NHL
Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch
Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
NHL
Jeanneret named to emeritus role with Buffalo Sabres
In his new role, Jeanneret will have a steady presence across team platforms and at events. The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce that Hall-of-Famer Rick Jeanneret will remain with the organization in a newly formed Broadcaster Emeritus role. Jeanneret retired from play-by-play duties at the end of last season,...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Season Opener Gives Glimpse of Future
No team will suddenly be expected to win all 82 games in a season due to the fact they won the first game. While it is satisfying for the fan base to enjoy the glow of a win against a Stanley Cup favorite in the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Montreal Canadiens will still lose more games than they win and miss the playoffs.
NHL
Matheson expected to be out eight weeks for Canadiens
Mike Matheson is expected to be out eight weeks for the Montreal Canadiens because of an abdominal muscle strain. The 28-year-old defenseman hasn't played since he was scratched ahead of Montreal's Kraft Hockeyville preseason game against Ottawa Senators on Oct. 6. The following day, the Canadiens said Matheson was taking...
Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen looks to build on early offensive output
With his goal late in the third period of Thursday’s season opener, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen could breathe easier. He beat Arizona Coyotes netminder Karel Vejmelka to finish a two-on-one break for the final goal in a 6-2 victory for the Penguins. It was the first time in...
NHL
Evgeni Malkin Announces 'I'm Score for Kids' Initiative
The Program Benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. Pittsburgh Penguins alternate captain Evgeni Malkin has unveiled his 'I'm Score for Kids' initiative benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, it was announced today. Malkin has committed to donating $710 per each of his regular-season...
Elmer Söderblom scores in NHL debut as Detroit Red Wings blank Canadiens, 3-0, in opener
The hard work the Detroit Red Wings put in over the past four weeks showed as they opened the 2022-23 season. Hosting their Original Six rival Montreal Canadiens Friday at Little Caesars Arena, the Wings played an up-tempo, in-your-face style that bodes well for their success. The new guys impressed — especially the biggest one — and fans were treated to an entertaining performance that ended with a 3-0 celebration.
San Jose Sharks hit the ice for home opener against Hurricanes
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks and the Carolina Hurricanes hit the ice in an out-of-conference matchup. The game is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the SAP Center in San Jose. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record overall and an 18-18-5 record at home last season. The Sharks scored 211 […]
NHL
Final Buzzer: Winning Ways
LOS ANGELES - The gusher of offensive production the Kraken generated in Wednesday's road opener was flowing freely again here in southern California in a 4-1 win for Seattle, making it three of four possible standings points to start the second season. Among the scoring highlights: Matty Beniers notched his 12th point in his first 12 NHL games, newcomers Andre Burakovsky and Oliver Bjorkstrand have registered a goal and assist each in their first two Kraken games and fan-favorite-returnee Brandon Tanev notched the game-winning goal.
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Oct. 13, 2022
The thrill and excitement of a proper Opening Knight has returned as the Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The game is presented by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 |...
NHL
MTL@DET: What you need to know
DETROIT - Coming off Wednesday's season-opening win against the Maple Leafs, the Canadiens are in the Motor City on Friday for another Original Six matchup. Here's what you need to know heading into puck drop. 1. The Habs are away for their first road trip of the season, with dates...
Penguins Game #1: New Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Coyotes
And it begins. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ attempt to reclaim the Stanley Cup begins with Game 1 of the 82-game 2022-23 NHL season. Many COVID restrictions have eased, and for the first time since 2019, the season should be uninterrupted and as close to “normal” as the world will allow. The Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL
'Embedded' heads to the lake for a picnic with the Okposos
New episode is now available on Sabres.com and YouTube. Follow Sabres captain Kyle Okposo on a family picnic and discover the reasons he and his wife have raised their four children in Buffalo. 09:08 •. New Sabres Captain Kyle Okposo invited the "Buffalo Sabres: Embedded" cameras to spend an afternoon...
NHL
Three-year, entry-level contract for William Trudeau
MONTREAL - Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract (2022-23 to 2024-25) with defenseman William Trudeau. The agreement will see Trudeau earn $750,000 at the NHL level in 2022-23 and contains a signing bonus of $92,500. He...
NHL
Wright Sort of History
ANAHEIM - For Kraken fans who couldn't wait for the start of Season 2, especially with all of the offseason roster improvements, think about Shane Wright and his parents, Tanya and Simon. An 18-year-old son's dream goes technicolor tonight not far from Hollywood and right out of a storybook. "I'm...
NHL
Avalanche Drop 5-3 loss to Flames
The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 5-3 loss the Calgary Flames on Thursday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. Bowen Byram, Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichsuhkin scored for Colorado. Pavel Francouz made 22 saves on 27 shots in his season debut and recorded his first-career NHL assist. For Calgary, Brett Ritchie and Rasmus...
NHL
Price receives warm welcome before Canadiens season opener
Bell Centre crowd gives Montreal goalie big ovation. During the pregame introductions, goaltender Carey Price was given a standing ovation by the fans in the Bell Centre. Carey Price is feeling the support from Montreal. Price received a standing ovation from the Bell Centre crowd before the Montreal Canadiens season...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Home Opener Signals Start of Exciting New Era
The Columbus Blue Jackets have reached their home opener for the 2022-23 season. It marks the first home opener in a Blue Jackets’ uniform for both newly-signed free-agent Johnny Gaudreau and top prospect Kent Johnson. There is plenty of reason as a fan to be fired up for this team.
NHL
'NHL Saturday', 'NHL Sunday' schedule announced
41 games to air in primetime in Europe beginning Oct. 15. NEW YORK - For the fifth straight year, the National Hockey League and its international media partners will bring live game broadcasts in prime time to hockey fans in Europe during the 2022-23 season. A record 41 NHL Saturday presented by SAP and NHL Sunday presented by SAP games will be broadcast to fans this season in more than 30 countries and territories, starting with the October 15 regular-season contest between Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres and Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers. The full broadcast schedule is available here.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Hischier out for Devils opener against Flyers
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Nico Hischier will not play for the Devils in their season opener at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, SN NOW) because of a hamstring strain.
