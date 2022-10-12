Danville Noon Rotary was recently approached to provide support to victims of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida. Marco Patriots Board Member, Rob Brehm, comments:. “Literally hundreds of thousands of people have been affected in SWFL because of Hurricane Ian. The Marco Patriots (www.marcopatriots.org) reached out to the Danville Rotary Club asking for badly needed supplies, and your team of amazing people responded. Through your efforts, these supplies are being put directly into the hands of people that need them the most. And we ask for yourcontinued support as the Marco Patriots also provide feeding sites and support for displaced individuals from Marco Island all the way up to Pine Island, Sanibel, Captiva, Matlacha and CapeCoral. With your continued contributions, we can continue our mission of helping those most.

