This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope sends back new images of Neptune
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has sent back its first images of Neptune, the clearest photos of the eighth planet from the sun's rings in more than 30 years, the space agency said Thursday.
Nasa’s asteroid crashing mission returns first image of target space rock
Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, has returned its first image of the asteroid Dimorphos, a space rock the mission is destined to crash into in less than a month.Taken from around 20 million miles away, the fuzzy composite image shows the small asteroid Dimorphos, and its larger companion asteroid, Didymos, which is about a half mile in diameter. Both show up as mere points of light in the Dart spacecraft’s Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation, or Draco instrument.Dart took the images making up the composite image on 27 July, and Nasa published the images...
NASA says it successfully changed asteroid’s path in test of planetary defense
A NASA spacecraft successfully changed an asteroid's orbit by intentionally smashing into it last month, agency officials confirmed Tuesday. NASA said data obtained over the past two weeks showed that the DART probe's impact with a small, harmless space rock known as Dimorphos did manage to alter its trajectory. The...
Huge 6,000-mile-long debris trail now follows asteroid slammed by Nasa Dart spacecraft
New observations of an asteroid slammed by Nasa’s Dart spacecraft last week have revealed the space rock now has a long comet-like tail of dust and debris from the collision stretching thousands of miles across.The dust trail formed from ejecta blasted from asteroid Dimorphos’s surface on collision with the Dart probe was spotted by astronomers using the Southern Astrophysical Research (Soar) Telescope in Chile.They estimated the debris likely stretches about 10,000km or 6000 miles from the point of impact on the asteroid.“It is amazing how clearly we were able to capture the structure and extent of the aftermath in...
CNET
NASA Confirms DART Changed the Orbit and Location of Asteroid Dimorphos
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson confirmed Tuesday that the space agency succeeded in its mission to change the orbit of small asteroid Dimorphos. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, aka DART, was crashed into Dimorphos a few weeks ago to test one possible method of protecting Earth from a dangerous body on a collision course with our planet.
NASA sets date for next Artemis I launch attempt
After multiple failed launch attempts and a delay due to Hurricane Ian, NASA set a date for their next try at launching the Artemis I rocket.
NASA says mission to smash into asteroid and change orbit was a success
A spacecraft launched by NASA hit its target and nudged an asteroid off its orbit in a test of a system designed to defend the planet from “whatever the universe throws at us,’ the agency reported Tuesday. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) hit an asteroid called Dimorphos...
Phys.org
NASA's Lucy spacecraft prepares to swing by Earth
On Oct. 16, at 7:04 a.m. EDT, NASA's Lucy spacecraft, the first mission to the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, will skim the Earth's atmosphere, passing a mere 220 miles (350 kilometers) above the surface. By swinging past Earth on the first anniversary of its launch, Lucy will gain some of the orbital energy it needs to travel to this never-before-visited population of asteroids.
msn.com
The sun crackles in new images from spacecraft preparing for a close flyby
The Europe-led Solar Orbiter mission has captured a stunning sequence of the lively star at the center of our solar system as it made its closest approach amid intensifying solar activity. The European Space Agency (ESA), which operates the spacecraft, released the sequence on the day of the spacecraft's closest...
Science Focus
Back of the net! NASA’s DART spacecraft hit asteroid hard enough to change its course
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. The mission marks the first time humanity has altered the motion of a celestial object and is a major step forward in protecting the Earth from potentially devastating asteroid impact. On 27 September, NASA’s Double...
CNET
Success! NASA's DART Redirects Asteroid in 'Watershed Moment for Humanity'
NASA has succeeded in changing the orbit of asteroid Dimorphos. NASA crashed its Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, aka DART, into Dimorphos a few weeks ago to test one possible method of protecting Earth from a dangerous body on a collision course with our planet. "This is a watershed moment...
NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center: Exploring Earth and space by remote control
This NASA center for climate research and Earth observation manages several missions, like the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope.
NASA sets new Artemis I launch window for Nov. 14
NASA sees a window of opportunity for its highly anticipated test mission to the moon opening again in November.
Astronomy.com
NASA’s Juno mission reveals bizarre details of Europa’s surface
Juno captured the dark side of Jupiter’s moon during its flyby on Sep. 29. The craft came within 219 miles (352 kilometers) of Europa's surface, obtaining the highest resolution view (below) of this ocean world. At first glance, you might think you’re looking at a slide under a microscope...
NASA Announces New Launch Date For Artemis 1 Moon Mission
NASA has set November 14 for the next attempt to launch Artemis 1 and Orion capsule on a crucial test flight around the moon.
scitechdaily.com
Enhance! Citizen Scientists’ Awe-Inspiring New Europa Images From NASA’s Juno
Science enthusiasts have processed the new JunoCam images of Jupiter’s icy moon, with results that are out of this world. Citizen scientists have furnished unique perspectives of the recent close flyby of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa by NASA’s Juno spacecraft. By processing raw images from JunoCam, the spacecraft’s public-engagement camera, members of the general public have created deep-space portraits of the Jovian moon that are not only spectacular, but also worthy of further scientific investigation.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 Departure From Space Station Delayed Due to Weather
Crew-4 was scheduled to undock from the space station at 7:05 p.m. EDT today to begin their journey back to Earth. They would have splashed down at around 5:41 p.m. on Thursday, October 13. However, due to poor weather near the splashdown zones, the return home has been delayed. Crew-4 has been onboard the ISS since April 27.
