MotorAuthority
2023 BMW M2 arrives with 453 hp, $63,195 base price
BMW has taken the wraps off its latest M2 on Tuesday, with a new two-door shape that cloaks its high-performance turbo-6, manual transmission, and rear-wheel-drive layout. The M2 will reach dealerships in early 2023 with a starting price of $63,195, including a $995 destination charge. Like the latest 2-Series coupe...
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Has No Trouble Hitting 200 MPH
The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is not to be underestimated, as this recent review from AutoTopNL reveals. Powering the flagship Mercedes roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that is good for 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the car can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 km/h) top speed but as this reviewer discovered, it is actually faster than the German automaker claims.
msn.com
Hyundai Recalls, Stops Sale of Six Dual-Clutch Transmission Models
Despite Hyundai's strides in electrification, quality, and performance, no company is immune to mistakes, and it seems Hyundai has stumbled into a big one. A recall notice posted online said a faulty oil pump in specific 8-speed dual-clutch transmission cars was resulting in a total loss of propulsion, and Hyundai confirms this recall is affecting six late models.
msn.com
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 Review: The SUV That Redefined Luxury Still Leads the Pack
Just about everyone wants a luxury SUV nowadays. After all, what’s not to love? A high-up seating position, plush ride, swanky interior, and a big, flashy hood ornament to tell everyone at the school pick-up line that you’ve got the cash to treat your family to a nice whip. In 2022, every automaker from Cadillac to Porsche has at least one player in this segment, but only the successor to the turning point in luxury SUVs—the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE450—can say that it’s been there from day one.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 63 S E Performance spy shots: 671-hp hybrid coupe coming
Sedan sales may be on the decline but the situation is even worse when it comes to coupes and convertibles. As a result most automakers have either scaled back the number of two-door cars they offer or dropped the body styles altogether. Mercedes-Benz has had one of the most diverse...
BMW M Decides Against Making Three- Or Four-Cylinder Performance Cars
The switch to EVs is already happening, and emissions regulations are tightening for combustion-powered cars. Some automakers have downsized engines to three- and four-cylinder units in their performance vehicles. However, not every automaker is taking this path, and one holdout will be BMW M. During a media preview for the...
msn.com
2023 BMW M2 Manual Gearbox Is Standard In The US But Optional In Germany
Slide 1 of 100: BMW M2 (2023) Germans have to pay an extra fee for the manual. The 2023 BMW M2 just debuted as the brand's compact sports coupe with 453 horsepower (333 kilowatts) on tap from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six. The configurator for the new model is already available for the German market, and there's something enthusiasts might find fascinating. In the US, the six-speed manual gearbox is the standard transmission. Meanwhile, Germans have to pay €500 for it, but the eight-speed M Steptronic system is standard in that country.
makeuseof.com
Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?
One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
Richard Hammond Discusses Selling His Entire Car Collection For Business Venture: “I Sold Really Precious Cars”
Fans were surprised to see The Grand Tour presenter Richard Hammond selling almost his entire car collection to fund his latest venture, The Smallest Cog. This is a car restoration business with Hammond at its centre, and the star of Richard Hammond’s Workshop which is similar to co-presenter Jeremy Clarkson’s show, Clarkson’s Farm.
CONFIRMED: New Sporty Volkswagen ID.Buzz GTX Is On The Way
While Volkswagen has plans to rule the electric car roost, things are moving slowly in the USA. The ID.4 crossover is the company's sole EV offering in the States, but that's set to change soon with the ID.Buzz and ID.Aero waiting in the wings. Ahead of the 2024 arrival, an internal document provides us with additional details about the electric minivan.
globalspec.com
Electrofit introduces its first electric crate motor
The first electric crate motor, the 100 kW CM100KW1, developed by U.K.-based Electrofit is a permanent synchronous magnet motor with a built-in inverter that significantly reduces cost and complexity of integration. The motor can be used to drive an existing gearbox directly or has the option of being connected to...
MotorAuthority
The Lotus Evija is now the world's most powerful production car
The Lotus Evija is now in production, and the final specs are even wilder than what Lotus originally promised. The electric hypercar was confirmed on Friday with a combined output from its four-motor powertrain of 2,011 hp, making it the most powerful car in production. The setup is also said to deliver 1,256 lb-ft of torque.
The new EV tax credits explained
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 revises electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid tax Incentives.
Mercedes-AMG G63 Gets 800-HP Upgrade By Manhart
If there is one car that tuners just refuse to let go of, it's the Mercedes-AMG G63. Although the same can be said for the manufacturer itself who still invests resources to keep it going due to the never-faltering demand. Manhart is one esteemed tuning firm that has some experience fettling with the G-Wagen. Its latest rendition of its existing aftermarket package is by no means the most extreme revision to the performance SUV, but it's still pretty impressive.
