NJ.com

What Yankees are saying about Yordan Alvarez, Astros

NEW YORK — Thursday’s rainout gave the Yankees more down time. This made it seven off days over an eight-day span counting the time between the regular season and Game 1 of their Division Series plus the scheduled day between the first two games. The Yankees’ optional late...
Phys.org

Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs

An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
KOMO News

Jarred Kelenic's comeback is impressive, could have storybook ending

The story of Jarred Kelenic is still being written, heck, the first chapter of that story is still in the works. He surged at the end of last season as the Mariners made a late push to the postseason. That led to high hopes at the start of 2022. That part of the story didn't go according to plan, with a cold start and eventual demotion to Triple-A Tacoma.
KOMO News

Mariners' home game Saturday is the highest selling Division Series game

Did you get tickets for Saturday's Mariners game? Some tickets are still available but they come at a high price and are selling out fast. StubHub, an official partner of the MLB, said Saturday's Mariners' game against the Astros is the highest-selling of all Division Series games. The game is...
On3.com

Oklahoma transfer Cody Jackson no longer with Houston program

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Cody Jackson, who transferred to Houston earlier this year, is no longer with the Cougars program, sources tell On3. Jackson, who left Oklahoma and entered the transfer portal in April, announced his intention to transfer to Houston in May. He appeared in the Cougars’ first four games but doesn’t have any catches and hasn’t played the last two weeks.
