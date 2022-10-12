Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch
Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
NHL
Jeanneret named to emeritus role with Buffalo Sabres
In his new role, Jeanneret will have a steady presence across team platforms and at events. The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce that Hall-of-Famer Rick Jeanneret will remain with the organization in a newly formed Broadcaster Emeritus role. Jeanneret retired from play-by-play duties at the end of last season,...
Yardbarker
Meet the New Blackhawks: Jarred Tinordi
It’s hard to project what the Chicago Blackhawks will look like the next time they’re a competitive club. However, there probably won’t be many faces left from this year’s team. With a few exceptions, Chicago has a pretty veteran-heavy group and one that’s designed to lose...
NHL
Matheson expected to be out eight weeks for Canadiens
Mike Matheson is expected to be out eight weeks for the Montreal Canadiens because of an abdominal muscle strain. The 28-year-old defenseman hasn't played since he was scratched ahead of Montreal's Kraft Hockeyville preseason game against Ottawa Senators on Oct. 6. The following day, the Canadiens said Matheson was taking...
RELATED PEOPLE
Penguins Game #1: New Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Coyotes
And it begins. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ attempt to reclaim the Stanley Cup begins with Game 1 of the 82-game 2022-23 NHL season. Many COVID restrictions have eased, and for the first time since 2019, the season should be uninterrupted and as close to “normal” as the world will allow. The Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Red Wings look for fast start against Canadiens
Gaudreau makes home debut for Blue Jackets; Jets brace for powerful Rangers. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games Friday. Red Wings look for fast start. The Detroit...
Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen looks to build on early offensive output
With his goal late in the third period of Thursday’s season opener, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen could breathe easier. He beat Arizona Coyotes netminder Karel Vejmelka to finish a two-on-one break for the final goal in a 6-2 victory for the Penguins. It was the first time in...
Dylan Larkin outlines how Red Wings can enjoy successful season
The Detroit Red Wings are poised to take a major leap forward in their rebuilding process this upcoming season thanks to the multiple additions that general manager Steve Yzerman made last month, including bringing aboard the likes of Andrew Copp, David Perron, Olli Maatta, Ben Chiarot and Dominik Kubalik as well as trading for goaltender Ville Husso. They’ll be added to a group that already includes several solid players that make up Detroit’s top 6, including Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Jakub Vrana.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Jordie Benn Skating with Maple Leafs Development Staff, Can’t Return Until November
Jordie Benn is making some progress in his recovery from a pre-season injury. The defenseman was on the ice with along with a bunch of other injured players for the first time since suffering a groin injury in the first period of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 3-0 pre-season victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Sept. 28.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Hischier out for Devils opener against Flyers
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Nico Hischier will not play for the Devils in their season opener at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, SN NOW) because of a hamstring strain.
NHL
MTL@DET: What you need to know
DETROIT - Coming off Wednesday's season-opening win against the Maple Leafs, the Canadiens are in the Motor City on Friday for another Original Six matchup. Here's what you need to know heading into puck drop. 1. The Habs are away for their first road trip of the season, with dates...
NHL
Evgeni Malkin Announces 'I'm Score for Kids' Initiative
The Program Benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. Pittsburgh Penguins alternate captain Evgeni Malkin has unveiled his 'I'm Score for Kids' initiative benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, it was announced today. Malkin has committed to donating $710 per each of his regular-season...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Wright Sort of History
ANAHEIM - For Kraken fans who couldn't wait for the start of Season 2, especially with all of the offseason roster improvements, think about Shane Wright and his parents, Tanya and Simon. An 18-year-old son's dream goes technicolor tonight not far from Hollywood and right out of a storybook. "I'm...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Tkachuk debuts with Panthers at Islanders
Kadri, new-look Flames face Avalanche; Oettinger-Saros goalie showdown for Stars, Predators. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Thursday. All eyes on Tkachuk debut. The Matthew Tkachuk era...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Oct. 13, 2022
The thrill and excitement of a proper Opening Knight has returned as the Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The game is presented by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 |...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Drop Season Opener to Florida Panthers
Noah Dobson scores only goal, penalty kill goes five-for-five in 3-1 defeat. The New York Islanders dropped their first game of the season suffering a 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday night at UBS Arena. Noah Dobson scored the lone goal for the Islanders on the power play...
NHL
CAN-DU ATTITUDE
Dube scores big goal in opener and sets sights on further improving his play this campaign. Big goals call for big celebrations. After scoring a timely shorthanded goal in the second period vs. the Avalanche last night, Dillon Dube was jazzed up. A quick dip down to his knee with...
NHL
'NHL Saturday', 'NHL Sunday' schedule announced
41 games to air in primetime in Europe beginning Oct. 15. NEW YORK - For the fifth straight year, the National Hockey League and its international media partners will bring live game broadcasts in prime time to hockey fans in Europe during the 2022-23 season. A record 41 NHL Saturday presented by SAP and NHL Sunday presented by SAP games will be broadcast to fans this season in more than 30 countries and territories, starting with the October 15 regular-season contest between Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres and Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers. The full broadcast schedule is available here.
NHL
Avalanche Drop 5-3 loss to Flames
The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 5-3 loss the Calgary Flames on Thursday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. Bowen Byram, Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichsuhkin scored for Colorado. Pavel Francouz made 22 saves on 27 shots in his season debut and recorded his first-career NHL assist. For Calgary, Brett Ritchie and Rasmus...
NHL
Price receives warm welcome before Canadiens season opener
Bell Centre crowd gives Montreal goalie big ovation. During the pregame introductions, goaltender Carey Price was given a standing ovation by the fans in the Bell Centre. Carey Price is feeling the support from Montreal. Price received a standing ovation from the Bell Centre crowd before the Montreal Canadiens season...
Comments / 0