wcbu.org
Pot talk: Peoria City Council considering changes to cannabis regulations
The Peoria City Council is taking another look at the use of recreational cannabis and regulation of cannabis dispensaries in the city. That was the goal of a special policy session held Tuesday ahead of the council's regular meeting. Objectives of the meeting were to give an overview of policies the council made in 2019 on the selling and consumption of medical and recreational marijuana, to discuss where the city currently is at in terms of consumption, and to consider whether or not any of the city’s policies should be revisited and amended.
1470 WMBD
Peoria City Council discusses pot policy
PEORIA, Ill. – City of Peoria administrators have a lot of feedback to go through when it comes to how and to what extent recreational cannabis dispensaries can locate in the city. The area currently has five pending applications for dispensaries, and some have locations in mind. Speaking of...
25newsnow.com
Normal Council to decide whether to favor Rivian for government vehicle purchases
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Town Council is being asked to forgo formal bidding procedures and buy two electric vehicles made at the local Rivian Automotive plant. Businesses typically submit bids to sell their products and services to local governments in a process enabling taxpayers to get the lowest possible price.
wcbu.org
Peoria City Council approves $700K in anti-violence funding, with more on the way
The Peoria City Council will provide $700,000 in COVID relief funds for violence prevention programming. Twelve organizations applied for the funding through a competitive application process, and five were selected to receive money. The city's Community Development Block Grant Public Services Advisory Commission assessed and ranked each application. The organizations...
1470 WMBD
No tax rate hike, but expect higher property tax bills in Peoria County
PEORIA, Ill. — Local residents and businesses in Peoria County will face higher property tax bills, but not because local tax rates are going up, rather because the county will be spending significantly more money. It’s one take away as the Peoria County Board approves its budget for the...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County adopts annual tax levy
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County property owners will have to cough up a little more cash after the board of commissioners voted to adopt the annual tax levy Thursday. The property tax rate will remain flat at 82.41 cents per one hundred dollars of equalized assessed value....
wcbu.org
What's next for the Peoria Housing Authority's Riverwest and Harrison Homes sites?
The new Providence Pointe development replacing the Taft Homes is getting a lot of attention. But the Peoria Housing Authority also has an eye on its other properties around the city. The Peoria Housing Authority is working to fully acquire the Riverwest development from a limited partner as part of...
wcbu.org
First residents set to move into new Providence Pointe development early next year
The first residents of the new Providence Pointe development in Peoria's North Valley could begin moving in by early 2023. That's the word from Armeca Crawford, executive director of the Peoria Housing Authority. "We anticipate having the first phase completed in sometime February, March or spring of 2023," Crawford said....
25newsnow.com
Pekin mayor’s political plans still a mystery
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A run for re-election -- is still up in the air for the current mayor of Pekin. Mayor Mark Luft has not announced a campaign for reelection yet. Two city councilmembers have announced campaigns -- Becky Cloyd and Dave Nutter. Luft tells us he will...
1470 WMBD
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
25newsnow.com
Reditus Labs CEO Rossi jailed, accused of marijuana use before trial
GALESBURG (25 News Now) - The chief executive officer of Pekin’s Reditus Labs was behind bars Friday night in Galesburg accused of violating conditions of his bond while he awaits trial on federal tax and mail fraud violations. The Knox County Jail confirmed Aaron Rossi, 39, was in custody...
25newsnow.com
Peoria business owner says she’s investing in the community
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Christell Frausto said she fell in love with Peoria, specifically in the south end and the East Bluff, when she moved here seven years ago. Frausto owns Tequila Ria, a liquor store on Prospect, but she has plans to build a plaza that includes a restaurant for the community to enjoy. Frausto said the plaza would be a hub for the community.
25newsnow.com
“Cutting into the bone”: Uncertainty surrounds latest actions announced by Journal Star-parent Gannett
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The latest proposed mandatory leave and buyouts announced by media company Gannett is bringing a cloud of uncertainty to the Peoria Journal Star. Peoria Newspaper Guild President and reporter Leslie Renken says while the guild contract provides some protection, the continued cost-cutting measures have been devasting to the newspaper.
25newsnow.com
A Shock to the System: why Central Illinois will see a wave of EV charging stations
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A place to charge your electric vehicle every 50 miles is the new standard for a plan approved last month statewide. It’s all part of an effort to electrify America’s roadways, with changes coming to our area soon. The decision is part of...
wglt.org
McLean County’s chief prosecutor says lawsuit against SAFE-T Act is not a negotiating tactic
McLean County’s top prosecutor says that her lawsuit aimed at stopping the criminal justice reform law known as the SAFE-T Act is not a negotiating tactic and that she’s not “opposed to responsible bail reform.”. Erika Reynolds, who was appointed state’s attorney last month, filed the lawsuit...
25newsnow.com
DOJ: Normal woman among those charged with illegally purchasing firearm used to kill Champaign Police officer
URBANA (25 News Now) - Two women - one from Normal and the other from Indianapolis - were charged October 4 with conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct. The indictment and related complaint unsealed Friday alleges that Regina Lewis, 27, of...
25newsnow.com
Early voting numbers across Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - Almost two weeks into early voting for the November primaries, thousands in Central Illinois have already cast their ballots. In Peoria County, the election commission is seeing about 100 early voters daily, for a total of around 800 total in the past two weeks. It’s a trend election leaders call on par with previous midterm election cycles.
New Galesburg VA clinic will double in size, offer more services. Here’s where it is going
The Galesburg VA clinic has found a new home at the former Sandburg Mall. The Lane A. Evans VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic, currently located at 310 Home Blvd., will move to the former Bergner’s store in Sandburg Mall by the late fall of 2023. The move will allow...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Peoria Camera Shop - Grand Opening! The Next Chapter of a Classic Peoria Shop!
At the start of this year, one of Peoria’s oldest and beloved shops looked like it was shutting its doors for good. Peoria Camera Shop, has been a local Peoria business since it opened its doors on Monroe Street in 1937, they then moved to a location on Main Street in 1950 and then moved to the current location in the Metro Centre in 1990. So this is quite an historical business.
Central Illinois Proud
100-ton particle accelerator on way to new OSF Cancer Institute, traffic delays expected
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There will be traffic delays in Peoria for several days in anticipation for high tech equipment for the new OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute in Peoria. Shipped from Germany to Baltimore, a police-escorted 210-foot truck is transporting a 100-ton proton particle accelerator to Peoria by Tuesday.
