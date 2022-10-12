Read full article on original website
dailyeasternnews.com
County board approves wind energy ordinance despite confusion, questions
The Coles County Board approved an amended ordinance for the Coles County Ordinance Governing Standards for Wind Energy Conversion Systems over 500kW on Tuesday evening. The board voted 8-4 for the amended ordinance for wind energy systems producing over 500 kilowatts of electricity. The board first voted on three just added recommended amendments to the ordinance made by Jesse Danley, the state’s attorney, and his office.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Oakland Fire Protection District – Entire Board Resigns After FOIA Request; Troubling Expenditures
We recently received multiple requests to investigate the Oakland Fire Protection District Trustees as it was alleged meetings were not being held as required in the Open Meetings Act and people felt something was going on that was just not right. September 12, 2022, we sent a FOIA request for typical records any public body should readily have, such as minutes, agendas, credit card purchase receipts, Open Meetings Act training certificates, etc.
Parent investigates Danville school’s food provider selection
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One parent showed up to the Danville School Board meeting on Wednesday with a stack of paperwork. She claimed the process of picking a produce provider for the district was mishandled. “There were no bids presented at this board meeting on Sept. 7 and they went ahead and passed it, approved […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
City of Danville Announces New Information Via Texting System
Danville, October 13, 2022 – The City of Danville wants to connect via texting!. We realize that sometimes social media and print information and announcements aren’t always effective, so a team at the City from Community Relations, Finance, and Information Services chose TextMyGov as a resource to improve city-to-citizen communications.
Vermilion County airport manager placed on suspension
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion Regional Airport Authority has suspended their Airport Manager, Alexandra Gale. On Sept. 26, the VRAA held a special meeting to discuss personnel matters, while Alex attended a conference on behalf of the VRAA. Mr. Rodney Hightower, a friend of board member Craig Davidson, reportedly flew in on his […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols
Pesotum– Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Vermilion County during October. These sTEPs allowed the ISP to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding, and distracted driving violations during the National “Click It or Ticket” Campaign.
Inside Indiana Business
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields
The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
WIC Program Available for Young Moms and Children at Health Department
Vermilion County Health Department WIC Coordinator Brenda Adams recently joined Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program. WIC still stands for Women, Infants, and Children; and it’s there for qualifying mothers from the time they are pregnant, up until your child turns five years old. As Adams reminded us, anyone on Medicaid or with a Link Card automatically qualifies for WIC. Then, there are income guidelines. So to find out more, please call the Health Department.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
FedEx Likely Set for Spring Opening; Voyant Hoping to Sell Plant to Similar Company
The waiting is the hardest part right now for a couple of Vermilion County business related items. The new FedEx facility just south of the I-74 – Lynch Road interchange was originally scheduled to have a ribbon cutting sometime this month. But now it looks like it will happen in the spring instead. Vermilion Advantage CEO Tim Dudley says it looks to be a matter of getting everything in line. But the fact remains, these jobs, at least 150 full time positions have been expected, are on the way.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Electronic Recycling Event; Sat Oct 15th 9 to 11 AM; DACC North Parking Lot
This Saturday morning the 15th is Keep Vermilion County Beautiful’s free electronics collection event; 9 to 11 AM in the Danville Area Community College north parking lot. This is a chance to keep old televisions, monitors, computer hard drives, and more; out of our landfills; and have them taken apart for proper recycling. Keep Vermilion County Beautiful’s Douglas Toole says it’s a good idea to get their early because lines tend to get long. And there will be volunteers to direct you; and they’ll be collecting donations for future cleanup events as well.
Farming equipment stolen, quickly found
SIDELL, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Sidell are breathing a sigh of relief. Their stolen items were found and a suspect is in custody. It comes after one farmer said his farming equipment was stolen on Tuesday and another neighbor’s vehicle was stolen. The Clark County jail confirmed the suspect’s name, Dakota Conroy. He’s now […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Rain Gives Farmers Chance to Catch their Breath During Harvest
After several days of go-go-go in beautiful harvest weather, farmers are finally getting a bit of a break with the rain the last couple days. Tom Fricke of the Vermilion County Farm Bureau says, they may not say so, but they’re probably glad to rest for just a bit.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Montana Mike’s Coming Down Soon; Fagen Building Should be Torn Down in 2023
As you glance north on Vermilion in Danville from the Liberty Lane intersection, two changes in how it looks are coming; but probably one before the other. On the east side, just north of Steak N Shake; Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk has confirmed that Squirrel’s Real Eastate from Texas has purchased the Montana Mike’s site, with plans to build a Smitty’s Car Wash. Cronk says, most likely, the Montana Mikes building will be torn down by the end of the year.
Drought conditions expanding in Central Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Drought conditions have expanded in Central Illinois again. The U.S. Drought Monitor has upgraded parts of Ford, Livingston, Iroquois and De Witt Counties back into moderate drought (D1) levels, while abnormally dry conditions expand across much of Central Illinois. That growth in dry conditions is noticed when you look at last […]
Mahomet adds FLOCK cameras, keeping community safe
MAHOMET, Ill., (WCIA) — One town recently added cameras to some of its busiest entry points on the roads. Patrick Brown, Mahomet’s Village Administrator, said they’re already making the town safer. They’re called FLOCK cameras and other towns in Champaign County use them as well. With them, Mahomet Police said they’ve already been able to […]
Champaign Co. cities hosting electronic recycling event
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County have a chance to recycle their old or unwanted electronics this weekend thanks to the Cities of Champaign and Urbana, the Village of Savoy and Champaign County. These four municipal agencies are co-sponsoring a collection event at Parkland College for people to drop off their items. The […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Noon Rotary Joins Effort for Florida Hurricane Victims
Danville Noon Rotary was recently approached to provide support to victims of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida. Marco Patriots Board Member, Rob Brehm, comments:. “Literally hundreds of thousands of people have been affected in SWFL because of Hurricane Ian. The Marco Patriots (www.marcopatriots.org) reached out to the Danville Rotary Club asking for badly needed supplies, and your team of amazing people responded. Through your efforts, these supplies are being put directly into the hands of people that need them the most. And we ask for yourcontinued support as the Marco Patriots also provide feeding sites and support for displaced individuals from Marco Island all the way up to Pine Island, Sanibel, Captiva, Matlacha and CapeCoral. With your continued contributions, we can continue our mission of helping those most.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville’s Mayor Williams Hoping Vermilion County Bobcats Season Can be Saved
The Vermilion County Bobcats hockey season is due to start very soon, but there are some disagreements between the team front office and the David S Palmer Arena Board. A lawsuit has been filed by team ownership claiming that problems at the arena were not adequately taken care of last season. The arena board released a counter-statement saying everything has been taken care of, and all is ready for the 2022-23 Bobcats season.
Airport manager quits after accusations of drinking and driving on runway
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Shake up at the Vermilion Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon, both the manager and maintenance manager quit their jobs during a special board meeting. Alex Gale, the now-former airport manager, was suspended about two weeks ago. On Tuesday during the afternoon meeting, the airport’s board laid out the accusations against her. She’s […]
WCIA
“They deserve it”: students support couple after van burns
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Students are coming together after a fire destroyed a van outside their school. It belonged to a couple who works at St. Thomas More in Champaign. One of them is Melvin Peete, a maintenance worker. The other is his wife Pamala, who works at the school part-time.
