Shreveport, LA

Comments / 8

hyper Bunny333
3d ago

well duh. highland didn't want that liquor store across from the post office on Kings and we got it anyway. it's just ur turn

K945

Massive Fire On The Outskirts Of Downtown Shreveport

A massive fire on the outskirts of Downtown Shreveport is causing concerns all across the Shreveport and Bossier Area. The smoke from the fire can be seen from all over the city, and on the Bossier side of the Red River. KTAL is reporting that explosions are now occurring at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Heroes Run 5k presented by Brookshire Grocery and Super 1 Foods

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Heroes Run is to be held in Bossier City, along the Red River on the Arthur Ray Teague Running Trail. On Oct. 15, the marathon and 5k, Heroes Run, will begin at 6:45 a.m. and go until 10 a.m. Alongside the 5k, kids ages 12 and under will be able to participate in a 1k for children. A prize purse totaling more than $22,000 will be awarded to top finishers within several categories for the half marathon and 5K.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Hilarious Viral Video Drops Honest Truth Bomb on Shreveport Roads

Before You Watch This Video Make Sure There are Zero Children Around. Also, make sure that you have headphones on if you are watching this video at work. Although this video is probably the most hilarious take on Shreveport roads to date, sometimes you can't get your point across without using choice words. This truck driver spares no feelings and he gets his point across not caring whose feelings are hurt in the process.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Maxwell’s Market in Shreveport sold to local couple

SHREVEPORT, La. — Maxwell’s Market will close on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. to undergo a week or more of revamping. When the South Highlands staple reopens, the store will be under new ownership. Andrea and Eric Reuther are taking over as owners of the gourmet Line Avenue market in Shreveport. The couple also owns Bodacious Bar & Q on Line Avenue, which they opened in 2021.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

KSLA SALUTES: The B-52 and Aircrew Flight Equipment

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Living in Shreveport-Bossier City, the B-52 or “Buff” as it’s affectionately known, is a common sight and sound for the area. But other than the biennial Defenders of Liberty Air Show, how often do we get to find out more about this (almost) 100-year-old plane?
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Check Out All the Amazing Shows Coming Up in Shreveport

After two years of lockdowns, shutdowns, masks and restrictions, it's actually exciting to be able to enjoy live entertainment again. As a theatre performer, it's been extremely frustrating to try to have rehearsals while wearing a mask. Or going to a symphony performance and trying to enjoy the music while sitting in the house wearing a mask. Personally, I can't breathe while wearing a covering over my mouth and nose.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SFD investigates fire at Caddo Middle Magnet

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire at Caddo Middle Magnet Thursday afternoon. Dispatch records show that SFD responded to a fire at the middle school Thursday at 12:20 p.m. Smoke and flames were seen to be coming out of the building at the time of the call.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier Police Searching For 3 Debit Card Thieves

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these 3 subjects. On August 22, 2022 the victim contacted Bossier Police in reference to her Debit card being obtained and used at 2nd and Charles in Bossier City. Video footage obtained from 2nd and...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Second Tuesday night homicide victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the second man who was among three killed in four separate Shreveport shootings Tuesday night. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport, was shot several times on Patzman Street. He died at Ochsner LSU Health. His homicide is No. 42 in Shreveport...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

MAKING ENDS MEET: Halloween costumes on a budget

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - With Halloween right around the corner, the time to think about costumes is now. Maybe you just need a costume for your kids, or maybe you need something for a party you’re attending. There’s nothing worse than paying a small fortune for a costume you’ll use once, so why not make something instead?
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Shreveport community reacts to 4 shootings in one night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a night of shootings, the Shreveport community is still in shock. Four shootings happened within an hour on Tuesday, Oct. 11, with three of the incidents being fatal. Jamie Willis, with Pipes Emporium, recalls the moment shots rang out as they were inside stocking the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Bossier City, Louisiana

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Bossier City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Bossier City. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
BOSSIER CITY, LA

