Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles College Prep Trailblazers haven’t exactly gotten out to the start they would’ve hoped for this season after going 8-2 last season, and are now 3-3 through six weeks, but they’re not your average 3-3 high school football team. The Trailblazers have gone up against Westgate (last year’s Louisiana 4A State Champions), Opelousas, and St. James.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO