Kimberly Cline
2d ago
The house that sat next door to me, and sat empty for 14 years was torn down finally 2 years ago. we were able to buy the lot and a very low price because it was next to our property. perhaps it truly is someone wanting to make the city look better. It certainly was in my case.
2
Stacey Henderson
2d ago
Are they all been torn down? Are there any worth saving and fixing up for low income families
4
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Oakland Fire Protection District – Entire Board Resigns After FOIA Request; Troubling Expenditures
We recently received multiple requests to investigate the Oakland Fire Protection District Trustees as it was alleged meetings were not being held as required in the Open Meetings Act and people felt something was going on that was just not right. September 12, 2022, we sent a FOIA request for typical records any public body should readily have, such as minutes, agendas, credit card purchase receipts, Open Meetings Act training certificates, etc.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Catlin Bank Announces Merger with Fisher National Bank
It was big business news in Catlin this week, with the announcement that Fisher National Bank and Catlin Bank are merging, with Fisher acquiring Catlin subject to customary approvals. Fisher National Bank has Champaign and Mahomet locations, along with their home base in Fisher, Illinois. Catlin Bank president Jeffrey Fauver says, this is a great match.
Parent investigates Danville school’s food provider selection
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One parent showed up to the Danville School Board meeting on Wednesday with a stack of paperwork. She claimed the process of picking a produce provider for the district was mishandled. “There were no bids presented at this board meeting on Sept. 7 and they went ahead and passed it, approved […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Street Talk: Repairs on Denmark, Trucks on Voorhees
The Danville City Council Public Works Committee has forwarded to the full council an amending of a construction and engineering services contract for the continued work on Denmark Road across Lake Vermilion. City Engineer Sam Cole says since things are taking longer than planned, this will keep the project staffed. As he told us last week, it’s still a matter of getting all the phone and internet service lines under the pavement located so services are not interrupted by guardrail and other work.
Two charged in purchase of Oberheim murder weapon
PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two women have been indicted by a federal grand jury with charges related to the purchase of the gun that was used to kill Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. Ashantae Corruthers, 28 of Indianapolis, and Regina Lewis, 27 of Normal, were charged on October 4 on charges of conspiracy to illegally […]
smilepolitely.com
Hear from three area superintendents on WILL tonight
A few weeks ago, the superintendents of Champaign Unit 4, Danville School District 118, and Urbana School District 116 gathered at Illinois Public Media studios to record a discussion on challenges their schools are facing. That hour long discussion, It Takes a Village: A Look at Today's Leadership in Education, will be aired tonight on WILL-TV at 7 p.m. You will also find it on the Illinois Public Media YouTube channel, and the PBS Video app.
Farming equipment stolen, quickly found
SIDELL, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Sidell are breathing a sigh of relief. Their stolen items were found and a suspect is in custody. It comes after one farmer said his farming equipment was stolen on Tuesday and another neighbor’s vehicle was stolen. The Clark County jail confirmed the suspect’s name, Dakota Conroy. He’s now […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Dist 118: Health Care Clinic Opening in January; Parent Disputes Food Contracts
Last December, Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation announced their plans for two health clinics in Danville; one for District 118 students and one for the public. They’re designed to be Federally Qualified Health Centers; where no one is turned away. The one built for students, in the basement of Danville High School, was supposed to open this semester; but the hired medical provider had to step down due to a family emergency. But now, a new provider has been hired. And District 118 Superintendent Dr. Alicia Geddis says, all will be ready to go for the next semester.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville’s Mayor Williams Hoping Vermilion County Bobcats Season Can be Saved
The Vermilion County Bobcats hockey season is due to start very soon, but there are some disagreements between the team front office and the David S Palmer Arena Board. A lawsuit has been filed by team ownership claiming that problems at the arena were not adequately taken care of last season. The arena board released a counter-statement saying everything has been taken care of, and all is ready for the 2022-23 Bobcats season.
