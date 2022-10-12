ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

wcbu.org

Pot talk: Peoria City Council considering changes to cannabis regulations

The Peoria City Council is taking another look at the use of recreational cannabis and regulation of cannabis dispensaries in the city. That was the goal of a special policy session held Tuesday ahead of the council's regular meeting. Objectives of the meeting were to give an overview of policies the council made in 2019 on the selling and consumption of medical and recreational marijuana, to discuss where the city currently is at in terms of consumption, and to consider whether or not any of the city’s policies should be revisited and amended.
1470 WMBD

Peoria City Council discusses pot policy

PEORIA, Ill. – City of Peoria administrators have a lot of feedback to go through when it comes to how and to what extent recreational cannabis dispensaries can locate in the city. The area currently has five pending applications for dispensaries, and some have locations in mind. Speaking of...
25newsnow.com

Normal Council to decide whether to favor Rivian for government vehicle purchases

NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Town Council is being asked to forgo formal bidding procedures and buy two electric vehicles made at the local Rivian Automotive plant. Businesses typically submit bids to sell their products and services to local governments in a process enabling taxpayers to get the lowest possible price.
wcbu.org

Peoria City Council approves $700K in anti-violence funding, with more on the way

The Peoria City Council will provide $700,000 in COVID relief funds for violence prevention programming. Twelve organizations applied for the funding through a competitive application process, and five were selected to receive money. The city's Community Development Block Grant Public Services Advisory Commission assessed and ranked each application. The organizations...
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria County adopts annual tax levy

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County property owners will have to cough up a little more cash after the board of commissioners voted to adopt the annual tax levy Thursday. The property tax rate will remain flat at 82.41 cents per one hundred dollars of equalized assessed value....
25newsnow.com

Pekin mayor’s political plans still a mystery

PEKIN (25 News Now) - A run for re-election -- is still up in the air for the current mayor of Pekin. Mayor Mark Luft has not announced a campaign for reelection yet. Two city councilmembers have announced campaigns -- Becky Cloyd and Dave Nutter. Luft tells us he will...
1470 WMBD

Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center

PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
25newsnow.com

Reditus Labs CEO Rossi jailed, accused of marijuana use before trial

GALESBURG (25 News Now) - The chief executive officer of Pekin’s Reditus Labs was behind bars Friday night in Galesburg accused of violating conditions of his bond while he awaits trial on federal tax and mail fraud violations. The Knox County Jail confirmed Aaron Rossi, 39, was in custody...
25newsnow.com

Peoria business owner says she’s investing in the community

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Christell Frausto said she fell in love with Peoria, specifically in the south end and the East Bluff, when she moved here seven years ago. Frausto owns Tequila Ria, a liquor store on Prospect, but she has plans to build a plaza that includes a restaurant for the community to enjoy. Frausto said the plaza would be a hub for the community.
25newsnow.com

“Cutting into the bone”: Uncertainty surrounds latest actions announced by Journal Star-parent Gannett

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The latest proposed mandatory leave and buyouts announced by media company Gannett is bringing a cloud of uncertainty to the Peoria Journal Star. Peoria Newspaper Guild President and reporter Leslie Renken says while the guild contract provides some protection, the continued cost-cutting measures have been devasting to the newspaper.
25newsnow.com

Early voting numbers across Central Illinois

(25 News Now) - Almost two weeks into early voting for the November primaries, thousands in Central Illinois have already cast their ballots. In Peoria County, the election commission is seeing about 100 early voters daily, for a total of around 800 total in the past two weeks. It’s a trend election leaders call on par with previous midterm election cycles.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Peoria Camera Shop - Grand Opening! The Next Chapter of a Classic Peoria Shop!

At the start of this year, one of Peoria’s oldest and beloved shops looked like it was shutting its doors for good. Peoria Camera Shop, has been a local Peoria business since it opened its doors on Monroe Street in 1937, they then moved to a location on Main Street in 1950 and then moved to the current location in the Metro Centre in 1990. So this is quite an historical business.
