Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
5th Annual Northern Nevada Construction Career Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday morning, a Coalition of northern Nevada Construction Industry associations, trades and contracting companies in partnership with Washoe County School District, hosted over 1,600 middle and high school students from school across the region for Construction Career Day. Students got the opportunity to interact with, have...
KOLO TV Reno
Client choice food pantry now open in North Valleys
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is expanding access for people who need fresh and healthy food. A new client choice pantry is now open in the North Valleys. Everything at the market-style store is free. It’s designed to be bright, open, and inviting. “Money is...
KOLO TV Reno
Disease outbreak prompts changes at Nevada Humane Society
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Humane Society is dealing with a disease outbreak serious enough to alter its operations and issue an appeal to the public. Some of the cats in its shelter have tested positive for panleukopenia, a highly infectious and potentially deadly disease in cats. it affects no other animals and is non-transferrable to humans, but it has prompted the Humane Society to temporarily halt accepting any new animals and dividing those already in the shelter between the healthy and those at risk.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada announces new home care funding; minimum wage increase for field
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced an increase in home care funding, as well as a $15 minimum wage for caregivers as part of his budget. Under the new budget, the Medicaid reimbursement would change from $17.56 an hour to $25 an hour. Currently, the median wage for Nevada’s 13,000 home care workers is $11 an hour, decreasing over the last decade when adjusted for inflation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
All aboard the Harvest Train this weekend at the Nevada State Railroad Museum
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Families of all ages are invited to climb aboard the Harvest Train and enjoy a variety of fall activities at the Nevada State Railroad Museum. Adam Michalski stopped by Morning Break to encourage folks to dress up in Halloween costumes and come out Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada DMV closes Friday due to internet outage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada DMV will close Friday due to an ongoing internet outage affecting most state websites. DMV appointments scheduled for today will be rebooked for next week. It stems from a physical failure with a fiber connection that happened Thursday night due to a fire. The...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada recovers all jobs lost during pandemic
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Data from the Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation shows the state of Nevada has recovered all of its jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Silver State has now reached an all-time high in jobs with 1.4 million, which is 3,000 more jobs than...
KOLO TV Reno
New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLO TV Reno
NV Treasurer’s Office holding art contest
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is holding an art competition that could help your kids save for college. This is the second year of the art contest and the theme is, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” That theme was chosen to get kids thinking about life after school.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Lt. Gov. introduces new legislation to ease small business licensing burden
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead has filed new legislation to ease the licensing burdens for small business owners in Nevada. The bill will be considered during the 2023 legislative session in Nevada. If passed, the office of the Secretary of State will serve as a clearing house for general business license applications and renewals.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Senators secure $1 million grant for law enforcement
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced they have secured a grant of more than $1 million for law enforcement in the state. The grant, which totals $1,294,662, is coming through the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services to support public safety across the...
KOLO TV Reno
Near $7 million grant will give officers new defibrillators
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A grant of $6.9 million from the Helmsley Charitable Trust will provide Nevada law enforcement officers with more than 3,000 automated external defibrillators to improve heart attack survival rates. A partnership with the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services hopes to put an AED...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLO TV Reno
Sports Caravan, 10/14
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The season is winding down which has the playmakers on full display across Northern Nevada. Week nine on the Sports Caravan was the craziest edition yet. For the first time this season, we had all four classifications represented on the show. We’ll see you next Friday...
KOLO TV Reno
NDOT unveils revamped travel info system
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is unveiling a revamped version of its 511 travel info system. The launch of the new and improved system will happen on Thursday, officially. Upgrades to the system include:. • Upgraded route planner allows users to easily type in a starting...
KOLO TV Reno
State minimum wage issues tackled in statewide Ballot Question 2
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The local Junk King here in Reno prides itself on being an eco-friendly junk removal service. They recycle when possible. Inside their warehouse items they donate. The owner here says he employs 8 people who can take as little as 20-minutes to remove unwanted items from...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada State Treasurer files new complaint against Michele Fiore
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine has filed a complaint against Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, alleging illegal campaign contributions and a straw donor scheme. Fiore is running against Conine for his position as state treasurer as a Republican. Conine alleges Fiore’s campaign took contributions...
KOLO TV Reno
Question 3 asks: Should Nevada adopt a ‘Ranked Voting’ system?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Question 3 on the ballot asks the voter to amend the Nevada Constitution to allow for an open primary in the state, and then during the general election apply a ranked voting system for all the U.S Congressional and Senate races, constitutional offices, and state legislative offices. To understand how a ranked voting system works, look to Alaska.
Comments / 0