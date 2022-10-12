ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nemaha County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-10-14 18:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bates; Buchanan; Caldwell; Carroll; Cass; Chariton; Clay; Clinton; Cooper; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Livingston; Pettis; Platte; Randolph; Ray; Saline RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 020, 021, 022, 023, 025, 028, 029, 030, 031, 032, 033, 037, 038, 039, 040, 043, 044, 045, 046, 053, 054, 057, 060, 102, 103, 104, AND 105 The Red Flag Warning for Friday has been allowed to expire due to diminishing winds and improving relative humidity.
BATES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2022-10-14 18:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan; Johnson; Leavenworth; Linn; Miami; Wyandotte RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 020, 021, 022, 023, 025, 028, 029, 030, 031, 032, 033, 037, 038, 039, 040, 043, 044, 045, 046, 053, 054, 057, 060, 102, 103, 104, AND 105 The Red Flag Warning for Friday has been allowed to expire due to diminishing winds and improving relative humidity.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy