 46, and Tonell Williams, 48, according to court documents. Zeigler is scheduled to enter a plea on Oct. 26 at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland. Zeigler allegedly arrived in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Oakland in a Chevrolet Malibu about 30 minutes...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Man turns himself in as suspect in deadly hit-and-run, Turlock Police says

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department said the person suspected of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run turned themselves into officers.  Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Armando Michael Arreola, walked into the police department at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers then interviewed him and were given information that led to the car that […]
TURLOCK, CA
FOX40

Arrest made in 2020 killing of 19-year-old in South Natomas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said an arrest was made in the killing of a 19-year-old in September 2020.  Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Treace Palmer. Palmer was reportedly already in custody in Washoe County, Nevada, on unrelated charges.  In coordination with Washoe County authorities, Sacramento Police were able to serve […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
CBS Sacramento

Search on for parental abduction suspects and 3 missing children known to frequent Stockton

STOCKTON – The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding three children they believe were kidnapped by their parents.According to the sheriff's office, the children - ages 9, 11 and 16 - were supposed to be surrendered to Child Protective Services due to ongoing "substantial danger to their physical and emotional health."But their mother, Karri Dominguez, did not show up with them as scheduled.Now Dominguez and Michael Pinon are wanted for parental abduction, child endangerment and a violation of a court order.Authorities say they are known to frequent the Interstate 5 and March Lane area in Stockton.Anyone with information is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Stockton juvenile seriously injured in ATV hit-and-run

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run involving a red ATV on Oct. 1 left a juvenile with major injuries, according to CHP Stockton. CHP said that the incident occurred around 7:54 p.m. on Dana Avenue west of Anthony Avenue. The ATV was then seen fleeing southbound on Del Mar Avenue near Horner Avenue. Both riders […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Kennedy High School: Sacramento mother calls for security changes after daughter's attack

SACRAMENTO — A Kennedy High School 11th grader is in recovery after being assaulted inside a classroom by an outside group that included at least two adults on Oct. 14.The teen's mother, Jennifer, exclusively shared her concerns with CBS13 after she said her daughter was punched, pepper sprayed, and pinned up against the classroom wall in what is believed to be a targeted attack.Jennifer said her daughter was the group's second attack, and her friend was attacked in a school hallway, then they continued into the classroom.Sacramento City Unified School District spokesperson Al Goldberg told CBS13 in an emailed statement...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Family and friends react to shooting death of North Highlands man

The Sacramento County Sherriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning. The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in the 5500 block of Sky Parkway, the sheriff's office said. Family and friends identified the victims as Keontay Mac. Camisha Wallace, Mac's long-time partner and the mother of his daughter,...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy