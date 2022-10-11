If there is one car that tuners just refuse to let go of, it's the Mercedes-AMG G63. Although the same can be said for the manufacturer itself who still invests resources to keep it going due to the never-faltering demand. Manhart is one esteemed tuning firm that has some experience fettling with the G-Wagen. Its latest rendition of its existing aftermarket package is by no means the most extreme revision to the performance SUV, but it's still pretty impressive.