Mahomet adds FLOCK cameras, keeping community safe
MAHOMET, Ill., (WCIA) — One town recently added cameras to some of its busiest entry points on the roads. Patrick Brown, Mahomet’s Village Administrator, said they’re already making the town safer. They’re called FLOCK cameras and other towns in Champaign County use them as well. With them, Mahomet Police said they’ve already been able to […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols
Pesotum– Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Vermilion County during October. These sTEPs allowed the ISP to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding, and distracted driving violations during the National “Click It or Ticket” Campaign.
Illinois Man Gives Cops Fake Name When His Real Name Is Clearly Visible
There are some people you shouldn't mislead and the top honor belong to the police. No matter the circumstances it's never a good idea to lie to law enforcement. If you do it proves one has a lot of confidence. An Illinois man learned the hard way to not a fake i.d. to a police officer, especially when your name is tattooed on your person.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC’s College Express Students Take Tour of Industries
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE RELEASE. DANVILLE–In observance of Manufacturing Day, Vermilion County High School Juniors and Seniors were invited to take a tour of local Industry Partners on Thursday, Oct. 13. Students were split into groups that visited TK Crankshaft, Greenwood Plastics, TK Dynamic Components, and Hyster Yale. The event was intended to provide students with an understanding of what a modern career in manufacturing looks like in Vermilion County.
New trail connects Parke and Vermillion counties
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new trail will connect Parke and Vermillion Counties. This is the first walking trail that has ever connected the two. It sits in between Hillsdale and Montezuma. Originally, the trail was an abandoned railroad bridge owned by the Department of Natural Resources. The DNR was looking to scrap the […]
Charges filed in shooting of Champaign senior couple
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Thursday that charges have filed against three men in connection the shooting of a senior couple last month. The three men are 24-year-old Shamario Brown and 41-year-old Juvon Mays of Champaign and 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend of Urbana. They’ve each been charged with multiple Class X […]
McKnight's
Nursing home owner asks county to lift worker covenants so it can sell after only 3 years
The Champaign County Board Tuesday denied the request of the owner of a 243-bed nursing home in central Illinois who asked local officials to remove worker-protection covenants so it can sell the facility just three years after it bought it. The request comes after agreeing to keep the facility operating and current workers employed for 10 years.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
FedEx Likely Set for Spring Opening; Voyant Hoping to Sell Plant to Similar Company
The waiting is the hardest part right now for a couple of Vermilion County business related items. The new FedEx facility just south of the I-74 – Lynch Road interchange was originally scheduled to have a ribbon cutting sometime this month. But now it looks like it will happen in the spring instead. Vermilion Advantage CEO Tim Dudley says it looks to be a matter of getting everything in line. But the fact remains, these jobs, at least 150 full time positions have been expected, are on the way.
Over 200 lbs. of pot found in Clinton home
A search warrant at a home in Clinton on Oct. 5 led to the discovery of over 200 lbs. of marijuana. Kegan Benskin, 22, was taken into custody.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Electronic Recycling Event; Sat Oct 15th 9 to 11 AM; DACC North Parking Lot
This Saturday morning the 15th is Keep Vermilion County Beautiful’s free electronics collection event; 9 to 11 AM in the Danville Area Community College north parking lot. This is a chance to keep old televisions, monitors, computer hard drives, and more; out of our landfills; and have them taken apart for proper recycling. Keep Vermilion County Beautiful’s Douglas Toole says it’s a good idea to get their early because lines tend to get long. And there will be volunteers to direct you; and they’ll be collecting donations for future cleanup events as well.
Airport manager quits after accusations of drinking and driving on runway
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Shake up at the Vermilion Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon, both the manager and maintenance manager quit their jobs during a special board meeting. Alex Gale, the now-former airport manager, was suspended about two weeks ago. On Tuesday during the afternoon meeting, the airport’s board laid out the accusations against her. She’s […]
